Southwest cancellations continue amid ‘meltdown’; NY Rep.-elect Santos investigated; rapper missing since July. Get your morning headlines.

Nothing else to say, George? Liar Rep.-elect George Santos was less chatty on Tuesday — when The Post spotted the 34-year-old Republican moving luggage, shopping bags, and a pair of dogs into his sister’s apartment in Elmhurst just a day after he copped to fibbing about most of his resume during his successful House campaign. In an exclusive interview with the Post on Monday, Santos admitted he lied about most of his credentials — confessing that he had “never worked directly” for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup and acknowledging he never graduated from college despite earlier claims to the contrary. “My sins here are embellishing...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO