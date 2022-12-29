Read full article on original website
WBTV
First Alert Weather Day in place for New Year’s Eve as rain could impact daytime plans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for New Year’s Eve, but thankfully, it won’t be raining all day. New Year’s Eve: Periods of rain, few storms, mainly dry by midnight. New Year’s Day: Clouds to start, still warm, dry. Next...
WBTV
Warmer temperatures, higher rain chances to ring in the new year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in place for our New Year’s Eve. Friday: Increasing clouds, mild, spotty shower or two. New Year’s Eve: Periods of rain likely, coverage decreasing by midnight. New Year’s Day: Mix of sun and clouds, warm, dry!. Temperatures reached the...
WBTV
Warmer, drier start to 2023 after rainy New Year’s Eve
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain is likely for New Year’s Eve, with warmer and drier conditions to start 2023. First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Rounds of rain, heavy at times. For today, clouds will increase with a few showers possible starting in the afternoon. High temperatures will stay mild near 60 degrees with overnight lows in the upper 40s.
Will it snow in the Carolinas? Here’s what you can expect this winter
CHARLOTTE — Winter in the Carolinas is only just beginning. We’ll be dealing with some colder weather for the next few months, leaving many wondering if this winter bring more rain or snow to our area. For weeks, our entire team of meteorologists at Channel 9 has been...
WBTV
Clear skies with warmer temps until First Alert Weather Day on New Year’s Eve
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Looking Ahead, we still have New Year’s Eve as a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of showers on Saturday. Shower activity will start taper off from west to east Saturday night, but there still will be showers possible for evening events. Overnight...
WBTV
Best of 2022: Looking back at some of the top stories of the year
Union County highway closed near Monroe Mall due to crash, downed power lines. Highway 74 closed in Monroe on Friday afternoon after power lines fell into the roadway. Remembering WBTV's Jason Myers and Chip Tayag as 2022 comes to a close. Updated: 10 hours ago. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot...
WBTV
After Southwest “Flightmare,” many passengers are still waiting on lost bags
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many people are still waiting to retrieve their luggage Friday after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights in the last week and a half. The airline said operations should return to normal on Friday. However, several travelers at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport said they are still...
Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge
NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
WBTV
Protecting your home from water damage from burst pipes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’ve got broken pipes after the freezing weather, it could be a while before a plumber can get out to your home to fix them. WBTV called around, and there wasn’t a single plumber available to take our call because it’s all hands on deck at the moment.
lakenormanpublications.com
Two lake-area New Year’s celebrations postponed this weekend
MOORESVILLE – Due to the forecast for inclement weather on Saturday, Dec. 31, the Town of Mooresville’s 150th Anniversary Kick-Off Fireworks Spectacular scheduled at LangTree Lake Norman will be postponed until Saturday, Jan. The rescheduled activities will take place 4-7 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 7...
Remote learning available after Kannapolis child development center closes due to flooding
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The McKnight Child Development Center in Kannapolis will be closed until Jan. 18 after multiple pipes burst, which caused the building to flood. Repairs are extensive, which is why the building will be closed, the district said in a letter to families. Although the building is...
Fire at Wendy’s near Northlake Mall caused by electrical issue, investigators say
CHARLOTTE — A fire that broke out at a Wendy’s Friday morning was caused by an electrical issue, Charlotte Fire said. Charlotte Fire first alerted the incident at the restaurant, which is located off of Northlake Centre Parkway, around 6 a.m. Friday. In a tweet, firefighters said a manager had called 911 and alarms were sounding.
WBTV
These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the holiday season hitting the rearview mirror, there’s a unique way for used, recycled Christmas trees to become gifts of their own for local animals. Tiger World is a non-profit accredited zoo located in Rockwell, North Carolina that has been in operation for the...
Crash causes downed power lines, road closure in Monroe
MONROE, N.C. — Police say a crash near the Monroe Mall shut down a section of Highway 74 Friday afternoon. Traffic lights weren’t functioning, and power lines were down, according to the Monroe Police Department. The crash happened before 2 p.m. Monroe PD added that the Skyway Drive...
WBTV
Charlotte businesses, organizations preparing for New Year's Eve celebrations
After Southwest “Flightmare,” many passengers are still waiting on lost bags. Despite a return to normal operations, many Southwest Airlines passengers are still searching for their bags. Family and friends gather to honor the life of Charlotte native killed in snowstorm. Updated: 13 hours ago. The community gathered...
Business is booming in downtown Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — More than 30 new businesses have opened over the past two years in downtown Kannapolis, despite the pandemic and record inflation. Gaelic Alley Irish Pub opened in December. “It was exciting,” owner Jordan Young said. “People were really hyped up about it. They love the place....
Traffic diverted around water main break in South End
CHARLOTTE — A water main break in South End caused lanes of traffic to be diverted Wednesday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police closed the outbound lanes of South Tryon Street at West Boulevard, directing traffic onto South Boulevard during the morning rush. Charlotte Water has responded to more than a dozen...
WBTV
Dialysis patient stranded in Charlotte after Southwest Airlines flight canceled
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As WBTV continues to bring you the latest on the impacts of the nationwide Southwest Airlines cancellations, one woman’s visit to Charlotte is lasting longer than she expected, keeping her hundreds of miles from her doctors. When Jan Bray traveled to Charlotte to see her...
WBTV
Punch up your New Year’s Eve with Southern Star Punch
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s almost 2023 and that means you might be celebrating on New Year’s Eve!. Whether you’re going out or staying in, Bob Peters of Bob Peters Innovative Cocktails and Consulting shows us the perfect cocktail punch for your NYE party. The cocktail...
A violent 24 hours in the Queen City, with 4 shootings in less than a day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a violent 24 hours in the Queen City. Separate shootings have left some searching for answers. . Charlotte resident Alicia McKenzie detailed the events she said she heard from her home in a quiet neighborhood on Wednesday night. . “I did hear it, it was like...
