Read full article on original website
Related
Meta has threatened to pull all news from Facebook in the US if an 'ill-considered' bill that would compel it to pay publishers passes
Facebook said the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would force it to "pay for content other users don't want to see."
Engadget
How to permanently delete all your Facebook and Meta-owned accounts
It’s never exactly easy to pull the plug on a social media account you’ve had for years. For many of us, our accounts are filled with years of photos, memories and memes that aren’t easy to part with ,even if we are ready to stop the daily scrolling habit. For Facebook, Instagram and other Meta-run services, deleting an account entirely isn’t necessarily straightforward, either.
How to mute someone on Facebook
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Facebook is a popular social media platform that connects you with friends and family that you don't interact with daily over messages, WhatsApp chats, or calls. However, some Facebook friends can write annoying posts which show up on your timeline, and unfriending them is not always an option. Instead, you can mute those people so that their posts don't appear in your Facebook feed. So, let's check out how to mute someone on Facebook.
makeuseof.com
The Pros and Cons of Joining an Expat Group on Facebook
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You may or may not be aware that Facebook has groups all over the world that have been set up by expats, for expats. There are groups based in nearly every capital city where expats have relocated. They're dedicated to offering all types of advice for people living abroad.
Four Walmart thieves caught using ‘switcheroo’ trick to swipe goods at self-checkout after CEO’s stealing warning
FOUR people have been charged with theft after being caught swiping goods at a Walmart store. It comes after the retailer's CEO Doug McMillon warned that stores may have to close and prices may rise amid "historically high" levels of shoplifting. The shoppers allegedly swiped the items using the wrong...
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donations
Kevin Ford, a long-time Burger King employee at its McCarran International Airport branch in Las Vegas, was given a goody bag for not taking a single day off for 27 years. As a reward, he received a bag full of movie tickets, candy, a Starbucks cup, two pens, two keychains, and a lanyard.
Update: ‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’
This updated post was originally published on November 24, 2021. If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. We spoke with not just one, but two Apple experts, to get the low-down on apps they recommend that all iPhone users delete from their phones ASAP.
They Called 911 for Help. Police and Prosecutors Used a New Junk Science to Decide They Were Liars.
Tracing the fallacy of 911 call analysis through the justice system, from Quantico to the courtroom.
Woman sparks debate after claiming she was asked to tip airport worker for checking her bag
A woman has sparked a debate about tipping culture in the US after claiming that she was asked to pay an airport employee who checked her luggage.In a video posted to TikTok, Addysen Drake shared her stance on tipping culture and why she felt like it has “gotten out of hand.”“Tell me why when I get to the airport, after paying $400 for a flight, and I’m going to pay for my $35 checked bag, the guy says to me: ‘OK, you have to pay in credit card, but you can tip in cash,’” she explained.After noting how shocked...
12tomatoes.com
Woman Dates “FBI Agent” For 6 Months And Realizes It’s All A Lie
Jenna Jean (who goes by @jennajean8 on TikTok) has an astonishing story to share. If you are anything like us, you are going to be completely spellbound by what has taken place here. Her boyfriend told her that he worked as an FBI agent but it was not long before...
Wife sparks fierce debate after banning husband from napping on Christmas
She’s knows when you’re sleeping — she knows when you’re awake. A wife has sparked a raging holiday debate after revealing that she has forbidden her husband from napping on Christmas Day as it leaves her with the kids. A now-viral social media thread detailing her Santa-like snooze sanctions is currently blowing up online. In the thread, posted in the popular Reddit forum “Am I The A – – hole (AITA),” anonymous user u/anyaccount123 described how her husband of 15 years is a “night owl” while she’s a “light sleeper” who never naps. “My husband LOVES to nap. He’d do it almost...
brytfmonline.com
Android will lose an exclusive function because of Apple
One of the great advantages of Android smartphones, especially when compared to iPhones, is the ability to download apps and games from a variety of sources. Of course this can also lead to other risks but that’s another conversation. However, although the The Google It has an official app store, the company does not restrict devices in that single market. This means that owners have plenty of options when it comes to adding software to their smartphones. Apple never went this way and in this way Iphone It is forbidden to download applications from unofficial sources. However, everything will change and therefore Android will lose an exclusive function due to Apple.
'Makes Me Sick': Man Goes Viral After Exposing Impersonal Nature of Layoffs
One TikToker is starting a conversation around widespread layoffs and how impersonal they can be.
Android Authority
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
hubpages.com
Poopy Toilet Paper on the Bathrooom Floor; A Phenomenon of Immigration
There is a new phenomenon in public restrooms, and its not just your generic dirty bathroom problem. Now it's poop filled toilet paper on the bathroom floor, right next to the toilet. This is not an American thing. This is being done by the immigrants coming through our southern border, as they travel along our highway system. But why? Why are they doing this disgusting, unsanitary thing to our bathrooms? Unfortunately, its a cultural difference that results from a lack of adequate sanitation in third world countries the migrants are coming from.
Shock as Dad Tells Future Sister-in-Law She Will Never Be His Kid's Aunt
The dad's reaction has sparked debate, with some people saying he can "keep her away" from the kids all he wants, "but she will be their aunt."
hubpages.com
How to Change Gmail Address and Keep Your Account step by step
How to Change Gmail Address and Keep Your Account step by step. Are you tired of your current Gmail address and want to switch to a new one? You may want to use a more professional or personalized email address for your business or personal communication. Whatever the reason, changing your Gmail address is a simple process that can be done without losing access to your account or any of your important emails and data.
Washington Examiner
Hacker claims to steal personal data of 400 million Twitter users
A hacker has claimed to have stolen the personal data of 400 million Twitter users, giving the social media platform even more headaches after its rocky takeover by Elon Musk. The hacker has offered to sell the data back to Twitter to help it avoid a huge fine from European authorities. “Your best option to avoid paying $276 million in GDPR breach fines like Facebook did (due to 533m users being scraped) is to buy this data exclusively,” the hacker wrote on a hacking forum.
CNET
Google Probably Knows Where You Went for the Holidays. Here's How to Stop It
You'd probably be a little creeped out if someone kept track of where you went each day over the holidays, right? Believe it or not, that's what Google and other companies routinely do online. Google offers many helpful apps, but if you have one of the tech giant's apps on your iPhone or Android device, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even if your Google account's location history is disabled, some Google apps could still be storing your location with a timestamp.
Comments / 0