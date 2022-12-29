Year end Hibbing council meeting features emotional goodbyes; report on state of the city

HIBBING—It was an emotional start to the last Hibbing city council meeting of 2022 on Dec. 21, as longtime mayor Rick Cannata and longtime councilor Tim Harkonen said their goodbyes.

However, the meeting ended on an upbeat note, after a presentation by City Administrator Greg Pruszinske on the positive state of the city.

Cannata, who will step down Jan. 1 after 12 years as mayor, held back tears at the start of the session, as he thanked his family and supporters for being in his corner over the years.

“I’ve been mayor for 12 years and today’s my last meeting. I want to thank my wife for standing by me for 12 years and through all my health things that have been going on now, so thank you. I appreciate everything,” he said.

Cannata, 61, a former masonry laborer and labor official, did not seek re-election this year and told the Mesabi Tribune in a feature story in October that his reasons were two-fold: He was diagnosed in March with aggressive prostate cancer and his first granddaughter was born in April and it was time to move on.

“When I first became mayor, I said there’s only two things I’ll promise—I’ll give back to the community and I will call everybody back,” Cannata said during the meeting. “Candie (Seppala) has been here since I started, and she knows that I’ve gotten back to everybody, and I’ve given back whatever I could to this community. We started a few things around here and I hope it continues and I know it will with the council we have right now.”

Former longtime city employee Peter Hyduke will take over as mayor in 2023.

Harkonen, who has been on the council for 18 years, also said his goodbyes.

“I appreciate all the city workers—and department heads especially are phenomenal. Basically put: Everybody’s been very gracious, and I really appreciate that. I hope things keep going in the direction they are going and thanks to all the councilors I’ve ever worked with,” Harkonen said.

Shortly after both men expressed their sentiments, Pruszinske presented the council with an annual report which outlined state of Hibbing in 2022 and going forward.

Some highlights included:

In 2022, the city took in $7.4 million of outside funds which includes state aid dollars and grants and donations. “That’s an impressive number, so we certainly want to keep that up and bolster that part of our business,” Pruszinske said.The city had six residential new starts, four new commercial new starts and they demolished 19 residential structures.There was $2.2 million in loan investment.The city’s 2021 financial audit resulted in an unmodified opinion and no instances of noncompliance.Transit Ridership Through the end of October: Completed 42,423 passenger trips. Two new buses were purchased in December of 2021, however, the order was canceled due to supply issues, and a new order was placed in 2022.The Hibbing Municipal golf course had a steady year with 9,500 rounds of golf played on it this year.The Memorial Building held host to 12 large-scale events on the arena floor including tradeshows, exhibitions, a wedding, and the Circus. The City of Hibbing is also in the process of conducting a comprehensive facility assessment on multiple city-owned buildings. The Memorial Arena is a part of that study and will look to identify the building needs for the next 20 years to provide a blueprint for the city to be able to keep it as one of the premier recreational facilities in northern Minnesota.North Hibbing Disc Golf Course Completed the relocation of the 18-hole disc golf course. $130,000 project with $65,000 coming from an IRRR mine land reclamation grant.A new 57,000 square-foot dog park was constructed in the fall of 2022 in North Hibbing Park.Hull Rust Mine View: Phase 2 Design work is in the final stages on the construction of two, three-season buildings that will be constructed on top of the Hull Rust Mine View. Construction is anticipated to begin spring of 2023 with an 8-to-10-month construction timeline. The City has received $1.3 million in state bonding money towards the completion of this roughly $2.4 million dollar project.The Trails Task Force Grant Committee approved a $10,000 reimbursement grant for the city of Hibbing Park System Master Plan Project. In the coming months, the city of Hibbing will begin this work, which will set the tone for the next 10-20 years regarding our parks and trails.Carey Lake campground. Final design work is scheduled to be done by the end of 2022 with the hope of some initial groundwork and infrastructure work to begin in 2023. The campground is slated to have 30+ RV campsites, tent camping sites, and a restroom/shower building for guests.Pickleball Courts: Preliminary groundwork has started at the south end of Bennett Park, toward the construction of 6 new pickleball courts. With the fundraising efforts of the Central Range Pickleball Club, we hope to begin the court construction in the spring of 2023. The city also received a $30k grant for this project from the IRRR. The estimated total project cost is $375,000.Police: There were 19,104 calls for service through Dec. 15. The Department participated in 10 communityFire department: Annual run volume has been increasing every year. The department was projected to reach nearly 4,000 calls in 2022 and responded to 1,000 calls more in 2022 than they did five years ago in 2017.The city rehabilitated 7.55 miles of streets for a total project cost of $2,473,830.00. Project funding included: $720,000 Federal Grant $1,112,646 Municipal State Aid $641,184 City Funds. The city also reconstructed 1,500 feet of City sidewalk for the petition-based residential sidewalk program. Total Project cost $103,217.65. City $58,124.38 Residents $45,093.28 and paved the Al Nyberg Parking Lot, total project cost of $91,650.00.The city rehabilitated 11,966 feet of sanitary sewer mains with an inplace sanitary sewer liner. Total project cost of $547,790.00 City cost $247,900.00 IRRR Grant $150,000.00 St. Louis County CDBG Grant $150,000.00 The City of Hibbing has rehabilitated 94,264 feet of sanitary sewer main since 2013.Kelly Lake lift station reconstruction: Total project cost of $599,762.00 for Consultant Service and Contractor Construction IRRR Grant $150,000.00 American Rescue Plan $449,762.00.The city installed 63 driveway and storm sewer culverts. Cleaned five blighted properties. Demolished two residential condemned houses. Installed the subbase for new pickle ball courts. Maintained 98 miles of gravel roads with grading and snow removal. Maintained 227 Miles of bituminous roads with pothole patching and snow removal. Maintained 27 miles of alleys with pothole patching and snow removal.Sanitation: Residential—hauled 5,250 tons of trash and 225 tons of recyclables to the transfer site. Commercial—hauled 4,975 tons of trash and 28.75 tons of recyclables to the transfer site871,518,000 Gallons of Water Treated through October