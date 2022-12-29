ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Death notices for Dec. 24-26

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
North County death notices

  • Joseph Earl Botts Sr., age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Ernest Leland Groves, age 90, of Templeton, California passed away on Monday, Dec. 26. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

