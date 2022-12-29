ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'The View': Barbara Walters' Daughter Gets Spotlight Amid Mother's Health Struggles

Barbara Walters has died at the age of 92 after not appearing publicly since 2016. But back when the legendary journalist turned 90 years old, her only child, daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, was given some of her mother's spotlight. Walters and her second husband, Lee Guber, adopted Danforth the year she was born, in 1968. Like her mother, Danforth has also stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.
OREGON STATE
Popculture

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Jewish Press

Preparing Our Spiritual Garments And Provisions

Rebbe Nachman once said that everyone can see pity in the world. People do not want to be the objects of such pity and therefore pursue worldly things. People see the pity others have for those who are hungry, thirsty or in serious trouble. They know how others react to a person who doesn’t have clothing or shoes. Therefore, they do not want to find themselves in such a predicament.
agupdate.com

Read this, then count your blessings

I used to say I was born a hundred years too late. I long for a simpler life, for the proverbial good old days. I changed my tune when I read an autobiography by my husband’s grandmother. For evidence that the good old days weren’t great, let me introduce...
WISCONSIN STATE
curetoday.com

This Holiday, I’m Grateful for Wigs and Orangutans

I’ve been watching a YouTube channel about Borneo orangutans, and realized that these animals remind me of myself after cancer. Every morning I express gratitude to God for being healthy and joyful, among a long list of other things. I also give thanks for a different animal each day. I am especially obsessed with elephants, great apes and whales.
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

Farewell to Alys Fowler, who taught us to tend our gardens

Alys Fowler’s final gardening column (23 December) had me in tears. I have read all of her gardening words of wisdom in the last 12 years and have grown to love her gentle ways of connecting with the natural world and us, her readers. One section stood out: “The act of stepping outside … and choosing to softly, carefully tend our gardens so that all the others, from the soil to songbirds, have space too.” These words get to the heart of the current environmental crises and humankind’s struggle to balance our needs with caring for the planet.
KFVS12

Professional wrestling: Trying to make it big

2022 is coming to an end, but the fight against hunger continues. A "custody swap" at a Marion, Illinois truck stop and gas station on Christmas Eve ends with the arrest of a father of three. Illinois judge sides with 65 counties challenging provision of SAFT-T Act. Updated: 11 hours...
ILLINOIS STATE
psychologytoday.com

Fighting for My Life

Part 5 of a series. The previous installments can be found here: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, and Part 4. Background: I’d recently been diagnosed with bipolar disorder prior to going to India to visit a guru to find peace. I left the guru not feeling at peace but severely depressed.
momcollective.com

Decluttering 1-2-3

In 2020, we decluttered and downsized. We minimized our processions and maximized our family time. We encouraged experience gifts and discouraged accumulating items that didn’t add value to our lives. We had this new lifestyle down to a science or so we thought. Why then did the house look...

Comments / 0

Community Policy