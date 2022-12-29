ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Obituary of David Schleppenbach, 68

David Schleppenbach.

– David (Dave) Mott Schleppenbach passed away Dec. 25, 2022, in Paso Robles after a 2 ½ year battle against pancreatic cancer. He was 68 years old. Dave was born in Chadron, Nebraska in March of 1954. He married his true love Susie in 1979. They were married 43 years. Together they have 3 daughters Trinda, Kelly (Robert) and Lori (Brian) and 5 grandchildren McGuire, Carter, Bailey, Samantha and Cooper. He also leaves his mother-in-law Peggy Mapson, sister Susan Giangiordano and brother Peter Schleppenbach.

Dave taught high school math for 37 years, 34 of them at Paso Robles High School. He coached baseball, football, and his daughters in soccer. He was loved by his colleagues, students, and players.

Dave loved the outdoors, sports, animals, gardening, and bar-b-q. He was loyal and dedicated to his family and friends. He was kind, loving, patient, and friendly.

His wishes were to not have services. However, donations may be made to your favorite cancer charity such as Cancer Support Community in Templeton, PanCan, or the American Cancer Society.

