ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Best College Football bowl game picks today, Wednesday December 28th (Which underdogs should you back?)

College football bowl season continues on Wednesday with another quartet of games, all featuring Power Five competition. The highest billing is the Holiday Bowl between Oregon and ACC runners up North Carolina doing battle, but the three other games have plenty of intrigue, namely Kansas’ first bowl game since 2008 against Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl.
KANSAS STATE
FOX Sports

NC State coach mum on QB plans ahead of Duke's Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren remains non-committal as to who’ll start Friday at quarterback for the 25th-ranked Wolfpack when they face Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. “Why would I tell you that?” Doeren said with a coy grin during the bowl’s...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Florida State on Saturday

It's the final game of the calendar year 2022 for the Blue Devils as they look to bounce back from an upset loss to Wake Forest eleven days ago that seemed to shake the confidence this group of players had built up during the first two months of the season. Missing star freshmen Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively due to illness (both are expected back healthy on Saturday), Duke went in to halftime with a 39-30 deficit and could never take the lead against a Demon Deacons team that had lost three of its four previous games.
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

Notre Dame trailing South Carolina in Gator Bowl had fans in their feelings

Notre Dame fans were ready to fire head coach Marcus Freeman and blow up the roster after falling behind South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. The 2022 season was a mixed bag for Notre Dame fans. It couldn’t have started worse with Marcus Freeman losing his first two games. It stayed shaky as Cal nearly knocked off the Irish and Stanford actually did. Then it got pretty good, with five straight wins suggesting the team had turned a corner.
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

FanSided

303K+
Followers
590K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy