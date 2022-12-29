ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Death toll climbs as blizzard-battered Buffalo digs out

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roads reopened Thursday in storm-besieged Buffalo as authorities continued searching for people who may have died or are stuck and suffering after last week's blizzard. The driving ban in New York’s second-most-populous city was lifted just after midnight Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced. At least...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

No new storm deaths reported in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A week after the Blizzard of '22 first hit Buffalo and Western New York, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Twitter Friday that were no new deaths from the storm to report. The death toll in Erie County stands at 39. According to the...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

With blizzard behind them, Buffalo council members focus on future

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Council members here in Buffalo said what they learned from this storm was simple — they weren’t prepared. And it's apparent when you see how Buffalo stands out compared to the rest of Erie County with over 30 of the total deaths occurring in the city, and it being the last municipality to reopen and lift the driving ban by almost 38 hours.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

New Year's Eve forecast for Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One week later, showers are back in the forecast for the second weekend in a row. But this time, it's rain instead of snow. Western New York is waking up to some light rain moving in Saturday morning. This is associated will a slow moving front that will cross through the region later Saturday evening. Until then, scattered showers will linger throughout the day, and so will clouds, with temperatures hovering near 50 degrees. Rainfall amounts will be just around a quarter of an inch on average.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo prepares for New Year's Eve ball drop

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The countdown to a new year is on, and cities across the country are getting ready to ring in 2023. In downtown Buffalo, the ball drop will still go on Friday night, but this year's celebration will have a more reflective tone, according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, who spoke during a Friday afternoon news conference.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo driving ban lifted early Thursday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City Of Buffalo held a winter storm update at 10 p.m. Wednesday. The mayor said the travel ban will be lifted and city hall will be opened Thursday. He is asking that folks adhere to the now travel advisory and said if you still don't have to go out please don't. The travel advisory will be in effect until further notice, the city said.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

What does Buffalo need for the next storm? Councilman Scanlon proposes resolution to address those questions

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several resolutions authored by Buffalo Common Council member Chris Scanlon aims to address what he feels are asset issues within multiple city departments. "It's incumbent upon us as elected officials to kind of take a look at what happened, examine what's going on, see how we can always be improving, and make sure we're able to respond," Scanlon said.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY fire departments asking people to clear off fire hydrants

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now with all this snow piled up, there is a new plea from local fire departments. They are asking for helping to clear the snow from the fire hydrants. Erie County Fire Safety Commissioner Chris Couell says the snow can already delay the firefighters from getting on scene, and having to spend time clearing the hydrants can add more strain on crews.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

27 storm-related deaths confirmed in City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed more than 34 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.
BUFFALO, NY
