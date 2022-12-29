BUFFALO, N.Y. — One week later, showers are back in the forecast for the second weekend in a row. But this time, it's rain instead of snow. Western New York is waking up to some light rain moving in Saturday morning. This is associated will a slow moving front that will cross through the region later Saturday evening. Until then, scattered showers will linger throughout the day, and so will clouds, with temperatures hovering near 50 degrees. Rainfall amounts will be just around a quarter of an inch on average.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 43 MINUTES AGO