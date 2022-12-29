Mikel Arteta is optimistic Arsenal will be able to secure a contract extension to ensure that defender William Saliba remains a Gunner long term.The 21-year-old signed a long-term deal in 2019 and was sent out on loan spells to French sides St Etienne, Nice and Marseille before featuring more regularly at the Emirates this season, scoring two goals across 15 appearances so far this campaign.His performances have been enough to impress his boss, who hopes to tie down the centre-back before his current deal runs out, with reports suggesting it expires next summer but with an option to extend through...

15 HOURS AGO