Carscoops
Damd Shows Suzuki Jimny SUVs Styled After G-Class, A Defender Van And A Tuned Hustler
Damd will bring an impressive lineup in the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, comprising five modified Suzuki models. Three of them are based on the Jimny and look like baby variants of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, joined by an Every camper wearing the face of an old Defender, and a Hustler kei car with plenty of accessories.
Autoblog
Turn your car into a comfortable camper for less than $100
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Camper van conversions, true camper van conversions, can cost as much as a house. Until relatively recently, living in a van down by the river was considered a lifestyle only reluctantly accepted by those who were down-on-their-luck. It has since turned into a statement of status, thanks mostly to instagram and other forms of social media that parade the highlights of living in a vehicle without showing off any of the downsides (finding a bathroom in the middle of the night being one of the biggest negatives).
Carscoops
This Should Be Interesting: NATS Turning A Toyota 86 Into The GR GT3 Concept
About a year ago, Toyota revealed the stunning GR GT3 concept at Tokyo Auto Salon. A few months later, images of a wingless version of the vehicle hit the patent office, fueling rumors of a potential production model. Those rumors have largely dissolved, but it seems students at Japan’s NATS technical school still want to see it happen, so they’re building their own based on the previous-gen 86.
Autoblog
Space Campers to offer the ultimate convertible Tesla Cybertruck tent
In August, we found out about Montana's Go Fast Campers (GFC), maker of Swiss army knife pickup bed wedge tents. The tent bed sat on a convertible platform allowing various kinds of reclining as well as an 8-foot standup height inside the pickup bed, the structure's three locking panels created a topper that also provided shade plus weather and cargo protection, and the pickup bed could be used for its intended hauling purposes with the tent installed. A company called Space Campers is here with the same kind of multipurpose, bed-topping wedge tent for the Cybertruck. The California-based outfit showed renders of its design over the summer. It's back with a video walkthrough of the feature set and options. These are still renders, so judge accordingly; however, Tesla's said to be sitting on more than one million reservations for the Cybertruck, so there's no doubt companies will find the funding to take advantage of demand.
This Sleek RV Could Be Your New Luxury Condo on Wheels
Niesmann+Bischoff just made RV life a little more luxurious. Since 2020, the RV maker has debuted two ultra-luxe motorhomes. Now the brand has unveiled a third edition that may just be more posh than your upscale apartment. Dubbed Arto, the new motorhome offers 215 square feet of living space that you can customize to taste via 10 discrete layouts. Each one includes a spacious living room, kitchen, a spa-like bathroom and light-filled bedroom, with stylish cabinetry throughout. The four- to six-wheeler is based on a Fiat Ducato, a commercial workhorse often used for transporting goods. This edition, however, is built...
yankodesign.com
This raw + rugged concrete home floats on top of a hill in Mexico
Mexican architect Tatiana Bilbao built a massive family home that floats above a forested hillside and provides stunning views of the city of Monterrey, Mexico. Built from concrete, the brutalist-looking home was created while maintaining an interesting relationship with the topography of the site. Called Casa Ventura, the home was designed to flow horizontally, and present a very open and fluid vibe.
A Cozy Cabin in the Mountains Is Filled With Vintage Finds From Old Owners
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Location: Sierra Nevada mountains near Yosemite National Park, California. Size: 1,200 square feet. Type of Home: Cabin. Years Lived In: Two years, owned.
Carscoops
The Dead 52-Mile 2023 Corvette Z06 Gets A Grim Update
Demand for the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is astronomical. That makes sense considering its unique powertrain, aerodynamics, and low production numbers. For one owner, the dream of ownership ended just 52 miles into the journey, and days after engine failure things are only getting worse. A few days back we...
Carscoops
We’d Love Cadillac To Build This Sleek-Looking Roadster
No, this sketch doesn’t preview a future model that could be produced by Aston Martin or Bentley and instead, has been designed as the ultimate Cadillac roadster. This intriguing sketch was shared to the General Motors Design page on Instagram and while it doesn’t preview a vehicle that will actually reach the light of day, it is still pretty cool.
Carscoops
Production Mengshi M-Terrain Looks Like The Lovechild Of A Hummer And An FJ Cruiser
The Mengshi M-Terrain EV has been uncovered in production guise in China, revealing an SUV that makes the GMC Hummer EV seems a little tame. Built for Dongfeng’s Mengshi brand, the M-Terrain is just about as crazy as SUVs go, regardless of whether they have electric powertrains or not. It has a very similar design to the concept unveiled earlier this year but does benefit from some alterations to make it more suitable for use on the road.
