Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Warmer temperatures, higher rain chances to ring in the new year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in place for our New Year’s Eve. Friday: Increasing clouds, mild, spotty shower or two. New Year’s Eve: Periods of rain likely, coverage decreasing by midnight. New Year’s Day: Mix of sun and clouds, warm, dry!. Temperatures reached the...
WBTV

Warmer, drier start to 2023 after rainy New Year’s Eve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain is likely for New Year’s Eve, with warmer and drier conditions to start 2023. First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Rounds of rain, heavy at times. For today, clouds will increase with a few showers possible starting in the afternoon. High temperatures will stay mild near 60 degrees with overnight lows in the upper 40s.
WBTV

Best of 2022: Looking back at some of the top stories of the year

Union County highway closed near Monroe Mall due to crash, downed power lines. Highway 74 closed in Monroe on Friday afternoon after power lines fell into the roadway. Remembering WBTV's Jason Myers and Chip Tayag as 2022 comes to a close. Updated: 10 hours ago. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot...
WCNC

Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge

NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
WBTV

Protecting your home from water damage from burst pipes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’ve got broken pipes after the freezing weather, it could be a while before a plumber can get out to your home to fix them. WBTV called around, and there wasn’t a single plumber available to take our call because it’s all hands on deck at the moment.
lakenormanpublications.com

Two lake-area New Year’s celebrations postponed this weekend

MOORESVILLE – Due to the forecast for inclement weather on Saturday, Dec. 31, the Town of Mooresville’s 150th Anniversary Kick-Off Fireworks Spectacular scheduled at LangTree Lake Norman will be postponed until Saturday, Jan. The rescheduled activities will take place 4-7 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 7...
WBTV

These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the holiday season hitting the rearview mirror, there’s a unique way for used, recycled Christmas trees to become gifts of their own for local animals. Tiger World is a non-profit accredited zoo located in Rockwell, North Carolina that has been in operation for the...
WSOC Charlotte

Crash causes downed power lines, road closure in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — Police say a crash near the Monroe Mall shut down a section of Highway 74 Friday afternoon. Traffic lights weren’t functioning, and power lines were down, according to the Monroe Police Department. The crash happened before 2 p.m. Monroe PD added that the Skyway Drive...
WBTV

Charlotte businesses, organizations preparing for New Year's Eve celebrations

After Southwest “Flightmare,” many passengers are still waiting on lost bags. Despite a return to normal operations, many Southwest Airlines passengers are still searching for their bags. Family and friends gather to honor the life of Charlotte native killed in snowstorm. Updated: 13 hours ago. The community gathered...
WSOC Charlotte

Business is booming in downtown Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — More than 30 new businesses have opened over the past two years in downtown Kannapolis, despite the pandemic and record inflation. Gaelic Alley Irish Pub opened in December. “It was exciting,” owner Jordan Young said. “People were really hyped up about it. They love the place....
WSOC Charlotte

Traffic diverted around water main break in South End

CHARLOTTE — A water main break in South End caused lanes of traffic to be diverted Wednesday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police closed the outbound lanes of South Tryon Street at West Boulevard, directing traffic onto South Boulevard during the morning rush. Charlotte Water has responded to more than a dozen...
WBTV

Punch up your New Year’s Eve with Southern Star Punch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s almost 2023 and that means you might be celebrating on New Year’s Eve!. Whether you’re going out or staying in, Bob Peters of Bob Peters Innovative Cocktails and Consulting shows us the perfect cocktail punch for your NYE party. The cocktail...
