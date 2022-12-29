ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Duxbury crash sends one person to hospital

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
 1 day ago
A motor vehicle crash in Duxbury has sent one person to the hospital.

Drivers are asked to avoid Enterprise St.

Duxbury fire is on the scene and one person is being transported to the South Shore Hospital.

According to officials, this is the fourth call since midnight for firefighters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

