Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 30th

CYPRESS, Calif. (AP) — Snowbirds are a common sight in Southern California in wintertime — except when they’re actually a bird. A snowy owl to be exact. Crowds of bird-watchers have been showing up regularly in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the Arctic, Canada and several northern U.S. states.
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
