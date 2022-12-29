Read full article on original website
Smoothie King Center lights up the skyline in New Orleans, but is its future as bright?Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Year's Eve celebrations throughout New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Ongoing Rape Investigation
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Ongoing Rape Investigation. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department revealed on December 29, 2022, that authorities are looking for a suspect accused of rape in an ongoing investigation. Shreveport Police were called on May 19, 2022, to a report...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Persons of Interest and a Vehicle
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Persons of Interest and a Vehicle. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – On December 29, 2022, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are requesting help from the public in identifying the subjects and vehicle in the featured images of this article.
UPDATE: Identity released of Georgia deputy from Mississippi who was found shot to death in wrecked vehicle
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia has released the identity of the deputy that was found shot to death in a wrecked car on Thursday. The sheriff’s office posted the name and photo of Deputy James Thomas, 24, on Facebook, Friday morning. In a news conference on Thursday, Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said that the deputy was originally from Mississippi.
calcasieu.info
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26. Shreveport, Louisiana – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are searching for a teen who walked away from her residence and has not been seen since. According to authorities, on December 26, 2022, 16-year-old Maliyani Trejo-Hernandez left her residence...
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Officers Reportedly Found Drugs, Paraphernalia, and Firearms During a Compliance Check
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Officers Reportedly Found Drugs, Paraphernalia, and Firearms During a Compliance Check. Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office – A Louisiana man was arrested on December 28, 2022, after a probation officer visited his home and reportedly found drugs, paraphernalia, and weapons, including a loaded pistol and a shotgun.
Two Louisiana Men Arrested and One Still Wanted After Suspected Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Were Found in Vehicle
Two Louisiana Men Arrested and One Still Wanted After Suspected Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Were Found in Vehicle. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – Two people were arrested in Louisiana on December 26, 2022, after a small amount of suspected marijuana and over 4 ounces of suspected methamphetamine were found in their vehicle, along with three guns. One of the suspects remains in jail on a $60,000 bond, while the other has bonded out on a $737 bond. An arrest warrant has been issued for a third person in connection with the incident.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Theft Suspect with Active Warrants
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Theft Suspect with Active Warrants. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On December 27, 2022, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is seeking information relating to the whereabouts of Donna Jordan. According to authorities, Jordan has outstanding warrants in relation to a...
Louisiana residents want justice for neighborhood pet deer that was shot
SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents in one Livingston Parish neighborhood are outraged after a deer who they considered a pet was shot. A beloved member of the community, now gone. “It’s heartbreaking knowing that, that she ain’t here no more,” cried Patt Leblanc, a neighbor who witnessed the doe’s shooting. For the past three years, a […]
Louisiana Man Arrested Again for Alleged Arson Related to Government Property
Louisiana Man Arrested Again for Alleged Arson Related to Government Property. LaPlace, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with simple arson and unauthorized carrying of weapons in Louisiana after allegedly setting fire to a trash dumpster near a government building. On December 27, 2022, the...
Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating December 29 Fire that Killed Two
Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating December 29 Fire that Killed Two. Winnsboro, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on December 29, 2022, that deputies are investigating a house fire in Winnsboro that resulted in two deaths. The Winnsboro Fire Department was dispatched...
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway. A man in Satsuma, Louisiana was cited for hunting deer without basic hunting and deer hunting licenses, hunting deer without deer tags, and hunting across a public road. He could face fines and possible imprisonment, as well as civil compensation for the illegally stolen deer’s replacement value.
Louisiana Convicted Murdered Mistakenly Released Has Been Recaptured
Louisiana Convicted Murdered Mistakenly Released Has Been Recaptured. Louisiana – On December 28, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, reported that the U.S. Marshall’s Office had located and arrested Michael Leblanc at a location in New Orleans, Louisiana. Leblanc was previously convicted of second-degree murder in relation to a 2014 homicide in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, and wrongly released on December 6, 2022, after serving time for a separate crime.
16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Chalmette
A 16-year-old is facing charges in St. Bernard Parish following an armed robbery that took place Tuesday (Dec. 27).
Following helicopter crash, Louisiana family speaks out
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The search for the four missing passengers involved in an offshore helicopter crash in the gulf leaves a Louisiana family with questions tonight. The Matt family decided to speak out about aviation safety. The family fought hard to get “Jacobs Law” in place, requiring helicopter...
WAFB.com
BRPD: Armed robbers pull over drivers by flashing headlights, possibly using blue light
South Louisiana is mourning the loss of an American hero, as World War II veteran Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr. passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, his family said. In Louisiana, the weather is always challenging for agricultural producers and this year was no different. Businesses struggle through plummeting economy, Velvet...
Louisiana Man with 25-Year History of Drug Charges Arrested Again Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute Drugs and Other Crimes
Louisiana Man with 25-Year History of Drug Charges Arrested Again Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute Drugs and Other Crimes. Zwolle, Louisiana – A Louisiana man with a 25-year history of drug charges has been arrested again and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.
Suspicious package found at south St. Louis County MSD pump station
St. Louis County Police are investigating a suspicious package found at the Metropolitan Sewer District pump station in south county.
theadvocate.com
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Elderly Man with Health Problems Missing Since December 23
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Elderly Man with Health Problems Missing Since December 23. On December 27, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Alexandria Police Department announced that they are asking for help locating missing person Ervin Bibbins, 79, who was last seen at his daughter’s home on Westwood Boulevard around 7:00 pm on Friday, December 23, 2022.
