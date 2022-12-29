Read full article on original website
Serena Williams is getting vulnerable about what retirement is like for her. In a frank tweet she shared on Dec. 28, the recently retired 41-year-old tennis star admitted that not constantly being on the go or preparing for her next match isn’t easy. “I’m currently allowing myself to be tired. Allowing myself To relax. Allowing myself to just be. It’s harder than I ever imagined,” she wrote. “I’ve never allowed myself to do any of that before…”
If there's anyone capable of remembering each of Venus Williams' triumphs, it's Serena Williams. The tennis legend shared a TikTok this week where she detailed the trophies in Venus' at-home "hall-of-fame," including an award she took home for what her sister called the first tournament she ever won!. "A tour...
Some birthdays seem made for athletic greatness. December 30 is one of them. Tiger Woods and LeBron James were born on the same day.
The tennis star earned a reported $51.1M this year. Clearly, Naomi Osaka is a boss on and off the court. The tennis star was recently named the highest-paid female athlete in the world according to Forbes, earning an impressive $51.1 million this year alone. She previously topped the outlet’s highest-paid...
At a time when we are thinking about how to evolve the format of our beloved game to make it as appealing as possible to the way our consumption patterns have also evolved, we should perhaps also start seriously tackling how we could sustain a discipline that was once a major factor of our sport, and which now appears to be in full decline: the doubles!
