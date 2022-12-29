Read full article on original website
Halycon House Washington Page with Superintendent Willie Stone
On today’s program, we are talking with Washington Community Schools Superintendent Willie Stone about the District’s year in review.
Columbus Junction School District Releases Calendar Survey
In an annual effort to get calendar feedback for the upcoming school year, the Columbus Junction Community School District has released a survey for students, staff, and parents. The survey includes questions regarding the first day of school, holidays, and early outs for teacher professional development. Participants are asked to...
Halcyon House Washington Page with Amber Talbot
On today’s program, we are talking with Amber Talbot from Paws and More Animal Shelter about their year in review.
Washington County Riverboat Foundation Municipal Grant for Washington
The Washington County Riverboat Foundation (WCRF) is pleased to announce the 4th quarter 2022 city grant awards through its Municipal Grant program. The City of Washington received $148,526.91 for the 4th quarter. WCRF Municipal Grant program distributes 25% of its total revenues directly to the cities in Washington County based on population. WCRF has granted $14,107,150.92 in Total Municipal Grants since the opening of the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in 2006. The funds are programmed by each City Council. The WCRF is the nonprofit license holder for the Riverside Casino & Golf Resort, which provides all of its funding.
Cradle Of Hope Seeking Maternity Home By 2023
The Cradle of Hope Pregnancy Resource Center in Mount Pleasant was founded by Peggy Knudsen in 2006. What began as a system of support for women experiencing an unplanned pregnancy has evolved into so much more. With locations also in Fairfield, Fort Madison, and Burlington, Cradle of Hope provides such...
Larry A. “Pokey” West
The family of 81-year-old Larry A. “Pokey” West will be present to receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 1 at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Interment will take place at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County or the West Chester Heritage Building. Memorials may be directed to the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington.
WACO School Board Meeting Summary
The WACO School Board met in regular session on December 19. In new business, the board approved the Solar Two lease payoff in the amount of $127,215. A stadium light bid from MUSCO Lighting was also approved in the amount of $245,941. Last month, WACO Schools received a $155,000 grant from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation to help cover the costs for the stadium light project.
City of Washington Ward 2 Special Election Nomination Information
Nomination papers are now available at Washington City Hall and the Washington County Auditor’s Office for City of Washington Ward 2 residents who are interested in running for a vacant council position on the Washington City Council. The special election for this office will be held on February 14, 2023. The Nomination Petition filing deadline is January 20, 2023. The Petition must be accompanied by an Affidavit of Candidacy. For further information, contact Washington City Hall or the Washington County Auditor’s Office. The special election will be held to fill the vacancy left by Steve Gault, who resigned on December 6th.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH JIM HENRICH
On today’s program, we’re speaking with Keota Superintendent, Jim Henrich, to talk about the Keota Community Schools’ year in review.
The EMS In Washington First Full Year of Service
The City of Washington’s Emergency Medical Services unit had its first full year of service in 2022. According to Fire Chief Brendon DeLong, the unit responded to 881 calls by the end of November. Fire Chief Brendan DeLong spoke with KCII News about the benefit of having the EMS work with the Fire Team this last year. DeLong states, “We have our own team of EMS personnel also that respond just to certain medical incidents. Thankful for those groups of individuals, so we kind of have two different groups. We have the fire group and the EMS group. But we all operate together as one team. That’s really good that we have implemented that here in the last year.” The Washington EMS are often the first responders to an emergency call, providing basic assessment, first aid, and other duties on the emergency medical technician level.
Sheryl Sue Proenneke
Celebration of life services for 66-year-old Sheryl Sue Proenneke will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 30, at the First Assembly of God Church in Washington. Calling hours will begin at 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday. Interment will take place at the Spencer Cemetery in rural Stockport. A general memorial has been established.
Washington County Board of Supervisors appoint new Board of Health Member
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Tuesday. On the agenda was an appointment to the Board of Health. A discussion was had about who should be appointed to the position. District 1 Supervisor Jack Seward states, “I would like to see someone else serve on the Public Health Board. In years passed, we’ve always had an issue with getting people to volunteer to serve on the board, and it was always who can we get, and it was always just one choice. We don’t have that this year. We had, I think, four different people put in for spots on the board. I would like to see us use one of the others to fill Connie’s spot.” Jenny Morgan was appointed to the Board of Health for a three-year term beginning on January 1st 2023.
