An entertainment reporter looks back on a year of music, movies and more

Happy impending new year! I'm arts/entertainment reporter Isaac Hamlet and my hope for 2023 is that I get to do all the stuff I'd hoped to get done when I was going from 2021 to 2022. (Which is pretty similar to the list I had going from 2020 to 2021 now that I think about it...)

Welcome to Off Hours, a new weekly newsletter on all things entertainment from the Des Moines Register, authored by reporters and occasional guest writers, that showcases all things fun you can do in central Iowa. If you sign up for our newsletter, you get to see this early Thursday morning in your inbox.

The Deal

Here's the Deal: I don't know if you're able to intuit this about me from my job, reader, but I really enjoy media. Whether it's books or blogs or movies or games or television — I typically like to inhale a little bit of everything.

So, on the chance that my recommendation of a show or book can make a difference. I've compiled here a list of most of the media I completed this past year, paired with one or two sentences of review.

This is only the media that I’ve completed in 2022 as of Dec. 19 — so even though I’m on episode 6 of “Ms. Marvel,” 150 pages into John Darnielle's novel “Murder House” and have clocked 90 hours in the video game “Elden Ring,” none of those are satisfactorily finished so I have not included them here.

Furthermore, I've re-visted media like the film “Return of the King," but since that’s old media to me I didn’t include it here, but I did include "House on Haunted Hill" even though it came out decades ago since this year was the first time I saw it.

With that in mind, here are more than 50 fast reviews of the media I took in for fun in 2022!

MOVIES

“Encanto” — Did I cry four times during this animated Disney movie? If I did you wouldn’t catch me talking about it.

— Did I cry four times during this animated Disney movie? If I did you wouldn’t catch me talking about it. “Don’t Look Up” — This dark comedy is a bit of a downer but a movie I’d recommend!

— This dark comedy is a bit of a downer but a movie I’d recommend! “The Harder They Fall” — This Black-led Western is the movie I regret most not being able to watch in a theater.

— This Black-led Western is the movie I regret most not being able to watch in a theater. “Cyrano” (2021) — A fine musical with decent compositions and an excellent performance from Peter Dinklage.

— A fine musical with decent compositions and an excellent performance from Peter Dinklage. “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (2021) — A great film led by Denzel Washington! Maybe the easiest to watch of the “Macbeth” adaptations I've seen.

— A great film led by Denzel Washington! Maybe the easiest to watch of the “Macbeth” adaptations I've seen. “The Batman” — A weirdly cozy movie for how dark aspects of the film get. (Not sure if that says more about me or this film.)

— A weirdly cozy movie for how dark aspects of the film get. (Not sure if that says more about me or this film.) “Everything, Everywhere, All At Once” — It’s a drama, it's a comedy, it's a kung fu film. It's everything you could want and more.

“Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” — It’s fun. I had fun.

— It’s fun. I had fun. “Bob’s Burger The Movie” — Maybe the movie I’ve rewatched the most this year.

— Maybe the movie I’ve rewatched the most this year. “Jurassic World: Domain” — Entertaining so long as you’re ready for bugs.

— Entertaining so long as you’re ready for bugs. “Luca” — The Pixar movie that feels the most like a Studio Ghibli film.

— The Pixar movie that feels the most like a Studio Ghibli film. “Belle” — Beat-for-beat "Beauty & the Beast," until the last act. And the last act is pretty darn good.

— Beat-for-beat "Beauty & the Beast," until the last act. And the last act is pretty darn good. “Uncharted” — Less fun to watch than the best "Uncharted" video game, better than the worst "Uncharted" video game.

— Less fun to watch than the best "Uncharted" video game, better than the worst "Uncharted" video game. “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Secrets of Dumbledore” — I liked it more than the one before it.

— I liked it more than the one before it. “Nope” — Yep!

— Yep! “Thor: Love & Thunder” — My love for the film is less than thunderous.

— My love for the film is less than thunderous. “House on Haunted Hill” — A fun classic that’s a quick Halloween watch.

— A fun classic that’s a quick Halloween watch. “Marcell the Shell with Shoes On” — You’re crying. I’m not crying. You’re totally crying. Don’t look at me.

— You’re crying. I’m not crying. You’re totally crying. Don’t look at me. “Hocus Pocus 2” — If this movie is for you then you’ve already seen it. If you haven’t, then it’s probably not.

— If this movie is for you then you’ve already seen it. If you haven’t, then it’s probably not. “Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo” — I never thought I’d see a movie with this much Billy Nye and Elvira.

