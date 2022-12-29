Read full article on original website
Related
Why ethnic tensions are flaring again in northern Kosovo
PRISTINA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Protesting Serbs in the ethnically divided city of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo erected new barricades on Tuesday, hours after Serbia said it had put its army on the highest combat alert following weeks of escalating tensions between Belgrade and Pristina.
Russia backs Serbia's deployment of troops on Kosovo border while Germany says it is 'unacceptable'
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade has refused to recognise it and encouraged Kosovo's 120,000 ethnic Serbs to defy Pristina's authority with support from Russia
FOX 28 Spokane
Kosovo Serbs to remove barricades that triggered tensions
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic says Serbs will start removing their barricades in Kosovo on Thursday in a move that deescalates tensions that triggered fears of new clashes in the Balkans. The agreement with Kosovo Serbs was reached at a late-night crisis meeting on Wednesday. It followed the release of a former Kosovo Serb police officer, whose detention triggered a major crisis that provoked international concerns. Kosovo’s prime minister criticized the court’s decision to release the former officer on house arrest. NATO-led peacekeepers have been stationed in Kosovo since a 1998-99 separatist war ended with Serbia losing control over what was then one of its provinces. The U.S. and European countries have expressed concern over the situation.
FOX 28 Spokane
Kosovo Serb whose arrest caused crisis released from jail
JARINJE, Kosovo-Serbia Border (AP) — The lawyer for a former Kosovo Serb policeman has been ordered released from prison and placed under house arrest. The arrest of Dejan Pantic on Dec. 10 has triggered protests by Kosovo Serbs who erected multiple roadblocks in the north of the country. He was detained for allegedly assaulting a Kosovo police officer during a protest. Pantic’s lawyer told The Associated Press on Wednesday that a higher Kosovo court replaced his client’s detention with house arrest. Kosovo’s prime minister, Albin Kurti criticized the court’s decision to release Pantic to house arrest.
Serbia troops on 'highest level' of alert over latest Kosovo tensions
Serbian armed forces were on "the highest level" of alert, Defence Minister Milos Vucevic said Monday, highlighting the Balkan country's increasingly strained relations with neighbouring Kosovo over recent shootings and blockades. The blockades have coincided with a rise in reported shootings, the latest on Sunday, according to NATO-led peacekeeping force KFOR. "Serbia's president... ordered the Serbian army to be on the highest level of combat readiness, that is to the level of the use of armed force," Defence Minister Milos Vucevic said in a statement.
'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]
Serbia & Kazakhstan shock many as they side with the US- Both say that they will ignore the results of the recent vote
An ally of Russia, Kazakhstan, has announced that it will not recognize the results from Moscow's organized referendums. The referendums relate to Ukraine's territories currently occupied by Russian troops. [i]
2 Turkish military planes that got stuck in Ukraine when Russia attacked 10 months ago are finally home
The planes landed in Ukraine to evacuate their citizens just hours before Russia invaded in February.
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
A brutal Russian paramilitary group active in Ukraine called for border intelligence on nearby NATO states: report
A Kremlin-linked paramilitary group asked for border intel on Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, raising concerns about rogue actions in NATO states.
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Russia Inflicts Heavy Losses on Ukraine as Battle of Bakhmut Rages—Report
The assessment comes as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned that the war could spill over into a fight between Moscow and the alliance.
The Brutal Alternate World in Which the U.S. Abandoned Ukraine
On the shortest day of the year, after 10 months of war, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, finally left his country and came to Washington to thank Americans for their support. He went to the White House, where he appeared at a press conference. He went to Congress, where he handed a Ukrainian flag, signed by the defenders of Bakhmut, to the vice president and House speaker. He congratulated all of us on our first, joint American-Ukrainian victory: “We defeated Russia in the battle for minds of the world.”
Moscow protests to France over comments about attack on Russian official in Africa
MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry in a statement on Wednesday said it had summoned the French ambassador and lodged "a strong protest" over comments about an assassination attempt on a Russian official in the Central African Republic.
Greek prime minister hails Albania’s EU integration steps
DERVICAN, Albania (AP) — The Greek prime minister on Thursday offered his country’s full support to neighboring Albania’s further integration efforts with the European Union. Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the Greek minority in southern Albania, the first visit of a prime minister to Albania’s ethnic Greek minority areas...
Lavrov gives Ukraine ultimatum to surrender territory or ‘army to decide the issue’
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov issued an ultimatum to Ukraine to fulfill Moscow’s proposals or have the Russian army “decide the issue.”“Our proposals for the demilitarisation and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia’s security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy,” state news agency TASS quoted Mr Lavrov as saying late on Monday.“The point is simple: Fulfill them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army.”The ultimatum from Russia from came a day after president Vladimir Putin said that...
Italy's rightist government tightens rules for migrant rescues
ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italy's rightist government has approved measures to fine charities who rescue migrants at sea and impound their ships if they break a new, tougher set of rules - a move that one campaign group said could threaten lives.
Bulgaria protests to Russia after journalist Grozev put on wanted list
SOFIA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Bulgaria protested to Russia on Thursday for putting Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev on a wanted list, with its prime minister criticising the move as an intimidatory tactic designed to muzzle free speech.
U.S. sees 'conflicting' views in Russia on fresh Ukraine offensive
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - There are conflicting views in Russia on whether or not to launch a renewed offensive in Ukraine, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday, reiterating Washington would keep backing Kyiv regardless of which scenario plays out.
US News and World Report
Kremlin Backs Serbia, Denies Russia Is Stoking Tensions in Kosovo
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin on Wednesday said it supported Serbia's attempts to protect ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo but denied Pristina's accusation that Russia was somehow stoking tensions in an attempt to sow chaos across the Balkans. Serbs in the ethnically divided city of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo erected new...
Comments / 0