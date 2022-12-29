Read full article on original website
Halcyon House Washington Page with Terry Engelken
On today’s program, we are talking with Terry Engelken Washington Rotary Club of Washington Treasurer, about the clubs year in review.
City of Washington Ward 2 Special Election Voting Information
Absentee ballots for the February 14, 2023, Washington City Council Ward 2 Special Election will become available on January 25 in the Washington County Auditor’s Office at the Washington County Courthouse. Absentee Ballot Request forms for mailed-out ballots can be mailed in or dropped off at the Auditor’s Office, effective immediately. Absentee voting may be done in person at the Auditor’s Office, with the deadline being 4:30 p.m. on Monday, February 13. Auditor’s Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 30, and Friday, February 10. Alternatively, a ballot can be mailed to a voter if they fill out and submit a request form. The ballot request form may be obtained from the Washington County Auditor’s Office. If requesting a ballot by mail, the signed request may be delivered or mailed to the Washington County Auditor, Box 889, Washington, IA 52353, and must be received in the Auditor’s Office no later than 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14. Anyone with questions should contact the Washington County Auditor’s Office.
The Washington Economic Development Groups Progress With Industrial Park
The Washington Economic Development Group (WEDG) is marketing ten business / industrial lots in Phase I of the Washington Business Park, located adjacent to Iowa Highway 1 in southwest Washington. The Business Park is zoned I-2 Light Industrial, which includes a wide range of potential uses. Lot sizes range from .75 acres to 5.29 acres, plus a 25-acre out lot. WEDG Executive Director Mary Audia states, “At our Southwest Business Park, it’s an Industrial Park: WEDG partners with the City on that. Currently, there are four active businesses out there, established businesses. That’s been really great because the City took Buchanan Street all the way through, now it connects to Highway 1. So people can get from inside of Washington, zip onto highway 1 and shoot up, or down wherever they want to go now. So it’s also really handy for the industrial companies that are there they can get trucks on and off.” The lots benefit from built-in storm water detention in the subdivision. Utilities are available at each lot, making them ready to build on. WEDG is the primary point of contact for companies looking to make an investment in the community through expanded operations. Available buildings and sites are on Location One Information System (LOIS), an online searchable economic development database.
The Washington Economic Development Group on Child Care Needs
The Washington Economic Development Group (WEDG) Executive Director Mary Audia spoke with KCII News about the childcare deficit in Washington County and what is being done to resolve the problem. According to Audia, there is an 844-slot childcare deficit in Washington County. In order to help narrow down the deficit, Audia states, “Currently here in Washington and in Kalona, we are working with some pretty big companies that want to start their own child care, and we are hoping to get a calibration of businesses and industry that are having issues and need help with their workforce and having a child care.” WEDG was able to assist a child care center in Ainsworth in finding a location with a $27,000 Child Care Challenge Grant. That allowed forty nine child care slots to be removed from the deficit. The child care center is in the Ainsworth City Building, formerly the Elementary School.
United Presbyterian Church of Washington Mission Trip to Kentucky
A Presbyterian Disaster Assistance (PDA) mission trip to Madisonville, Kentucky, is set for February 5th through 11th. The area was hit by a tornado outbreak on December 10, 2021. There will be volunteer jobs for every level of skill to help with rebuilding. Participants will be staying at First Presbyterian Church in Madisonville. Hotel rooms are available nearby for those who wish to have a private room. RV/Campsites are also nearby. The United Presbyterian Church in Washington will pay trip fees and transportation for church members and friends of the church who stay at the church site. Participants will be responsible for meals during travel. Repair work is being coordinated by the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group. Most work will be in 12-15 homes that have been framed up by Habitat for Humanity volunteers. COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly encouraged, but not required to participate in the trip. A registration form and liability waiver form must be filled out and turned in by Jan. 6 with the $175 fee. Completed registration forms are due to the church office by January 2. If you have questions or need more information, contact Pastor Erin Kaye. You can find a link with registration forms with this story on our website at KCIIradio.com.
