"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Death toll climbs as blizzard-battered Buffalo digs out
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roads reopened Thursday in storm-besieged Buffalo as authorities continued searching for people who may have died or are stuck and suffering after last week's blizzard. The driving ban in New York’s second-most-populous city was lifted just after midnight Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced. At least...
No new storm deaths reported in Erie County
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A week after the Blizzard of '22 first hit Buffalo and Western New York, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Twitter Friday that were no new deaths from the storm to report. The death toll in Erie County stands at 39. According to the...
With warming, snowbound Buffalo braces to find more dead
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo was set to emerge from a deep freeze Wednesday, bringing some relief but also the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow from the area's deadliest storm in decades. Officials said more than 30 people so far have been reported to have died...
With blizzard behind them, Buffalo council members focus on future
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Council members here in Buffalo said what they learned from this storm was simple — they weren’t prepared. And it's apparent when you see how Buffalo stands out compared to the rest of Erie County with over 30 of the total deaths occurring in the city, and it being the last municipality to reopen and lift the driving ban by almost 38 hours.
New Year's Eve forecast for Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One week later, showers are back in the forecast for the second weekend in a row. But this time, it's rain instead of snow. Western New York is waking up to some light rain moving in Saturday morning. This is associated will a slow moving front that will cross through the region later Saturday evening. Until then, scattered showers will linger throughout the day, and so will clouds, with temperatures hovering near 50 degrees. Rainfall amounts will be just around a quarter of an inch on average.
Pennsylvania governor sending equipment to assist in snow removal efforts
BUFFALO, N.Y. — More help is on its way to Buffalo from a neighboring state. On Thursday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced he would be sending personnel and equipment to help in the snow clean-up efforts. “The astounding pictures and video out of Buffalo remind us that the weather...
New York State employees help shovel out Schiller Park Senior Center residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Employees from at least 10 New York State agencies came together Friday at Schiller Park Senior Center to help residents dig out from the storm. It was organized by the state's Department of Transportation to clear sidewalks and other walkways for seniors to finally be able to get outside and get to grocery stores or other essential items.
Poloncarz on the Bills: 'They were not allowed to travel'
BUFFALO, N.Y. — When video of the Buffalo Bills players arriving at their cars after landing in Rochester following their Christmas Eve game was shared, many people questioned how the Bills were allowed to travel home during a travel ban. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz had an answer for...
Buffalo prepares for New Year's Eve ball drop
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The countdown to a new year is on, and cities across the country are getting ready to ring in 2023. In downtown Buffalo, the ball drop will still go on Friday night, but this year's celebration will have a more reflective tone, according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, who spoke during a Friday afternoon news conference.
Buffalo Mayor, Erie Co. Exec. spar over snow plowing in wake of historic blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the wake of Buffalo’s Christmas Blizzard of 2022, it appears a feud has broken out between the Erie County Executive and the Mayor of Buffalo over snow plowing, and who should be responsible for it in the future. At his daily storm briefing on...
Buffalo driving ban lifted early Thursday morning
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City Of Buffalo held a winter storm update at 10 p.m. Wednesday. The mayor said the travel ban will be lifted and city hall will be opened Thursday. He is asking that folks adhere to the now travel advisory and said if you still don't have to go out please don't. The travel advisory will be in effect until further notice, the city said.
What does Buffalo need for the next storm? Councilman Scanlon proposes resolution to address those questions
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several resolutions authored by Buffalo Common Council member Chris Scanlon aims to address what he feels are asset issues within multiple city departments. "It's incumbent upon us as elected officials to kind of take a look at what happened, examine what's going on, see how we can always be improving, and make sure we're able to respond," Scanlon said.
National Guard will be checking on people who lost power for an extended period of time
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There were significant power outages in Western New York during the blizzard that hit over the past weekend. Many people were left without power for significant stretches of time. As of Tuesday evening, National Grid said it restored electricity service to 98% or 105,700 of the...
Western New Yorkers experience stranded car disparities after storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As clean-up efforts are underway, hundreds of Western New Yorkers are searching for their stranded cars — one of those being Roxanne Albert and her daughter Julianna. “I just don't think it's right, especially for nurses who are going into work,” Julianna Albert said.
Bills, Sabres send support to Buffalo after blizzard's devastation
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The wallop of a two-day blizzard that struck Buffalo over the weekend and the sense of desperation that came with it hit home for Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams on Christmas Eve, when he trudged through the storm to check on his mother-in-law. What is usually...
Buffalo sports teams, businesses provide boost to blizzard relief efforts
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo sports teams and businesses are stepping up to help the City of Buffalo following the blizzard. The Buffalo Bills, along with the NFL and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, have donated $300,000. Part of the money will go to storm relief efforts, with another portion helping the community recover in the coming months.
WNY fire departments asking people to clear off fire hydrants
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now with all this snow piled up, there is a new plea from local fire departments. They are asking for helping to clear the snow from the fire hydrants. Erie County Fire Safety Commissioner Chris Couell says the snow can already delay the firefighters from getting on scene, and having to spend time clearing the hydrants can add more strain on crews.
Erie County SPCA employees wait out storm with their 4-legged friends
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A group of SPCA Serving Erie County employees spent the weekend with many of our four-legged friends during the winter storm. The group had always planned to stay overnight with the animals Friday into Saturday because of the storm, but because of conditions and the driving ban that was in place, they ended up being stuck until Monday.
How to respond to suspect price gouging following the historic blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the dig out continues, elected leaders have been asked about reports of possible price gouging in Western New York, especially involving private plow contractors. Gov. Kathy Hochul said price gouging is illegal during an emergency situation and all reports will be fully investigated by the...
27 storm-related deaths confirmed in City of Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed more than 34 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.
