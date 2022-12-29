In August, we found out about Montana's Go Fast Campers (GFC), maker of Swiss army knife pickup bed wedge tents. The tent bed sat on a convertible platform allowing various kinds of reclining as well as an 8-foot standup height inside the pickup bed, the structure's three locking panels created a topper that also provided shade plus weather and cargo protection, and the pickup bed could be used for its intended hauling purposes with the tent installed. A company called Space Campers is here with the same kind of multipurpose, bed-topping wedge tent for the Cybertruck. The California-based outfit showed renders of its design over the summer. It's back with a video walkthrough of the feature set and options. These are still renders, so judge accordingly; however, Tesla's said to be sitting on more than one million reservations for the Cybertruck, so there's no doubt companies will find the funding to take advantage of demand.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO