Putin oversees commissioning of new Russian navy warships

 3 days ago
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw the commissioning of new warships and vowed Thursday to further strengthen his country’s navy.

“We will speed up and increase the volumes of construction of ships of various projects, equip them with the most modern weapons, and conduct the operational and combat training using the experience received during the special military operation,” Putin said, referring to Russia’s 10-month-old campaign in Ukraine.

The newly commissioned vessels included a corvette, a minesweeper and the Generalissimus Suvorov nuclear submarine. The submarine armed with Bulava nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles is the sixth submarine of the new Borei-class to join the Russian navy.

“It will ensure Russia’s security for decades ahead,” Putin said.

Another submarine of the same type, Emperor Alexander III, was launched during Thursday’s ceremony. The navy plans to commission it following trials.

Michael Villers
3d ago

Wondering how fast they will sink like they're military equipment on the ground breaking down or the Ariel equipment that falls from the sky.

Scott Watkins
3d ago

Will they be tugboat powered like Russias lone aircraft carrier?😆

heyyou
2d ago

So it looks like big brother is censuring comments that are truthful but go against MSM narrative. Wake up people and start reading beyond this BS. This war is older than you think.

