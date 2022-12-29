Read full article on original website
Randall County Sherriff’s Office looking for assault suspects
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sherriff’s Office is looking for assault suspects who are possibly involved in vehicle thefts and burglaries. Randall County Sherriff’s Office is currently investigating assault suspects who also may be involved in vehicle burglaries and thefts on Dec. 27, at around 1 a.m.
Amarillo Cold Case Squad
Amarillo Police have started their own “cold case squad”. The new unit is designed to look into cases that were not originally solved. APD has 49 unsolved murders going all the way back to 70-years-ago and they want to reduce that number to bring closure to family and friends.
Amarillo sees increase in gang violence
AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - While Lubbock has seen an increase in the rate of violent juvenile crime, it would appear Amarillo is facing the same problem. Crime analysts have published a report on the increase of gun violence and juvenile gang activity. One in five gun crimes is traced back to street gangs, and Amarillo police are tracking as many as 80 different groups.
Amarillo Police identify man killed in Thursday’s fatal accident
Update (2:47 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released more information regarding Thursday’s morning fatal accident in the 3600 block of Amarillo Boulevard East. According to a news release from police, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Amarillo Boulevard East around 7:39 a.m. Thursday on a “traffic crash involving a vehicle versus […]
Amarillo police to implement future plans to decrease gun violence trends
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As we continue to break down gun violence trends in Amarillo, we spoke with experts about future plans to reduce violent crime in the city. Criminal Justice Expert Jeanette Arpero says if action is not taken, violent crime will continue to increase in the city. According...
VIDEO: Gun Violence Trends in Amarillo: Amarillo Police Department action plan
VIDEO: Rockrose Sports Park will bring more than sports to Amarillo. VIDEO: Stacy interviews Jimmy Lackey during telethon. VIDEO: Greg gives the details about the Rockrose Sports Park. Updated: 12 hours ago. VIDEO: Firefighting during severe cold temperatures. VIDEO: Donate to the Rockrose Sports Park at Kids Inc. Updated: 12...
Amarillo’s Labor Day Shooter Has Competency Restored; Now What?
An old criminal defense attorney I know once told me, "Out of all my clients, only the DUIs were normal people like you and me. The others....just weren't quite right." It's something that's stuck with me through the years. While I still think it's a sweeping generalization...I have to admit that he just might be on to something.
2 arrested for drug trafficking in Hartley County
HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Hartley County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a recent drug bust in the county, causing two individuals to be arrested for drug trafficking. According to a post on the Hartley County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, officials said the office received a 911 call that reported that an […]
Amarillo police: Man in wheelchair hit by car on Amarillo Boulevard East
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man has died after being hit by a car on Amarillo Boulevard East this morning. Around 7:39 a.m., officers responded to the area of Amarillo Boulevard and North Grand Street for a crash. Police say a brown truck was traveling on Amarillo Boulevard when the...
Amarillo Police Department responding to fatal crash near Amarillo Blvd and Grand Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is currently responding to a fatal crash near East Amarillo Blvd and North Grand Street, on the boulevard. Traffic was blocked in the area while crews worked the scene. Police say the area is clear and normal traffic has resumed. More information...
Former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier arrested by Texas Rangers; Collier resigns
STINNETT, Texas, (KAMR/KCIT) — Former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier was arrested Thursday after being placed on administrative leave Wednesday. The City of Stinnett Facebook page confirmed Collier has resigned. Hutchinson County Sheriff Blaik Kemp said Collier was arrested by the Texas Rangers and taken to the Hutchinson County...
Wheelchair-Bound Man Killed By Truck On Amarillo Blvd
On the morning of December 29th around 7:40 Tyrone Anderson, a 53-year-old man who was wheelchair-bound crossed the street on Amarillo Boulevard before being struck by a brown Ford F-150 truck in the center turning lane. Soon after Amarillo Police Officers and emergency workers were called to the scene. Anderson...
Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See
It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
‘This town is going to help her’: Clarendon community gives back to woman after house fire
CLARENDON, Texas (KFDA) - The small town of Clarendon is giving back to one woman who is known for always giving back to others. Now she is having to learn how to lean on her community. Just three days after Christmas, Terri Luna, a loved and well-known woman in the...
City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The area of 45th and I-27 has reopened after crews removed a trash truck from the area. The trash truck became stuck under the overpass this morning. The lanes under the overpass were closed as crews worked to remove the truck for several hours. At this...
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare enforces the safe outdoor dogs act
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is issuing a warning to pet owners about inclement weather and the law when it comes to keeping dogs outside. Field Services Manager Ty Vernon at AAMW said during this last arctic blast, there was an uptick in calls for dogs being chained up outside, which is in violation of the recently passed safe outdoor dogs act.
Amarillo man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend spent most of last 13 years in prison
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man accused of trying to kidnap his ex-girlfriend has spent most of the last 13 years in prison. Rowdy Don Eastman, 35, was arrested Dec. 22 after he crashed into a fire hydrant following a police chase with his ex-girlfriend in the car. According...
This Stuck Trash Truck Is Exactly How 2022 Has Us Feeling
In case you didn't see the story earlier today, a report from KAMR Local 4 News stated that a City of Amarillo trash truck got stuck under an overpass on 45th. The story doesn't mention any injuries, and for that we are grateful. Looking at the photos, I could only think one thought.
Amarillo seeks further clarification in Civic Center lawsuit judgment
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s legal team is looking for further clarification from retired Judge William Sowder in relation to the judgment in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex funding-related lawsuit in Potter County. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Sowder ruled that the city of Amarillo could not use $260 million in […]
Local Family Offering Reward in Burglary
The Bak family has lived in Pampa since 2009. The Bak family is requesting the community’s help in finding information about a burglary committed at their home on December 10th. Between 5 and 8 a.m., a burglar snuck into the Bak family’s house and stole their 15 year cash savings and numerous jewelry items like golden rings, necklaces, and a 30 year old sapphire ring and necklace set that was a dear family heirloom. As well, the Bak family has mentioned that burglar had physically harmed their dog during the theft.
