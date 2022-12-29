Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 03:16:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Chance of freezing rain. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bear River Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 13:40:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by visiting 511.idaho.gov. Target Area: Bear River Range WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 15 to 25 inches with locally higher totals approaching 3 feet above 7500 feet MSL. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Bear River Range including but not limited to Emigration Summit. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Dundy by NWS
Effective: 2022-01-02 01:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Dundy WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch possible. * WHERE...In Colorado, Yuma County. In Kansas, Cheyenne County. In Nebraska, Dundy County. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday
A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
Avalanche warnings issued in 4 states as snow wallops western US
NEW YORK — Severe winter weather out West prompted avalanche warnings in four states on Thursday. The National Weather Service and the U.S. Forest Service issued an avalanche warning for Colorado, California, Idaho and Montana following heavy snowfall in parts of each state. In Colorado, extremely dangerous avalanche conditions...
Blizzard warnings in effect as winter storm hits Plains, Midwest, forecasters advise to 'avoid travel'
Numerous states are facing Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings as high winds, blowing snowfall and icy temperatures are impacting millions of Americans.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Logan County, Morgan County, Northeast Weld County by NWS
Effective: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-03 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Logan County; Morgan County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Washington County WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and light freezing rain possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more possible, as well as a light glaze of ice. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Colorado. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dewey by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 02:04:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-31 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dewey DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Dewey County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With temperatures below freezing, the fog could deposit onto bridge surfaces, roadways and sidewalks creating slick conditions, in addition to greatly reduced visibility.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 03:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Seattle and Vicinity; Tacoma Area COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity zones. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Mountains, Wasatch Mountains I-80 North by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 23:15:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Central Mountains; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Uinta Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet, with locally up to 4 feet in the western Uintas and Provo Canyon and locally up to 5 feet in the Upper Cottonwoods by Monday morning. * WHERE...Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80, Western Uinta Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected on all mountain routes. Traction laws will likely be enacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is increased avalanche danger with this storm. Check the avalanche forecast at utahavalanchecenter.org prior to heading to the backcountry through at least Monday.
Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southeast, Imperial Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-01-01 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Imperial County Southeast; Imperial Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 2 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Southeastern Imperial County and Imperial Valley. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 4 AM to 2 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills, Eastern Culberson County, and Davis Mountains. * WHEN...From 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ this morning to 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Weiser River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 00:51:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-31 01:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Weiser River WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING Any remaining snow showers will bring little if any accumulation.
Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Quitman by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 02:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-31 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clay; Quitman WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM EST /2 AM CST/ EARLY THIS MORNING Gusty winds have diminished and the wind advisory will be allowed to expire.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Barnes, Eddy, Griggs, Ransom, Sargent by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 02:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-31 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Barnes; Eddy; Griggs; Ransom; Sargent DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Eddy, Griggs, Barnes, Ransom and Sargent Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Watch issued for Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Trinity; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Trinity and Southwestern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are elevated and could flood with more heavy rain. This may include Highway 1 just north of Point Arena. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Burleigh, Dickey, Foster, Grant, Kidder, La Moure, McLean by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 00:09:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-31 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Burleigh; Dickey; Foster; Grant; Kidder; La Moure; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sheridan; Stutsman; Wells DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST/6 AM CST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central and southeast North Dakota, including the James River Valley. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST/6 AM CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make driving conditions hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The fog may deposit a thin layer of ice on roadways, making them slippery.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 02:15:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-31 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Snow ongoing. Snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. Additional impactful snowfall expected Sunday night through Tuesday. * WHERE...The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks. This includes the I-70 mountain corridor. * WHEN...Until Noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow and blowing snow on the roadways.
Flood Advisory issued for Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 01:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 11:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Nevada .Moderate to heavy rain has caused rapid small stream rises. Expect minor flooding near many small streams over the Sierra foothills overnight. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern California, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado and Nevada. * WHEN...Until 415 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated.
