Effective: 2022-01-01 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Imperial County Southeast; Imperial Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 2 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Southeastern Imperial County and Imperial Valley. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 4 AM to 2 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

1 HOUR AGO