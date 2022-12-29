Read full article on original website
Baxter Health welcomes general surgeon Dr. David Harrison
Baxter Health has welcomed general surgeon David Harrison, MD, to the medical staff. Dr. Harrison joins the practice of Dr. John Spore, Dr. Jacob Dickinson, Dr. Jennifer Foster and Dr. John Austin Carlisle at Ozark Surgical Group in Mountain Home. Dr. Harrison has been in practice since 2000, providing surgical...
Opal Maxine Ghrist, 93, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Opal Maxine Ghrist, 93, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Opal was born on November 19, 1929, in Mitchell, Arkansas, to John Richman and Olva Sue Mitchell Harris. She graduated from Viola High School and then she married Donald Ghrist on November 19, 1949 in Gainesville, Missouri. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and gardening. Opal loved her family, especially her grandsons and great-grandsons.
Congrats, Taylor!
Pictured (Left to Right): Store Manager, Jeremy Welch, student, Taylor Albright, and Hannah Walker YF&R Committee Member. The Baxter County Farm Bureau Board and Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee are pleased to announce the December recipient for the Baxter County Ag. Student of the Month, Taylor Albright. Taylor is a member of the Mountain Home FFA Chapter and the daughter of Jacquie Albright.
Patty Lynn Allen, 73, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Patty Lynn Allen of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away December 24, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 73. She was born January 15, 1949, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Harry and Lillian Hutchinson Robertson. Patty has lived in Mountain Home since moving from Baden, Pennsylvania in 1968. She married Carroll Allen on November 17, 1994. Patty loved helping children and was a school bus driver for Mountain Home Public Schools for 32 years. She enjoyed holidays and family dinners, swimming and boating, and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Arkansas Razorbacks. Patty especially loved spending time with her family, grandkids, and pets.
Billy Joe McGoldrick, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Billy Joe “Bucky” McGoldrick, 82, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Mountain Home, AR. Billy was born on December 24, 1940, in West Plains, Missouri, to Joe Luther and Opal Marie Bennett McGoldrick. He graduated from Rock Island, Illinois High School. He started his railroad career with Rock Island Line, where he worked his way up to Yard Master before retiring and moving to Arkansas in 1981. He married Amelia on July 20, 1985 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was a member of the College and North Church of Christ. He enjoyed riding horses, fishing, golfing, and playing cards.
Larry Gene Quick, 78, Mountain Home (Roller)
Larry Gene Quick was born in Mammoth, MO on May 27, 1944. He attended Mountain Home Public Schools. He married Elaine Pleasant in 1963. He served on the Baxter County Quorum Court, the Baxter County Fair Board and the Mountain Home Saddle Club. He owned Pleasant Mill and Timber from 1973 until 1990. He was a truck driver from 1990 until his retirement.
Jerry Russell, 81, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 81-year-old Jerry Russell of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Jerry Russell died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
Here are the top stories this year in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As 2022 comes to a close, KOLR10 is looking back on some of the top local headlines of the year. Here are some of the top headlines from 2022 on our website. You can click the heading on each story to find the original article. Silver Dollar City train derails In October, […]
Lynn Doris Santelli, 67, Lakeview (Roller)
On December 18, 2022, Lynn Doris “Lynnie” Santelli (Smith) passed away with her family by her side at Hospice of the Ozarks, Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 67. A native Minnesotan, she married Joseph M. Santelli of Aurora, Illinois in April of 1975. Making their first home in Aurora, Illinois and then settling in Montgomery, Illinois, they raised two daughters, Jennifer Santelli-Burns married to Aaron Burns of Chicago, Illinois and Melissa Santelli of Boston, Massachusetts. Lynn began her career in retail management with Hallmark Inc. and later moved to the Kirlin’s Hallmark franchise. During her 34 years with Hallmark, Lynn earned numerous awards due to her strong work ethic and tireless commitment to excellence. Upon retirement in 2012, Lynn and Joe moved full time to Lakeview, Arkansas where they forged a close-knit community of friends and rescued Lolo, a black Lab mix.
Evelyn Quevillon, 83, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old Evelyn Quevillon of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Evelyn Quevillon died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
Thursday basketball schedule includes MHHS teams playing for 3rd place in Ultimate Auto Group tourney
High school basketball dominates the local Thursday schedule and includes the end of a three-day event at Mountain Home. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will both compete for third place in the Ulitmate Auto Group Basketball Tournament. Mountain Home’s boys will be matched up with Paragould. The Bombers are 8-7...
Thursday basketball results include MHCA boys falling on last day of ASUMH/Arvest Winter Jam
The Mountain Home Christian Academy boys’ basketball team suffered a 72-60 loss to Lead Hill on the final day of the Arkansas State University-Mountain Home/Arvest Bank Winter Jam at the Yellville-Summit Multi-Purpose Facility. Jordan Woods led the Eagles with a game high 26 points, including 15 from three-point range. Quintin Sewell scored 19 points for the Tigers, Mason Cain had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Jayce Williams ended up with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Kaden Baker provided 11 points.
Trina C. Collins, 63, Oakland (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 63-year-old Trina C. Collins of Oakland are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Trina C. Collins died Sunday at Baxter Health.
Keeping gambling house charge dropped in one case; another one opened
While a charge of keeping a gambling house in Mountain Home has just been filed, the same charge filed earlier against a Green Forest man has been settled and dismissed. In late July, 33-year-old Daniel Scallorn was arrested and charged with operating gambling houses in Mountain Home and Harrison. Both businesses are shut down.
Boil orders issued for 3 communities in the Twin Lakes area
The Arkansas Department of Health has issued several boil orders for communities in the KTLO listening area.In Baxter County, all customers in the Big Flat Waterworks system are under a boil order due to a frozen line coming in from the well to the pump house. In Fulton County, all...
Krooked Kreek Water Association issues boil order for entire system
Two new boil water orders were issued Thursday for the Krooked Kreek Water Association in both Boone and Newton counties. The entire system of Krooked Kreek Water Association is under the boil order due to an issue of individual frozen lines preventing the tank from filling. The boil order issued...
Missouri man charged for stealing hospital vehicle
A Missouri man is facing multiple charges for stealing a hospital vehicle and breaking into a home.According to the probable cause affidavit, Boone County Sheriff deputies were first dispatched to a residence on a report of a suspicious person. The caller reported when he returned to his home he noticed...
MHHS teams fall in Ultimate Auto Group semifinals
The second day of the Ultimate Auto Group Basketball Tournament at Mountain Home concluded with a rough outing for both of the host teams in the semifinals. Matt Sharp has the details. Listen:. The Lady Bombers suffered a 52-42 loss to Paragould. It was a game where Mountain Home struggled...
Tuesday basketball results include Yellville-Summit splitting with Lead Hill
The Yellville-Summit High School basketball teams had mixed results against Lead Hill to begin hosting the Arkansas State University-Mountain Home/Arvest Bank Winter Jam on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers finished the day on a successful note. Yellville-Summit defeated the Lady Tigers 67-41. Yellville-Summit did not fare as well in the boys’...
MHHS wins openers in Ultimate Auto Group Basketball Tournament
The Ultimate Auto Group Basketball Tournament began Tuesday in Mountain Home with both of the host teams winning their openers. Matt Sharp has the details. The Bomber boys were able to defeat Flippin 60-44. Mountain Home jumped out early as they outscored the Bobcats 23-6 in the opening quarter. Flippin held tough as they held the Bombers to seven points in the second period and cut the margin to nine to end the half. Mountain Home pulled back away in the second half and went on to win by 16.
