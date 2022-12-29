Read full article on original website
PUNXSUTAWNEY WOMAN CHARGED AFTER INCIDENT IN YOUNG TOWNSHIP
A Punxsutawney woman was charged with Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct and Harassment for an incident that was reported on Tuesday morning in Young Township of Jefferson County. Pennsylvania State Police received a report of a female being combative in the emergency room at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. According to authorities 55...
Westmoreland district attorney says use of force justified in November police shooting of man
Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli announced the November shooting of a Johnstown man by state police was justified. Krysten Pretlor, 35, was shot and killed by state police on Nov. 3 after he allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase after a domestic incident involving a weapon in Richland Township, Cambria County.
New Kensington man accused of punching ER nurse at AHN Allegheny Valley faces felony charge
A man who was found walking outside without shoes Monday in New Kensington was accused by police of assaulting a nurse at AHN Allegheny Valley Hospital after he was brought there to be checked out. Raimiynd Hezekia Glover, 21, of the 600 block of George Street in New Kensington was...
DETAILS ANNOUNCED INTO METH INVESTIGATION IN CENTER TOWNSHIP
State Police have announced details about a meth manufacturing investigation in Center Township. Troopers say they were notified about the operation at 10:52 a.m. on December 18th. Troopers went to a residence at 1912 Route 56 East to investigate, and found precursors to the manufacture of methamphetamine through the one pot method. Troopers discovered in a search of the home a spent one pot and other items used in the manufacture of meth. The State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called out to the scene and inventoried and collected the evidence without incident.
Man arrested in Pittsburgh for allegedly threatening people with large knife
PITTSBURGH — A man is facing a list of charges after police say he terrorized people with a large knife Wednesday. Police arrested Daniel Michael Hersey, 24, for allegedly making threats and breaking the window of a bar. According to the complaint, Pittsburgh police responded to a hotel on...
Man accused of endangering children after drugs allegedly found at home
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man is accused of endangering children after drugs were allegedly found at his home.Dominic Green is facing a list of charges, including possession of drugs with the intent to deliver and a count of endangering the welfare of children, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.According to the criminal complaint obtained by KDKA-TV, New Kensington police were called to a home on Ross Avenue for a domestic disturbance on Nov. 23. Police say the person who called said Green was "destroying the house" and she had protection from abuse order in place.While driving to the home,...
Man charged with endangering his ‘malnourished’ grandson
An Irwin Township man is facing a child endangerment charge after his grandson, who has a disability, was found to be malnourished and missing school, according to police. Franklin state police filed the charge against James Guffey, 48, who was the child’s guardian, after an investigation police said spanned many months.
Man charged with selling fentanyl, crack to informant during drug sting faces felony charges
Lower Burrell police accused a man of being a drug dealer after, they say, he sold crack cocaine to an informant during an undercover investigation. Luther Lewis Boyd, 41, of Bedford Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Hill District was charged with four felony counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with two counts of drug possession and a count of tampering with evidence.
Man arrested, accused of starting fire at Greensburg motel
Police have arrested a man they say started a fire at the Knights Inn in Greensburg on Thursday. Police say Matthew Nicholes turned himself in while firefighters were still on the scene.
Kansas trucker jailed for threatening woman, dog at Clearfield motel, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A truck driver from Kansas was put in jail after police said he threatened a woman and her dog at the Red Roof Inn in Clearfield. Lawrence Township Police were called around 11 a.m. Dec 27, after the woman reported that a man, later identified as 56-year-old Ricky Baskins, of […]
Police: Man admits to starting Westmoreland County motel fire
SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — A man has been arrested and charged for setting fire to the Knights Inn motel in South Greensburg after police say he admitted to intentionally starting the blaze. Matthew James Nicholes, 47, was in court this morning, facing charges including arson. An officer was investigating...
Vandergrift police file felony charge after gun seen during investigation over loud music
Vandergrift police say a man who got into an argument with officers over loud music was charged with a felony for having a loaded pistol in his pocket when he tried to stop police from arresting his girlfriend during the incident. Wenndolph K. Vilmenay, 26, of the 1700 block of...
PSP REPORTS: THEFT, PLUMVILLE CRASH
State Police have released information about a theft that happened along Lions Health camp Road in Armstrong Township earlier this month. Troopers say that between December 1st and 13th, an unnamed 42-year-old woman from McIntyre unlawfully took a propane heater from where she lived after losing the home in a tax sale to a woman from Penn Run. The value of the heater is $500.
Police: Emlenton Man Throws Salt Shaker at Wife, Causes Heavy Bruising to Arm
SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is facing assault charges for reportedly throwing a salt shaker at his wife causing heavy bruising to her arm. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 69-year-old Ralph I. Mong, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Wednesday, December 28.
High-speed chase, hit & run on I-99 lands teen in jail, troopers report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase with four teens that led to a hit and run in Altoona ended on I-99 with the driver being arrested, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report. According to PSP, a trooper was on I-99 with a radar gun when a car sped into its range allegedly going 103 MPH […]
Destruction Of Old Legion Recalls Homicide
The recent demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township holds a connection to a local homicide. According to Butler Township Police Lieutenant Matt Pearson, the owner of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue discovered a dead body in the basement January 25th, 2009. The body was...
POLICE REPORTS: DUI, SUSPENDED LICENSE
A Blairsville man could face charges of drug possession and driving under the influence in Jefferson County. State Police say on December 26th around 12:46 AM, troopers were dispatched to the Sheetz convenience store in Punxsutawney Borough for a suspected driver’s license violation. Police determine that the driver, identified only as a 45-year-old Blairsville man, was driving on a suspended license. Troopers encountered the man in the parking lot, and while speaking with him they observed multiple visual cues of suspected drug-related impairment.
STRATTANVILLE MAN’S DEATH RULED NATURAL
The death of a Clarion County man on Halloween of this year has been ruled natural. State Police received a report of a deceased 55 year old Strattanville man at his residence on October 31st. Upon further investigation it was determined he died of a suspected cardiac event.
CP Jail Watch: Surprise inspections by Klein and O'Connor
"Kids also reported that [correctional officers] talk to them like they hate them and are uncomfortable and don’t feel safe when they are strip searched." Surprise inspections led by two Jail Oversight Board members raise new concerns about sanitation, dire understaffing, mental health care, and conditions for teenagers at the county jail.
TWO STOLEN CARS IN BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH FOUND
Two stolen cars in Blairsville Borough Tuesday night were found over the last 24 hours. Blairsville Borough Police Chief Lou Sacco said that a white Nissan Murano was found this morning in a driveway along the 100 block of West Chestnut Street. The car was initially reported stolen from a home, also along West Chestnut Street, around 11:41 p.m. Tuesday night.
