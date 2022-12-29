Read full article on original website
Woman hailed as "angel" for saving elderly man during Buffalo winter storm
Sha'Kyra Aughtry is being called an "angel" on social media for saving 64-year-old Joe White during the powerful blizzard in Buffalo, New York. Yvonne White, Joe's sister, shares her reaction to Sha'Kyra's generosity on CBS News.
Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State
The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
Niagara Falls Almost Entirely Frozen After Devastating Winter Storm, Shocking Photos Show
Devastatingly cold temperatures, hurricane-force winds, and relentless snowfall slammed multiple regions of the United States over the holiday weekend. However, few regions experienced as heavy a blow as New England and western New York specifically. Bordering the Empire State is iconic Niagara Falls. While these stunning waterfalls pack a heavy, constant flow—part of what draws in more than 8 million visitors annually—NY’s most deadly storm in 50 years proved cold enough to leave the natural wonder almost entirely frozen.
Photos of ice-covered piers and homes hit by the deadly blizzard look like something out of a sci-fi movie
Winter storm Elliott dumped four feet of snow on Buffalo, New York, over Christmas weekend, in what has been called a "blizzard of the century."