— I never thought I’d see a movie with this much Billy Nye and Elvira. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — If you watched the first one, this is a must-see. I don't know if Iike this one more than the first film, but it comes to mind in my day-to-day more frequently.

— If you watched the first one, this is a must-see. I don't know if Iike this one more than the first film, but it comes to mind in my day-to-day more frequently. “Glass Onion” — The sequel to "Knives Out," this is the movie I’m most happy I got to see in a theater this year!

— The sequel to "Knives Out," this is the movie I’m most happy I got to see in a theater this year! “Disenchanted” — The movie is meh, but it reaffirms that someone needs to give Amy Adams an Oscar ASAP!

— The movie is meh, but it reaffirms that someone needs to give Amy Adams an Oscar ASAP! "The Menu" — The kind of comedy where you could sit through 60% of the movie and not realize it's a comedy at all. Fantastic!

— The kind of comedy where you could sit through 60% of the movie and not realize it's a comedy at all. Fantastic! "Violent Night" — I went into this movie expecting to mostly be amused by the gag of Santa Claus in a "Die Hard"-esque situation. Surprisingly, not only is the gag funny beginning to end, I actually fully recommend the movie as a whole!

BOOKS

"Black Panther: Tales From Wakanda" — This short story collection from various authors is boring at its worst moments but those moments are few and far between. At its best, it's some of my favorite fiction that I read this year.

— This short story collection from various authors is boring at its worst moments but those moments are few and far between. At its best, it's some of my favorite fiction that I read this year. “Equal Rites” by Terry Pratchet — A sensible chuckle. I’m told the Discworld series get really good after this book.

— A sensible chuckle. I’m told the Discworld series get good after this book. “Thief” by Matthew Coville — I’d be hard-pressed to recommend it unless you’re deep, deep into fantasy books.

— I’d be hard-pressed to recommend it unless you’re deep, deep into fantasy books. “Working on a Song: The Lyrics of 'Hadestown'” by Anaïs Mitchell — Do you want to make a musical? Because this is how you make a musical!

— Do you want to make a musical? Because this is how you make a musical! “African Samurai: The True Story of a Legendary Black Samurai in Feudal Japan” by Geoffrey Girard and Thomas Lockley — Do you want an action-packed, true, samurai story about the early days of globalization? Because this is how you write an action-packed, true, samurai story about the early days of globalization!

— Do you want an action-packed, true, samurai story about the early days of globalization? Because this is how you write an action-packed, true, samurai story about the early days of globalization! “Iron Widow” by Xiran Jay Zhao — Giant mechs, powered by chi, fighting aliens in a setting inspired by medieval China is such a cool concept… but the last 80 pages keep me from recommending it.

— Giant mechs, powered by chi, fighting aliens in a setting inspired by medieval China is such a cool concept… but the last 80 pages keep me from recommending it. “Ring Shout” by P. Djèlí Clark — I wish this novella was either a little pulpier or a full novel, but it's still worth reading if the back cover catches your interest.

Television

“Murderville” (season 1) — Celebrities without a script trying to get through a generic procedural crime episode. Delightful.

— Celebrities without a script trying to get through a generic procedural crime episode. Delightful. “The Legend of Vox Machina” (season 1) — Much easier to watch a dozen 30-minute episodes of this show than 50 hours of actual play “Dungeons and Dragons."

— Much easier to watch a dozen 30-minute episodes of this show than 50 hours of actual play “Dungeons and Dragons." “Obi-Wan Kenobi” — I love it despite its flaws.

— I love it despite its flaws. “Dimension 404” — Wish I hadn’t slept on this for as long as I did.

— Wish I hadn’t slept on this for as long as I did. “Rings of Power” (season 1) — Some good ideas and lots of potential that never quite live up to what it could be.

— Some good ideas and lots of potential that never quite live up to what it could be. "Andor" (season 1) — I can't believe I'm saying this in the year we get an Obi-Wan show, but if you have to watch one piece of Star Wars media released in 2022, make it "Andor."

VIDEO GAMES

“Resident Evil: Village” — This is the second "Resident Evil" game I’ve played and the story made little to no sense. It was campy more frequently than it was scary and the puzzles weren't particularly hard. I very strongly recommend it!

— This is the second "Resident Evil" game I’ve played and the story made little to no sense. It was campy more frequently than it was scary and the puzzles weren't particularly hard. I very strongly recommend it! “Pokémon: Legends Arceus” — Apparently the least janky “Pokémon” game to release this year.

