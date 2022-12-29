ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shafter, CA

Canyon reopened following deadly crash on Hwy. 178 killing two

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (DEC. 30 2:15 P.M.): Caltrans District 6 said the Canyon has now reopened following the deadly crash killing two, a 64-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man. According to CHP, on December 30, 2022, at around 9:22 am, officers were called to a report of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Rain caused dog parks to close

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — Rain this week has taken a toll on the city's dog parks, leading to flooding at many locations. Bakersfield's Recreation & Parks Department announced that all dog parks at City parks will be closed until January 3, 2023. The city said the following parks are...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
DUI and driver's license checkpoint in Mojave area canceled

Mojave, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Highway Patrol in the Mojave Area canceled the planned DUI and driver’s license checkpoint for Friday, December 30. The checkpoint is for officers to look for drivers with signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, and checking for proper licensing. CHP Mojave area...
MOJAVE, CA
KCSO investigating possible shooting in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible shooting in east Bakersfield Friday night. It's unconfirmed what happened but as of 8:50 p.m., the area of Center Street and Pesante Road is closed for investigation. This story is developing and will be updated once...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
BPD: Missing man, considered at-risk

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing person, considered at risk. Jefferey Strong, 61, was last seen on the 600 block of Union Avenue on December 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. He is considered at risk due...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehachapi, Houchin to host blood drive Jan. 12

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Tehachapi and Houchin Community Blood Bank are working together to host a blood drive Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. The blood and platelet drive will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tehachapi Vineyard Church, located at 502 East Pinon Street. To reserve at...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Dog taken from gas station. Do you know these two?

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A family is searching for their dog that was taken from a gas station in Kern County. Iris is a one-year-old female Maltipoo that the family says is very friendly and may follow anybody. Iris was wearing the same Christmas outfit seen in the...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Second arrest made for murder of CDCR employee

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A second arrest has been made in the shooting death of a CDCR employee. According to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, Sebastian Parra was arraigned on an indictment for the murder of Alcala Jr. Benny Alcala Jr. was reportedly charging his electric vehicle...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Carl Bryan, longtime BC sports announcer dies at 77

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Carl Bryan, longtime Bakersfield College sports announcer died Wednesday, Dec. 28. He was 77. Bryan retired earlier this year following a 35-year career announcing BC athletic events. “Today, the Renegade family mourns one of its own. Carl was a legend known as the Voice of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Missing woman found safe after car was found abandoned: Arvin PD

--- The Arvin Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk woman after her vehicle was found abandoned on East Bear Mountain Boulevard. Arvin police said 30-year-old Amanda Reann Krig was last seen on FaceTime wearing a dark gray sweatshirt and sunglasses. She is believed to be traveling to Las Vegas, according to police.
ARVIN, CA
'Dink' in the New Year playing pickleball; hosted by the Bakersfield Racquet Club

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — It's the sensation sweeping the nation--pickleball is here to stay. Pickleball has been growing in popularity, and according to National Geographic, it's considered the fastest-growing sport in America, with 4.8 million players nationally, up a 40 percent increase from 2020. Whether you are interested in...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Loved ones of man shot on Christmas Eve said his story shouldn't end with that shooting

Family and friends are remembering one of the two men who were killed in a shooting on Christmas Eve morning. Police said Jacob Keanu Campos Malena was an ex-boyfriend of the woman in the house and forced his way inside, while Tanner William Marlow was inside with the woman. Police believe both men had guns and shot and killed each other. The investigation into what happened inside the home is still ongoing.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