The Washington Economic Development Groups Progress With Industrial Park
The Washington Economic Development Group (WEDG) is marketing ten business / industrial lots in Phase I of the Washington Business Park, located adjacent to Iowa Highway 1 in southwest Washington. The Business Park is zoned I-2 Light Industrial, which includes a wide range of potential uses. Lot sizes range from .75 acres to 5.29 acres, plus a 25-acre out lot. WEDG Executive Director Mary Audia states, “At our Southwest Business Park, it’s an Industrial Park: WEDG partners with the City on that. Currently, there are four active businesses out there, established businesses. That’s been really great because the City took Buchanan Street all the way through, now it connects to Highway 1. So people can get from inside of Washington, zip onto highway 1 and shoot up, or down wherever they want to go now. So it’s also really handy for the industrial companies that are there they can get trucks on and off.” The lots benefit from built-in storm water detention in the subdivision. Utilities are available at each lot, making them ready to build on. WEDG is the primary point of contact for companies looking to make an investment in the community through expanded operations. Available buildings and sites are on Location One Information System (LOIS), an online searchable economic development database.
Alta June Yoder
Funeral service for 83-year-old Alta June Yoder of Kalona will be at 10a.m. Thursday, December 29th at the Sharon Bethel Church near Kalona. Burial will be at the Sharon Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-4p.m. and 6-8p.m. Wednesday, December 28th at the Sharon Bethel Church. The Yoder-Powell Funeral Home in Kalona is caring for services.
Sulentich Stars Again for Demon Girls’ Wrestling.
Washington Demons wrestler Teegan Sulentich continued her dominant season last Monday by taking second place at 155 pounds at the Iowa City-Liberty Girls’ Invitational. Sulentich pinned her first three opponents before losing just her second bout of the season. The senior was pinned in the finals, dropping her record to 13-2.
Washington’s Hartman Signs With Western Illinois Football
One of the Washington Demons’ anchors at the line of scrimmage will be continuing his football career at the next level. Senior offensive lineman Brayden Hartman officially signed his letter of intent to play at Western Illinois last Wednesday. Hartman tells KCII Sports that he’s excited to be part of the Leathernecks.
State Funding Awarded For Ainsworth Railroad Crossing
A major step has been taken to improve the railroad crossing on Underwood Avenue, also referred to as Old Military Road in Ainsworth. A grant totaling $58,000 was approved for the project through the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Highway-Railroad Grade Crossing Surface Repair Program. The funds will cover approximately 60% of the repairs, with the other responsibility split between Washington County, the City of Ainsworth, and Canadian Pacific Railroad.
Columbus Corners Over 20 Academic All-Conference Honorees
The Columbus Wildcats had some terrific student-athletes represent the school this fall both in competition and learning. Columbus ended up with 26 total all-academic choices from this past fall in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference. Wildcat varsity volleyball led the way with eight selections, including Lily Coil, Isabel Rendon, Miriam...
Snowfall Total Over Holiday Weekend
It was a white Christmas, after all. According to the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities, accumulated snowfall totals over the weekend for Washington County ranged from one to three inches. Blowing snow and poor visibility was the main cause of trouble for holiday travel. According to the Washington County Dispatch Communications Office, there were multiple reports of vehicles going off the road over the weekend. A fast-moving snow clipper system came through Sunday evening into Monday, bringing with it more accumulations of snow. Stay tuned to KCII for weather updates, including cancellations and delays, national weather service bulletins, and road conditions. The one to count on for up-to-the-minute weather coverage is AM and FM KCII and KCIIradio.com.
Arrest of Travis Lennox
At approximately 9:23 PM December 22nd 35 year old Travis Lennox of Ottumwa was arrested by the Ottumwa Police Department on a warrant out of Washington County . July 17th, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to La Chiva Loca Restaurant at 70 West 1st St. In Riverside for a commercial burglary. Considerable damage was caused to the business, forcing it to close to the public. Following a criminal investigation, the following charges were filed against Lennox:Criminal Mischief 1st Degree a Class C Felony property damage greater than $10,000. Burglary 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony. Theft 5th Degree, a Simple Misdemeanor. Lennox was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was later released on a $15,300 cash bond.
