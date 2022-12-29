Read full article on original website
One Killed In Wednesday Night Accident Near Cloverport
CLOVERPORT (12/28/22) – Kentucky State Police have released details on Wednesday night’s accident near Cloverport. A preliminary investigation determined a car traveling westbound on U.S. 60 driven by 91-year-old Marian Novak attempted to make a left turn onto Kentucky Highway 144 and into the path of an eastbound semi tractor-trailer driven by 37-year-old Freddy Brown of London. Novak was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital following the accident, where she died Thursday. Brown was not injured. Highway 60 in the area was blocked for several hours for clean-up and on-going investigation.
Beshear appoints Bowling Green native as commonwealth attorney
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Kori Beck Bumgarner Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 8th Judicial Circuit to fill the vacancy left by incoming Circuit Judge, Chris Cohron. Bumgarner will take office Jan. 2, 2023. “I am honored Governor Beshear has appointed me to serve as...
KSP investigating fatal collision in Breckinridge County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person has died after a wreck in Breckinridge County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a two vehicle wreck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Kentucky Highway 144 around 6 p.m. After preliminary investigations, police determined that Marian Novak, 91,...
Kentucky State Police investigates missing person and murder in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the evening of Dec. 23, 2022, Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County, according to a release. Family members spoke with KSP Troopers and reported that Kevin Thomas Elder, age 56, of Elizabethtown was missing and he was last known to have been in the Raywick community of Marion County.
Thursday Accident In Downtown Hardinsburg Results In Minor Injuries
HARDINSBURG (12/29/22) – Two people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle in Hardinsburg around 1:45 Thursday afternoon. According to Hardinsburg Police Officer Adam Lucas, a vehicle driven by Marcella Kinder of Cloverport was attempting to turn from westbound Old Highway 60 into the Wal-Mart parking lot when she turned into the bath of an eastbound vehicle driven by Darlene Riley of Hardinsburg. Kinder and a passenger in the Riley vehicle, Tonisha Walker, were taken by Breck Central EMS to Breckinridge Memorial Hospital for treatment. The Hardinsburg Fire Department also responded to the scene.
Three arrested in connection to school abuse investigation in Ohio Co.
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police arrest three people for multiple felonies in an abuse investigation at a school. Officials say KSP detectives started an investigation at Pilgrim’s Rest School in Dundee, which is in Ohio County after Social Services investigated allegations of abuse. This investigation began...
5 years of Kentucky State Police investigating most officer shootings leaves transparency, efficiency concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown, Kentucky, police officer Detrick Cooper didn't arrive at Lakecrest Apartments on Dec. 11, 2021, to investigate a man sitting in a vehicle. Nonetheless, when Cooper noticed a gray Toyota Corolla with a decal in the place of a rear license plate, he grew suspicious. The...
Crash in Grayson county leaves three injured
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects with warrants
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find some people who have active warrants. They say 32-year-old Donny Jones, of Owensboro has five active warrants. Plus, deputies say, 33-year-old De’zsauna Board, of Owensboro has four active...
Special election to be held in February for Morgan McGarvey's vacant Kentucky Senate seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search has begun for who is going to replace Morgan McGarvey in the Kentucky Senate. McGarvey will officially leave his role in the Senate on Jan. 2 as he heads to the United States Congress. This will be the first time Louisville has a different Congressional representative since 2006, when Democrat John Yarmuth beat incumbent Republican Anne Northup. Yarmuth’s capturing the seat marked a political shift, with the once-competitive district that closely mirrors Jefferson County becoming a predictable stronghold for Democrats.
KSP: Missing Elizabethtown man found dead days later in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating after finding a man dead days after he was reported missing in Marion County. Kevin Elder, 56, of Elizabethtown, was reported missing on Dec. 23 police said. KSP added he was last known to have been in Raywick in Marion County.
Barren County Sheriff’s Office arrests Hiseville man following fight
HISEVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Hiseville man was arrested Friday after a fight Thursday afternoon. Anthony Hamblin, 52, was charged with first-degree assault. Deputies responded to a home on Branstetter Street in Hiseville around 1:30 p.m. in reference to a fight between two men. Police found one man on the...
Marion County Man Charged With Murder In Missing Hardin County Man’s Death
LEBANON (12/29/22) – State Police say a Marion County man has been charged with murder following a missing persons report. Family members told authorities that 56-year-old Kevin Thomas Elder of Elizabethtown, was missing and was last known to have been in the Raywick community of Marion County. An investigation led to a search of a residence and property belonging to 53-year-old Donald Keith Elders of Raywick. Information obtained during the execution of the search warrant led investigators to locate the body of Kevin Elder in an outbuilding on the property. Donald Elders was subsequently arrested and charged with Murder and has been lodged in the Marion County Detention Center. An investigation is on-going.
Marker Honoring 2020 Protests Unveiled In Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a historical marker has been unveiled in Kentucky that memorializes the death of Breonna Taylor, the ensuing racial justice protests that swept the city and two other deaths related to the demonstrations. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement that he attended the unveiling of the marker in Jefferson Square Park on Wednesday with family and friends of Taylor, David McAtee and Tyler Gerth. The marker says the park became a rallying place for those demanding justice after Taylor was killed during a police raid at her apartment in March 2020. The marker also notes the deaths of David McAtee and photographer Tyler Gerth, who were killed in incidents related to protests.
Crash suspect connected to Jacoby Gray arraigned in court
(WEHT) - The man accused of a drunk driving crash connected to the death of Jacoby Gray faced a judge for the first time on Thursday.
House fire at the home of Terry and Melissa Roberts
Article provided by Hawesville Assistant Fire Chief, Jason Bevill. Hawesville and Lewisport Fire Departments were paged to a structure fire at 265 Harrison Street at 11:10 a.m. on December 23rd, 2022. The occupants, Terry and Melissa Roberts, were out of the house, but it’s believed there was a dog or two inside. I passed by the house on the way to the fire house to get the truck and other responders. I chose to come in the bottom side of town to see how bad it was and also avoid the slick conditions on town hill. After I saw the amount of smoke that was coming out and knew it was a working fire, I also requested Dispatch to page Dukes Fire Department to help.
Man on the run after Thursday stabbing in Hiseville
HISEVILLE — Police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a person Thursday afternoon in Hiseville. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to an altercation around 1:30 p.m. along Branstetter Street. After arriving at the scene, a man was found on the front porch of a home with severe lacerations to his face. He was reportedly in an altercation with 52-year-old Anthony Hamblin. The motive remains unclear.
'It's amazing to me': Organ donor, recipient have heartwarming reunion in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A heartwarming reunion between an organ donor and their recipient took place in Elizabethtown on Friday afternoon. Tammy McMillin and Debbie Patterson were once complete strangers, but you could never tell. Patterson is an organ recipient, and McMillin is her donor. The two met at Mark’s...
Special election called for February to fill State Senate seat
LOUISVILLE,Ky — A lone Kentucky Democrat will continue to represent the state in Washington DC. State Senator Morgan McGarvey was elected in November to the seat left open by retiring Congressman John Yarmuth. What You Need To Know. Gov. Andy Beshear has called a special election for State Senate...
Meade County residents blindsided after water service shut down unexpectedly
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Meade County who learned Monday afternoon that they would be without water for eight to 10 hours were still waiting for it to be turned back more than a day later. About 4,000 customers of the Meade County Water District lost water pressure...