— Apparently the least janky “Pokémon” game to release this year. “Metroid Dread” — The most fun I’ve had with a game that I could never beat if Google didn’t exist.

— The most fun I’ve had with a game that I could never beat if Google didn’t exist. “Forgotten City” — If you like ancient Rome, time loops, or narrative-focused games — I can’t recommend this enough!

— If you like ancient Rome, time loops, or narrative-focused games — I can’t recommend this enough! “Guardians of the Galaxy” — The unique narrative of this video game absolutely carried it beyond its fun-enough combat would warrant.

— The unique narrative of this video game absolutely carried it beyond its fun-enough combat would warrant. “Cuphead” — Didn’t think I’d like this tough-as-nails video game, but it’s maybe my favorite thing I played this year.

— Didn’t think I’d like this tough-as-nails video game, but it’s maybe my favorite thing I played this year. “The Quarry” — Fewer quarries than you’d think, but this choose-your-own-adventure-style horror game is still fun!

— Fewer quarries than you’d think, but this choose-your-own-adventure-style horror game is still fun! “Horizon: Zero Dawn” — This game has phenomenal combat, but the science fiction story’s so good that I’d rather have read it as a book.

— This game has phenomenal combat, but the science fiction story’s so good that I’d rather have read it as a book. “Borderlands 3” — A sci-fi comedy shooter that would be more fun if I didn’t have to be on a swamp planet for so long. Plenty of fun solo, but I recommend having a buddy for this one.

— A sci-fi comedy shooter that would be more fun if I didn’t have to be on a swamp planet for so long. Plenty of fun solo, but I recommend having a buddy for this one. “Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” — This game represents some of the most fun I had all year and is really good! But crunching your employees to make a video game is bad.

ALBUMS/PODCASTS

"Anais Mitchell" (Album) — My go-to cathartic/feel-good album of the year.

— My go-to cathartic/feel-good album of the year. "Bonny Light Horseman" (Album) — The album I've caught myself humming songs from the most this year.

— The album I've caught myself humming songs from the most this year. “YoYo Ma Sing Me Home: Silk Road Ensemble” (Album) — Just as interesting to read about the making of as it is to listen to.

— Just as interesting to read about the making of as it is to listen to. “Wherever You Aren’t” (Album) — Good music from an Iowa artist. What more could you want?

— Good music from an Iowa artist. What more could you want? "Come From Away" (Album) — As with most Broadway shows, I don't know if I can recommend the album on its own, but I'd recommend the show itself to anyone.

— As with most Broadway shows, I don't know if I can recommend the album on its own, but I'd recommend the show itself to anyone. “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”(Album) — I don’t know if I have the words to articulate why I like this yet.

— I don’t know if I have the words to articulate why I like this yet. "Stick Season" (Album) — One of the few albums I listened to for work that managed to drift into my personal life enough to be included here. It's folk music that leans a little bit more into country music than I typically like, but I really loved the lyrics and instrumentation on this album!

— One of the few albums I listened to for work that managed to drift into my personal life enough to be included here. It's folk music that leans a little bit more into country music than I typically like, but I really loved the lyrics and instrumentation on this album! “Mission to Zyxx” (Podcast) — A favorite podcast that I couldn’t recommend to most people I know.

— A favorite podcast that I couldn’t recommend to most people I know. “Wooden Over Coats” (Podcast) — A favorite podcast that I could recommend to most people I know.

My Top Three

“Working on a Song” — If you've ever loved a stage musical before and wanted to know how it was made, specifically from a songwriting perspective, I can't recommend this book more. Folk music artist Anaïs Mitchell, who had the idea of the Tony-winning musical "Hadestown" nearly two decades ago, walks readers through how she got the show staged in that time and how it changed with every iteration. It ultimately ends ups being a very readable look at an artist's creative process.

2. "Nope" — I'm really between this and "Marcell the Shell With Shoes On" for my favorite films, which is impressive since I thought, "Everything, Everywhere All at Once" had it clinched at the beginning of the year. Ultimately I've got to go with "Nope," the latest project for "Key & Peele"-alum/horror director Jordan Peele, since this is the movie I've found myself unable to stop thinking about this year. I recommend going in with as little information as possible, but if you've seen Peele's previous movies are are a fan of ’80s-era Steven Spielberg, this is worth a watch.

3. "Wooden Overcoats" — This may be a case of recency bias, but I'm still pretty sure that when it comes down to it, "Wooden Overcoats" really is in my top three pieces of media for the year. This is a British comedy presented as a podcast about the citizens of an island called Piffling; in particular, it's about Funn Funerals, which used to be the only funeral home on the island until the incredibly charming Eric Chapman opens a much better funeral home across the way. I feel a little bit guilty picking "Wooden Overcoats" — which was only recommended to me a few months after it finished — over "Mission to Zyxx," which is an improvised science fiction comedy I've been listening to for years, but when it comes down to it, I adored my time in Piffling a hair more than I did the Zyxx quadrant.

What did you enjoy from the world of media this year? Drop me a line at ihamlet@gannett.com and tell me about your favorite books, films, TV shows, podcasts or videogames from 2022.

Eat This

Cheese plate, $20: It shouldn't come as a surprise that a place like the 503 Cocktail Lab + Tasting would have an excellent cheese plate, but I was blown away by this particular offering. Though the three cheeses included change depending on when you visit, the plate always includes charcuterie, pickles, jam and mustard alongside a sliced homemade baguette and crackers. What most stood out to me was how well the flavors all balanced against each other. In my experience, the crackers and bread are normally there to create a better texture and point of contrast while eating the cheese, but having freshly baked and seasoned baguettes and crackers that had been seasoned brought out a nice herbal contrast to bleu, jack and provolone cheeses provided during my visit.

Get it: 503 Cocktail Lab + Tasting, 503 E. Locust St., in the East Village is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to midnight on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sundays.

48 Hours Off

Friday night: While many venues across the area may be taking a break on this night between Christmas and New Year's Eve, Lefty's Live, 2307 University Ave., will be having an End of the Year Bash. Doors open at 5 p.m. for music from bands like On Your Left, The Blas Monkeys and Kickstart The Sun. Tickets are $5 at the door and the event is scheduled to run until 10 p.m. that night.

Saturday night: Assuming you're not heading to any parties or gatherings to celebrate the new year, I recommend checking out "New Year's Eve Pops" at the Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St. Kicking off at 8 p.m., the annual performance from the Des Moines Symphony is a tradition that helps to ring in the new year. This year, the event invites vocalists Capathia Jenkins and Tony DeSare to perform the music of Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra alongside the symphony. Tickets are $40 to $95.

Sunday afternoon: Do you dislike scheduling in-person appointments to talk to people but really like the idea of a book club? The Waukee Public Library has just the thing. Since Sunday is not only the start of a new year, but also a new month, it makes now a great time to jump into the library's Introvert Book Club. All you need to do is join the Facebook group, look out for announcements regarding the coming month's books and then read along while (if you want) chatting with others on the Facebook page. The group just finished up Taylor Adam's "No Exit" and has more than 200 members.

I never seem to read as much year to year as I'd like. As an entertainment reporter, I get a lot of mail and e-mails about books that I rarely end up writing about for a variety of reasons. Since I'm a big fan of fantasy, when Minnesota author Chad Corrie e-mailed me about his "Wizard King" trilogy, I added it to my to-read list.

Now enough time has passed without me reading it that he's got a whole new stand-alone book on the horizon called "The Shadow Regent," which comes out in March. The book has a fallen god, empty thrones, schemers in the shadows, and three new deities appearing in the fantasy pantheon Chad has created. Since the trilogy that precedes this feels like a big commitment to me, I'm planning to pick this book up when it comes out in 2023.

Around Town

•Ring in 2023 on New Year's Eve in Des Moines with one of these 18 events and eats

•Our Des Moines: Eden's Hannah Krause continues the apothecary's legacy in the East Village

•What's new at the Varsity Cinema? Here are six things to look for when you visit

•16 of the best restaurants in the East Village in Des Moines

•Big Boi, The War on Drugs among top 2023 acts at 80/35 Music Festival in Des Moines

•Country star Eric Church brings his Church Choir to the Iowa State Fair in 2023

My Day Job

That brings us to the end of another Off Hours newsletter and the end of another year.

The arts and entertainment team will be back at it soon enough though. I imagine you'll see a list or two highlighting some of 2023's most noteworthy events as well as some more reporting on Hoyt Sherman Place's 100th anniversary celebration coming up.

Until next time, drink a cup of kindness up and have a happy new year!

Next week, The Times-Delphic editor Grace Altenhofen (and former Register reporter) takes over Off Hours and welcomes you into 2023.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for your own copy, delivered to your inbox on Thursday mornings for free.

Follow Off Hours on Instagram and Twitter.