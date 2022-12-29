ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Randall County Sherriff’s Office looking for assault suspects

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sherriff’s Office is looking for assault suspects who are possibly involved in vehicle thefts and burglaries. Randall County Sherriff’s Office is currently investigating assault suspects who also may be involved in vehicle burglaries and thefts on Dec. 27, at around 1 a.m.
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Cold Case Squad

Amarillo Police have started their own “cold case squad”. The new unit is designed to look into cases that were not originally solved. APD has 49 unsolved murders going all the way back to 70-years-ago and they want to reduce that number to bring closure to family and friends.
AMARILLO, TX
KCBD

Amarillo sees increase in gang violence

AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - While Lubbock has seen an increase in the rate of violent juvenile crime, it would appear Amarillo is facing the same problem. Crime analysts have published a report on the increase of gun violence and juvenile gang activity. One in five gun crimes is traced back to street gangs, and Amarillo police are tracking as many as 80 different groups.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police identify man killed in Thursday’s fatal accident

Update (2:47 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released more information regarding Thursday’s morning fatal accident in the 3600 block of Amarillo Boulevard East. According to a news release from police, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Amarillo Boulevard East around 7:39 a.m. Thursday on a “traffic crash involving a vehicle versus […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Gun Violence Trends in Amarillo: Amarillo Police Department action plan

VIDEO: Rockrose Sports Park will bring more than sports to Amarillo. VIDEO: Stacy interviews Jimmy Lackey during telethon. VIDEO: Greg gives the details about the Rockrose Sports Park. Updated: 12 hours ago. VIDEO: Firefighting during severe cold temperatures. VIDEO: Donate to the Rockrose Sports Park at Kids Inc. Updated: 12...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Wheelchair-Bound Man Killed By Truck On Amarillo Blvd

On the morning of December 29th around 7:40 Tyrone Anderson, a 53-year-old man who was wheelchair-bound crossed the street on Amarillo Boulevard before being struck by a brown Ford F-150 truck in the center turning lane. Soon after Amarillo Police Officers and emergency workers were called to the scene. Anderson...
AMARILLO, TX
US105

Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See

It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The area of 45th and I-27 has reopened after crews removed a trash truck from the area. The trash truck became stuck under the overpass this morning. The lanes under the overpass were closed as crews worked to remove the truck for several hours. At this...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare enforces the safe outdoor dogs act

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is issuing a warning to pet owners about inclement weather and the law when it comes to keeping dogs outside. Field Services Manager Ty Vernon at AAMW said during this last arctic blast, there was an uptick in calls for dogs being chained up outside, which is in violation of the recently passed safe outdoor dogs act.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo seeks further clarification in Civic Center lawsuit judgment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s legal team is looking for further clarification from retired Judge William Sowder in relation to the judgment in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex funding-related lawsuit in Potter County. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Sowder ruled that the city of Amarillo could not use $260 million in […]
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Local Family Offering Reward in Burglary

The Bak family has lived in Pampa since 2009. The Bak family is requesting the community’s help in finding information about a burglary committed at their home on December 10th. Between 5 and 8 a.m., a burglar snuck into the Bak family’s house and stole their 15 year cash savings and numerous jewelry items like golden rings, necklaces, and a 30 year old sapphire ring and necklace set that was a dear family heirloom. As well, the Bak family has mentioned that burglar had physically harmed their dog during the theft.
PAMPA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy