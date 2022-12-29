Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
U.S. Colonel Says Troops Watching Outside Ukraine 'Ready if the Call Comes'
The U.S. has provided Ukraine with $21 billion in military assistance since the war with Russian began, including $1.85 billion in aid this week.
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes
NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Putin’s propagandists have a new message about Ukraine: If we don’t win, we’ll all be tried for war crimes
Over the last two months, support for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine has dropped dramatically among the Russian population — a roughly 20 percent drop, according to several polls, including one conducted for the Kremlin. And as that support drops, Russia’s leading propagandists are making a new case for continuing the war.
21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military
More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
Opinion: Zelensky's powerful message to Putin
Frida Ghitis writes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the US Congress was far more than just a plea for help or a thank you note.
Ukraine Ridicules Russia With Video of Tank Tumbling From Train
Ukraine reported the losses of Russian tanks, but one video has them rolling in laughter.
Wagner Mercenaries Killed in Ambush During Battle for Bakhmut: Video
The ambush happened as Ukrainian and Russian forces fought for control of the strategically important city of Bakhmut.
Video Shows Ukraine Tank Take Out Russian Tank in One-On-One Showdown
The Ukrainian forces have taken out nearly 3,000 tanks since the war began in late February.
Russian High-Tech 'Forpost' Drone Worth $6M Destroyed in Strike: Ukraine
It's at least the third-such drone Ukrainian forces have shot down since the war's start.
U.S. Patriots for Ukraine Will Have Unimaginable Result: Russian Envoy
Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said any U.S. or NATO personnel helping Ukrainians with the anti-aircraft system will be at risk.
Russians Face Freezing to Death As They Run Out of Fuel To Heat Homes
An investigation has been launched into the cause of a coal shortage in the Russian town of Kamen-na-Obi and criminal proceedings could be initiated.
US Air Force creates brand new weapons system called 'Phoenix Ghost' for Ukraine
The additional $800 million aid package for Ukraine announced by President Biden will include a new drone system designed by the US Air Force called the "Phoenix Ghost." CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Putin used fresh flounder and salmon fish to pay eastern Russians to continue sending their men to fight in the war
Reports have surfaced that enlisted officers "have resorted to plying people with fresh fish in a bid to entice men to join the army and fight the war in Ukraine." A Russian Government's local representative, Mikhail Shuvalov, reportedly promised individuals "in the eastern Sakhalin island 5kg of flounder, pollock and salmon in exchange for sending their men to war." [i]
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin warns anyone attacking Moscow will be ‘wiped out’
LIVE – Updated at 00:26. Vladimir Putin has warned that any country that attacks Russia would be “wiped off the face of the Earth”. The Russia president issued his latest threat to the West at the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. Mr Putin...
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