Carscoops
Land Rover Defender Looks Retrotastic With Rock Dust Wheels By Heritage Customs
Heritage Customs has a long list of available modifications for the Land Rover Defender but it’s their Rock Dust wheels that caught our attention lately. The design of the forged alloy rims is inspired by the original Land Rover steelies, although with a diameter of 20 inches they are significantly larger, filling up the wheel arches of the new-gen Defender. The Rock Dust wheels are available in gloss white, gloss black, or gunmetal finish. All of them feature the classic multi-hole design with the Dutch tuner’s emblem in the center caps and “Heritage Customs, Valiance, 20-Inch Forged” lettering.
Carscoops
Subaru Shows Rugged Crosstrek And REX Boost Gear Concepts For Tokyo
Following the announcement of its full lineup for the 2023 Tokyo Auto Show, Subaru published photos of the Boost Gear Concepts based on the Crosstrek compact crossover and the Rex urban SUV. Both models feature off-road-focused modifications and accessories that enhance their rugged appeal. The Subaru Crosstrek Boost Gear Concept...
Carscoops
This Ford Mustang Saleen 302 Black Label Makes 800 HP And Is The Only One Of Its Kind
Sixth-generation Ford Mustangs are a dime a dozen nowadays but if you want to own one that stands out, this particular example could be the perfect choice. What you’re looking at is the very first sixth-gen Mustang that Saleen modified and built. It was showcased at a home of auto shows in the U.S., Canada, and China and is officially known as the 302 Black Label.
Carscoops
Cheeky Chevy Silverado Pretending To Be Charging At EV Station With Cable Doesn’t Fool Anyone
Some people will do anything in order to find the most convenient parking spot, not caring about the consequences their actions may have on other road users. A typical example is an owner of a fourth-gen Chevrolet Silverado in Alaska, who occupied a dedicated EV parking spot, putting the charging cable under the truck’s bonnet for camouflage.
Carscoops
Rivian R1S Abandoned On Lake Shore After It Got Stuck And Froze In The Mud
The Rivian R1S is one of the most exciting new SUVs on sale today. Most owners have waited patiently to take delivery for years so it’s no shock when they almost immediately take them off road. Sadly, it doesn’t always go as planned and that’s the case again for one R1S owner that got stuck deep in the earth on Christmas eve.
yankodesign.com
These Swedish forest hotel suites are wooden tiny cabins raised on steel stilts
Swedish architecture studio Wingårdhs designed a collection of five quaint suites for the Trakt Forest Hotel in Småland. Supported by five metal stilts, the suites allow the visitors to feel as if they’re chilling amongst the tree canopy! Designed to “put nature in focus”, the cabins are accompanied by a restaurant and sauna in the complex, and they’re all connected via narrow woodland paths.
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB Spied In Rose Gold With Winter Wheels
As the year comes to an end, Mercedes-Benz is gearing up for the debut of the facelifted compact models that are expected in 2023. Among them, the Mercedes-Benz GLB made a new spy appearance during winter testing, hiding its minor visual updates with patches of camouflage. Our spy photographers caught...
Carscoops
An Eagle Cap Camper Snapped A Ram 3500 Dually In Half To The Tune Of $17,000
This RAM 3500 proved incapable of handling the burden of a loaded-up Eagle Cap camper. No injuries resulted from the snapping frame but the owner’s wallet might be about to take a huge dent of its own. According to him, Mopar says the truck was carrying too much weight and has since denied him warranty coverage.
Carscoops
Finally, A Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato You Just Might Be Able To Afford
Italian supercar manufacturer Lamborghini has teamed up with Italian premium bicycle manufacturer 3T. The result of their collaboration is a bike called the 3T Exploro Racemax x Huracán Sterrato. Here’s what you get for your $15,000. In case you’ve been living under a rock, the Huracán Sterrato is...
Carscoops
Starting From Jan ’23, Hyundai Will Be An EV Only Brand In This European Country
Hyundai announced it will solely offer fully electric vehicles in the Norwegian market starting from January 1st, 2023. This makes Norway the first market in the world that Hyundai goes EV-only. The bold move from one of Norway’s top-selling automotive brands is rather predictable if you look at the numbers....
