ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laplace, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Magnolia State Live

UPDATE: Identity released of Georgia deputy from Mississippi who was found shot to death in wrecked vehicle

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia has released the identity of the deputy that was found shot to death in a wrecked car on Thursday. The sheriff’s office posted the name and photo of Deputy James Thomas, 24, on Facebook, Friday morning. In a news conference on Thursday, Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said that the deputy was originally from Mississippi.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
calcasieu.info

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26. Shreveport, Louisiana – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are searching for a teen who walked away from her residence and has not been seen since. According to authorities, on December 26, 2022, 16-year-old Maliyani Trejo-Hernandez left her residence...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Officers Reportedly Found Drugs, Paraphernalia, and Firearms During a Compliance Check

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Officers Reportedly Found Drugs, Paraphernalia, and Firearms During a Compliance Check. Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office – A Louisiana man was arrested on December 28, 2022, after a probation officer visited his home and reportedly found drugs, paraphernalia, and weapons, including a loaded pistol and a shotgun.
SABINE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested and One Still Wanted After Suspected Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Were Found in Vehicle

Two Louisiana Men Arrested and One Still Wanted After Suspected Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Were Found in Vehicle. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – Two people were arrested in Louisiana on December 26, 2022, after a small amount of suspected marijuana and over 4 ounces of suspected methamphetamine were found in their vehicle, along with three guns. One of the suspects remains in jail on a $60,000 bond, while the other has bonded out on a $737 bond. An arrest warrant has been issued for a third person in connection with the incident.
SABINE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway

Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway. A man in Satsuma, Louisiana was cited for hunting deer without basic hunting and deer hunting licenses, hunting deer without deer tags, and hunting across a public road. He could face fines and possible imprisonment, as well as civil compensation for the illegally stolen deer’s replacement value.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Convicted Murdered Mistakenly Released Has Been Recaptured

Louisiana Convicted Murdered Mistakenly Released Has Been Recaptured. Louisiana – On December 28, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, reported that the U.S. Marshall’s Office had located and arrested Michael Leblanc at a location in New Orleans, Louisiana. Leblanc was previously convicted of second-degree murder in relation to a 2014 homicide in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, and wrongly released on December 6, 2022, after serving time for a separate crime.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Following helicopter crash, Louisiana family speaks out

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The search for the four missing passengers involved in an offshore helicopter crash in the gulf leaves a Louisiana family with questions tonight. The Matt family decided to speak out about aviation safety. The family fought hard to get “Jacobs Law” in place, requiring helicopter...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man with 25-Year History of Drug Charges Arrested Again Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute Drugs and Other Crimes

Louisiana Man with 25-Year History of Drug Charges Arrested Again Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute Drugs and Other Crimes. Zwolle, Louisiana – A Louisiana man with a 25-year history of drug charges has been arrested again and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.
ZWOLLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Elderly Man with Health Problems Missing Since December 23

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Elderly Man with Health Problems Missing Since December 23. On December 27, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Alexandria Police Department announced that they are asking for help locating missing person Ervin Bibbins, 79, who was last seen at his daughter’s home on Westwood Boulevard around 7:00 pm on Friday, December 23, 2022.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy