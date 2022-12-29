Read full article on original website
Canyon reopened following deadly crash on Hwy. 178 killing two
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (DEC. 30 2:15 P.M.): Caltrans District 6 said the Canyon has now reopened following the deadly crash killing two, a 64-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man. According to CHP, on December 30, 2022, at around 9:22 am, officers were called to a report of...
Rain caused dog parks to close
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — Rain this week has taken a toll on the city's dog parks, leading to flooding at many locations. Bakersfield's Recreation & Parks Department announced that all dog parks at City parks will be closed until January 3, 2023. The city said the following parks are...
DUI and driver's license checkpoint in Mojave area canceled
Mojave, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Highway Patrol in the Mojave Area canceled the planned DUI and driver’s license checkpoint for Friday, December 30. The checkpoint is for officers to look for drivers with signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, and checking for proper licensing. CHP Mojave area...
KCSO investigating possible shooting in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible shooting in east Bakersfield Friday night. It's unconfirmed what happened but as of 8:50 p.m., the area of Center Street and Pesante Road is closed for investigation. This story is developing and will be updated once...
BPD: Missing man, considered at-risk
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing person, considered at risk. Jefferey Strong, 61, was last seen on the 600 block of Union Avenue on December 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. He is considered at risk due...
Tehachapi, Houchin to host blood drive Jan. 12
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Tehachapi and Houchin Community Blood Bank are working together to host a blood drive Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. The blood and platelet drive will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tehachapi Vineyard Church, located at 502 East Pinon Street. To reserve at...
Dog taken from gas station. Do you know these two?
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A family is searching for their dog that was taken from a gas station in Kern County. Iris is a one-year-old female Maltipoo that the family says is very friendly and may follow anybody. Iris was wearing the same Christmas outfit seen in the...
Designated Driver Inc. of Bakersfield offering free rides New Year's Eve
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — DDi of Bakersfield, "Designated Driver Incorporated" is offering free rides for New Year’s Eve. According to a social media post, it is sponsored by Advance Beverage Company. The free rides will be offered from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. and limited to places in...
Second arrest made for murder of CDCR employee
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A second arrest has been made in the shooting death of a CDCR employee. According to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, Sebastian Parra was arraigned on an indictment for the murder of Alcala Jr. Benny Alcala Jr. was reportedly charging his electric vehicle...
Dustin's Diner presents 'record-breaking' $24k+ check benefiting homeless families
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Thursday morning, Dustin's Diner presented a "record-breaking" fundraising check of $24,163 to The Open Door Network (FKA as the Bakersfield Homeless Center), to help homeless families. Hot chocolate and cookies are sold during Dustin's Diner Christmas lights show annually in Haggin Oaks. "We are so...
Bakersfield Park Rangers find missing man, reunite with family for holidays
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — City of Bakersfield Park Rangers helped reunite a missing man with his family in time for Christmas after family says he was missing for three months. The City of Bakersfield posted a video interviewing the two park rangers involved. They said rangers came across a...
Bakersfield Museum of Art hoping to meet its 25k campaign goal; more than halfways there
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — For over 60 years, the Bakersfield Museum of Art, BMoA, has sought to enhance the quality of life through art appreciation and educational opportunities through visual arts for Kern County residents and visitors by hosting events throughout the year for kids and adults alike. Before...
2 arrested in alleged chop shop bust in Bakersfield, neighbors and police weigh in
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On Wednesday morning December 28, 2022, the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft at one home off of Jewell and Earlene Court. Instead of an in-progress theft, they found a chop shop. This all comes ahead of new...
Bakersfield police make arrests after stolen items found in alleged chop shop
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Police said two men were arrested for the third and fourth time within a few months, after several stolen cars, trailers, license plates and apparent stolen catalytic converters were found in an alleged south Bakersfield chop shop. According to Bakersfield police, on December 28th, 2022,...
Carl Bryan, longtime BC sports announcer dies at 77
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Carl Bryan, longtime Bakersfield College sports announcer died Wednesday, Dec. 28. He was 77. Bryan retired earlier this year following a 35-year career announcing BC athletic events. “Today, the Renegade family mourns one of its own. Carl was a legend known as the Voice of...
Missing woman found safe after car was found abandoned: Arvin PD
--- The Arvin Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk woman after her vehicle was found abandoned on East Bear Mountain Boulevard. Arvin police said 30-year-old Amanda Reann Krig was last seen on FaceTime wearing a dark gray sweatshirt and sunglasses. She is believed to be traveling to Las Vegas, according to police.
'Dink' in the New Year playing pickleball; hosted by the Bakersfield Racquet Club
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — It's the sensation sweeping the nation--pickleball is here to stay. Pickleball has been growing in popularity, and according to National Geographic, it's considered the fastest-growing sport in America, with 4.8 million players nationally, up a 40 percent increase from 2020. Whether you are interested in...
Loved ones of man shot on Christmas Eve said his story shouldn't end with that shooting
Family and friends are remembering one of the two men who were killed in a shooting on Christmas Eve morning. Police said Jacob Keanu Campos Malena was an ex-boyfriend of the woman in the house and forced his way inside, while Tanner William Marlow was inside with the woman. Police believe both men had guns and shot and killed each other. The investigation into what happened inside the home is still ongoing.
