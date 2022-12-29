Southwest cancellations continue amid ‘meltdown’; NY Rep.-elect Santos investigated; rapper missing since July. Get your morning headlines.

Read full article on original website
DA Launches Investigation into Rep.-Elect George Santos for Fabrications She Calls 'Nothing Short of Stunning'
On Monday, Santos — who was recently elected to represent a portion of Long Island, New York, in Congress — admitted to a slew of lies he told about his qualifications on the campaign trail Rep.-elect George Santos is under investigation after admitting to fabricating details of his past, the Nassau County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. "The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning," Nassau District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said in a statement provided to PEOPLE. "The residents of Nassau County...
New York Times reporter Michael Gold joins CNN This Morning to discuss his reporting on George Santos, the GOP Rep.-elect of New York who admitted in two separate interviews to lying about parts of his resume.
Police and medical staff document America's real-life possession: Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wall.Photo byDaily Mail. This story may sound like something out of a movie, but it is 100% true.
Nothing else to say, George? Liar Rep.-elect George Santos was less chatty on Tuesday — when The Post spotted the 34-year-old Republican moving luggage, shopping bags, and a pair of dogs into his sister’s apartment in Elmhurst just a day after he copped to fibbing about most of his resume during his successful House campaign. In an exclusive interview with the Post on Monday, Santos admitted he lied about most of his credentials — confessing that he had “never worked directly” for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup and acknowledging he never graduated from college despite earlier claims to the contrary. “My sins here are embellishing...
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) has admitted to fabricating details about his education and previous employment as he campaigned for Congress during this year’s midterms, falsely claiming he’d earned a college degree and misrepresenting his past work. His comments in an interview with the New York Post published Monday follow a report from The New York Times […]
New York Republican Rep.-elect George Santos confessed to the New York Post on Monday that he lied on his resume about his education and employment.
In an interview with the New York Post, Republican Congressman-elect George Santos admitted he lied about his family background, college and employment history during his campaign. He said he's "embarrassed and sorry" but does not plan to step down.
