ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

Steamboat Arabia won’t move to St. Charles

By Reggie Lee
FOX 2
FOX 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e9vKd_0jxWhhl300

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. –  A plan to move the Steamboat Arabia Museum from Kansas City to St. Charles falls apart.

The museum founder shared that the move is off.

Trending: Way Out Club’s estate sale includes some St. Louis music history

David Hawley said the city of St. Charles planned to sell off some of the artifacts to fund a new building for the museum. Hawley also revealed that he does not want to see the collection be sold off.

The Arabia steamboat sank in 1856, and Hawley and his family dug it out of a Kansas cornfield in 1988. The museum’s lease in Kansas City ends in 2026.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
treksplorer.com

Must-Do Day Trips from Kansas City, Missouri

Looking for an activity that will kick your Missouri vacation up a notch? This list of the best day trips from Kansas City is exactly what you need to add a little “je ne sais quoi” to your itinerary! After all, anyone can book a flight and explore the inner city, but only travelers who are in the know will dare venture a little further out and explore all the hidden gems in the area.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri

As an occupational therapy practitioner, Joohae “Chewy” Yoon’s home visits to care for patients isolated in rural Missouri inspired her to develop the Korean-American fast food concept GOCHEW Burger & Sandwich.  Her full-time job involves traveling to meet patients in Kansas City and Independence, as well as such cities as Odessa, Higginsville, and Warrensburg. Curious The post Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri appeared first on Startland News.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Blue Valley Post’s most read new restaurant stories of 2022

As in any year, there were plenty of new culinary options to enjoy in Johnson County in 2022. From fried chicken sandwiches to tacos for a good cause to a classic country and western dance club returning to Overland Park, here is a curated list of the most read stories the Blue Valley Post published on new restaurants and eateries this past year.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

This Must Have Iconic Deep-Fried Dish Makes Missouri Famous

If you've ever lived in Missouri or just visited you know that this staple is a must-have treat at any restaurant you eat at. No matter which restaurant you dine at, especially if you're visiting a St. Louis restaurant, you will find this appetizer dish on every menu. Toasted Ravioli and the Food Network have dubbed this delicious appetizer the Missouri dish to try.
MISSOURI STATE
Evan Crosby

10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World

Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

What Judge Goldman said at sentencing

Missouri picks up pace of executions. Next is transgender inmate from St. Louis County. Missouri has picked up its pace of executions over the past year. Next is a transgender inmate from St. Louis County scheduled to die on Tuesday.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy