Duxbury crash sends one person to hospital

A motor vehicle crash in Duxbury has sent one person to the hospital.

Drivers are asked to avoid Enterprise St.

Duxbury fire is on the scene and one person is being transported to the South Shore Hospital.

According to officials, this is the fourth call since midnight for firefighters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group