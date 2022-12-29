Read full article on original website
Wake Forest Basketball coach Steve Forbes recaps break, previews Virginia Tech
We were thrilled to have some time Thursday with Wake Forest Basketball coach Steve Forbes, for his first pregame press conference of the season since the season opener. The.
How to watch Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Virginia Tech 11-2; Wake Forest 9-4 An ACC battle is on tap between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Virginia Tech Hokies at noon ET on Saturday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Wake Forest is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive. The Demon...
Best College Football bowl game picks today, Wednesday December 28th (Which underdogs should you back?)
College football bowl season continues on Wednesday with another quartet of games, all featuring Power Five competition. The highest billing is the Holiday Bowl between Oregon and ACC runners up North Carolina doing battle, but the three other games have plenty of intrigue, namely Kansas’ first bowl game since 2008 against Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl.
TCU cornerback unnecessarily pokes the bear ahead of Michigan CFP matchup
TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson gave Michigan bulletin board material before their CFP matchup when he talked about speed vs. size. If you wanted some fireworks before the Fiesta Bowl CFP semifinal between Michigan and TCU, you just got them courtesy of Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Hodges-Tomlinson had a whole lot...
Les Schwab Invitational 2022: Day 5 highlights, top stars, statistical leaders
The 26th Les Schwab Invitational boys basketball tournament concluded Friday at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon. Here’s a game-by-game recap of what went down, plus Day 5 statistical leaders. Photo by Naji Saker — FinalWest Linn 62, Duncanville 50Jackson Shelstad poured in 30 ...
Classic at Damien: Liberty beats Harvard-Westlake 59-56 to win Platinum Division championship
The Patriots led wire to wire in the title game
NC State radio announcer immediately suspended after racist bowl game remark
NC State radio announcer Gary Hahn was suspended immediately following the Duke’s Mayo Bowl for a racist comment he made on air. NC State lost to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, but defeat on the football field was far from the worst thing to happen in the Wolfpack community on Friday.
BYU football mourns the ‘tragic death’ of freshman offensive lineman Sione Veikoso
Sione Veikoso, who transferred to BYU from Arizona State, died, BYU confirmed Friday night.
NC State coach mum on QB plans ahead of Duke's Mayo Bowl
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren remains non-committal as to who’ll start Friday at quarterback for the 25th-ranked Wolfpack when they face Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. “Why would I tell you that?” Doeren said with a coy grin during the bowl’s...
How to Watch: Duke vs Florida State on Saturday
It's the final game of the calendar year 2022 for the Blue Devils as they look to bounce back from an upset loss to Wake Forest eleven days ago that seemed to shake the confidence this group of players had built up during the first two months of the season. Missing star freshmen Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively due to illness (both are expected back healthy on Saturday), Duke went in to halftime with a 39-30 deficit and could never take the lead against a Demon Deacons team that had lost three of its four previous games.
Still winless on road, Virginia Tech visits Wake Forest
Virginia Tech hasn’t encountered many glitches this season, but the Hokies still need to figure out the right formula for
Sonny Dykes takes massive shot at Alabama, SEC for scheduling
TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes seems to think that the Alabama Crimson Tide and (SEC as a whole) should work on their scheduling a bit. Sonny Dykes is still fighting for respect for the TCU Horned Frogs and the Big 12. It appears that making the College Football...
Look: South Carolina fans paid $2K to fly pathetic banner trolling Clemson-Tennessee
South Carolina fans paid over $2,000 to fly a banner of Hard Rock Stadium to troll Clemson and Tennessee as the one true Orange Bowl champion. Ask any South Carolina fan what losing to Clemson and Tennessee this year felt like, and they couldn’t tell you, because it didn’t even happen, bro!
Notre Dame trailing South Carolina in Gator Bowl had fans in their feelings
Notre Dame fans were ready to fire head coach Marcus Freeman and blow up the roster after falling behind South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. The 2022 season was a mixed bag for Notre Dame fans. It couldn’t have started worse with Marcus Freeman losing his first two games. It stayed shaky as Cal nearly knocked off the Irish and Stanford actually did. Then it got pretty good, with five straight wins suggesting the team had turned a corner.
