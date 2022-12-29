On December 18, 2022, Lynn Doris “Lynnie” Santelli (Smith) passed away with her family by her side at Hospice of the Ozarks, Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 67. A native Minnesotan, she married Joseph M. Santelli of Aurora, Illinois in April of 1975. Making their first home in Aurora, Illinois and then settling in Montgomery, Illinois, they raised two daughters, Jennifer Santelli-Burns married to Aaron Burns of Chicago, Illinois and Melissa Santelli of Boston, Massachusetts. Lynn began her career in retail management with Hallmark Inc. and later moved to the Kirlin’s Hallmark franchise. During her 34 years with Hallmark, Lynn earned numerous awards due to her strong work ethic and tireless commitment to excellence. Upon retirement in 2012, Lynn and Joe moved full time to Lakeview, Arkansas where they forged a close-knit community of friends and rescued Lolo, a black Lab mix.