The EMS In Washington First Full Year of Service
The City of Washington’s Emergency Medical Services unit had its first full year of service in 2022. According to Fire Chief Brendon DeLong, the unit responded to 881 calls by the end of November. Fire Chief Brendan DeLong spoke with KCII News about the benefit of having the EMS work with the Fire Team this last year. DeLong states, “We have our own team of EMS personnel also that respond just to certain medical incidents. Thankful for those groups of individuals, so we kind of have two different groups. We have the fire group and the EMS group. But we all operate together as one team. That’s really good that we have implemented that here in the last year.” The Washington EMS are often the first responders to an emergency call, providing basic assessment, first aid, and other duties on the emergency medical technician level.
State Funding Awarded For Ainsworth Railroad Crossing
A major step has been taken to improve the railroad crossing on Underwood Avenue, also referred to as Old Military Road in Ainsworth. A grant totaling $58,000 was approved for the project through the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Highway-Railroad Grade Crossing Surface Repair Program. The funds will cover approximately 60% of the repairs, with the other responsibility split between Washington County, the City of Ainsworth, and Canadian Pacific Railroad.
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Governor Reynolds Appoints District Associate Judge In Judicial District 6
(Undated) -- Governor Kim Reynolds appoints a new district associate judge in Judicial District 6. Brandon Schrock, a staff attorney at the Linn County Advocate, will replace District Associate Judge Deborah Farmer Minot after her retirement. The district includes Benton, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn, and Tama counties.
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
Dive team searching Mississippi River for missing Louisa County man
GRANDVIEW, Iowa — The Louisa County Sherriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Dec. 18. 48-year-old Michael Steven Bishop, Jr., of Grandview, Iowa, was last heard from by his daughter around 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. He was allegedly driving his silver 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Edition pickup at the time. He reported missing just before 11:00 a.m. the next day.
One Iowa Business Received 800 Service Calls During Cold Streak
I think it'd be pretty safe to assume every single Iowan is happy to have that terrible winter storm behind us. It brought a lot of snow, road closures, and some truly cold weather. During the winter months, I feel like there are two groups of people. The first group...
Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024
Iowa’s three public universities are planning to expand several programs over the next two academic years. Starting in 2023, Iowa State University is helping students retain the flexibility of the online options originally offered during the COVID-19 pandemic while the University of Northern Iowa works to finalize its new nursing program by 2024. The University […] The post Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WACO School Board Meeting Summary
The WACO School Board met in regular session on December 19. In new business, the board approved the Solar Two lease payoff in the amount of $127,215. A stadium light bid from MUSCO Lighting was also approved in the amount of $245,941. Last month, WACO Schools received a $155,000 grant from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation to help cover the costs for the stadium light project.
Sheryl Sue Proenneke
Celebration of life services for 66-year-old Sheryl Sue Proenneke will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 30, at the First Assembly of God Church in Washington. Calling hours will begin at 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday. Interment will take place at the Spencer Cemetery in rural Stockport. A general memorial has been established.
Family escapes Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A family escaped a house fire early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says the call for the fire came in just before 6:30 AM Friday for a home in the 5200 block of East Road SW, near the C Street exit off Highway 30.
First Alert Forecast: Friday, December 30th, 2022
First-time bowl goers and longtime Iowa fans arrive in Nashville ahead of Music City Bowl. Two Iowans will be honored at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on Monday. Univ. of Iowa Health Care to work with CDC to track vaccine outcomes among healthcare workers. The University of Iowa is...
Columbus Junction School District Releases Calendar Survey
In an annual effort to get calendar feedback for the upcoming school year, the Columbus Junction Community School District has released a survey for students, staff, and parents. The survey includes questions regarding the first day of school, holidays, and early outs for teacher professional development. Participants are asked to...
Iowa rescuers extricate seriously injured worker trapped in conveyor belt
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A worker at King's Material in Eldridge suffered serious injuries Thursday after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt, Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler said. The person was extricated from the machinery with help of numerous agencies that included a surgical team from University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
Hunters report finding human remains on the Cedar River
Cedar Rapids Police and Fire department were called to the Cedar River just below the water treatment facility near Bertram after hunters reported finding human remains on Friday. The call came in at 12:57pm. A water-rescue/recovery team from the Fire Department located and recovered the remains. Positive identification is pending.
