Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Police graduation taking place Thursday evening

By Reggie Lee
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police will welcome 13 new officers to the force Thursday night.

It’s another graduating class from the St. Louis Police Academy. They’ll be sworn on Thursday night to protect and serve. The men and women went through 33 weeks of physical training and long hours in the classroom.

The ceremony is at 7:00 p.m. at St. Louis University High School.

