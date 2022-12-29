Wrestling: Ramirez family enjoying 'special' season at Central Crossing

As Jamie Ramirez barks at the members of the Central Crossing wrestling program to work harder in a sweat-soaked practice room, the 13th-year coach has a sense of pride and excitement.

The Comets not only have a senior-laden group that is expected to be one of the better teams in central Ohio, but the roster also includes all three of his children — senior Jamie Jr. (J.J.) at 150 pounds, sophomore Josh at 132 and freshman Jacob at 144. His pride is obvious when talking about the once-in-a-lifetime situation.

“This is a season that I have been looking forward to for a long time,” he said. “I have all three of my sons here, so that’s special in its own right.

“All my kids are around the same weight, so it brings in that brother aspect of it. You stick them out in the middle for six, seven, eight minutes, they can get tired and it’s tough to stay in a good stance. But if they see their brother coming at them, it gives them a little extra drive because he doesn’t want to lose to him.”

J.J. has enjoyed the experience and playing the role of big brother. He not only pushes his siblings but also takes pride in their accomplishments.

“When we were younger, we would fight a lot, but we don’t do that anymore,” J.J. said. “It’s pretty cool. Not a lot of people can have an experience like that (with all his brothers). I like to help them, and I can push them so I can help them be better than I was at their age.

“I can see myself in them from when I was younger. If they give up, I can push them and be there to push them to make them stronger than I was.”

Coach Ramirez wasn’t sure if the season would be as special as he had anticipated after the two older sons sustained shoulder injuries that required surgeries. Josh tore his left labrum in a Division I sectional final last season before having surgery in July. J.J. injured his right labrum in the first day of contact in football and had surgery in August.

Both were cleared to compete Nov. 28, and the season opener was the Olentangy Invitational on Dec. 3.

“The earliest they want you back from those surgeries is about four months, and that put him (J.J.) right at the start of the season,” coach Ramirez said. “I wanted to wait because it wasn’t urgent to put him out there now, but he wanted to go. As soon as the doctor cleared him, he walked out of the office and said, ‘I’m wrestling Saturday.' I didn’t fight him. I was kind of conflicted, but hey, it’s his senior year and he was ready.”

J.J. won his weight class at Olentangy but sat out the next meet Dec. 10 at Hamilton Township. He finished fifth in the Olentangy Liberty Invitational on Dec. 16-17 to improve to 9-2.

“I was doing my rehab, and I was eager to get back,” J.J. said. “I wish I could have played football this year. It’s all going to work out in the end. I like just having fun out there. It’s like the one sport I’m good at.”

Josh returned for the Liberty Invitational and went 5-1 to finish third.

“I was a little scared, but that didn’t stop me from doing my usual things,” Josh said. “It’s nice (with my brothers on the team) because I wrestle with them in practice because we’re all the same weight. We have been wrestling each other all of my life.”

Coach-father relationship

Another thing that has been a part of the brothers' lives is the experience of having a coach who also is their father. Coach Ramirez said it’s not easy to fill both roles.

“I thought I did a good job when they were younger because I saw a lot of bad examples growing up over the years,” said coach Ramirez, who teaches health and physical education at Central Crossing. “I saw things from coaching fathers and told myself that I wasn’t going to be that way. When I had my kids wrestling when they were young, I was pretty good with them. I didn’t even sit in their corner sometimes. It didn’t bother me. I would let them compete and have fun.

“When they got to high school, things changed a little bit. People say all the time not to take it home with you, but you’re still a father. You’re a father at home and at practice. I didn’t realize how tough that was as a coach or how tough it was as a kid to wrestle for your father. It’s tougher than I thought it would be.”

J.J. said time has helped him deal with the expectations of being a coach’s son.

“There's a lot of pressure in just impressing my dad, I guess,” he said. “I have to impress everyone. As I have grown, becoming a senior and maturing, I have to worry about myself and just go out and wrestle. I can’t worry about what everyone thinks about me.

“I have the same pressure, but I was immature as a freshman. I can handle it better now.”

Josh said he doesn’t separate his father’s roles because it’s all he has known.

“I’m kind of used to it because he's been coaching me his whole life,” Josh said. “It’s nice to have him as my coach. I feel like he pushes us harder, and he expects more from us.”

Josh was 6-4 through Dec. 17 and finished fifth at Olentangy.

“I learned (from dad) that it’s not the people pushing you, but you have to push yourself to make yourself better,” he said. “I can beat my brothers sometimes. J.J. is the strongest one. We’re around the same skill level so we try to out-strength each other.”

Family tradition

Wrestling has been a part of coach Ramirez’s life since he was young. His uncle, Tony Ramirez, sparked his interest in the sport and started a wrestling club in an attic above a garage in his hometown of Fremont.

Jamie graduated from Fremont Ross in 1989 and finished fifth at 145 in the Division I state tournament as a senior. He later was a two-time all-American at the University of Findlay at 167.

Angel Ramirez, Jamie’s wife, has become accustomed to the late nights of tournaments and the wrestling lifestyle.

“I love it," she said. “I love that they wrestle. It’s a good sport, and they learn discipline, and it makes them tough.

“I like that they are all together now. Before I would have to miss some of their matches because they were at different places. It’s good now because I get to see them all on the same day. It’s going to be fun this year.”

With J.J. graduating in the spring, coach Ramirez knows this is the beginning of the end in regards to coaching his sons.

“This year, I’m just enjoying the practice time,” he said. “I have talked to the coaches like the DiSabatos, David Grant up at Westerville North and some other coaches who have had kids come through (their programs), and every one of them gave me the same advice. They said to enjoy it because it’s going to go by so fast. The next thing you know, their kids are adults and either coaching their own teams or doing their own thing.

“Wrestling stays in your blood. I’m sure my boys will get their kids involved in wrestling and be a part of it somehow down the line. I try to enjoy it because it will go fast. There will be a time I come in here (to the practice room) and they will be gone.”

shennen@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekHennen