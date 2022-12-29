ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Chelsea propose club-record transfer fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to midfielder

Chelsea have proposed a club-record fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. We look set to endure one of the most hectic January transfer windows in recent years. With players performing exceptionally at the World Cup and some high-profile Premier League clubs struggling so far this season, we could see a busier window than usual.
Yardbarker

Newcastle joins Juventus in chasing coveted Serie A forward

Juventus is facing more competition in their bid to land Nicolo Zaniolo and the Azzurri star could even move abroad. They have eyed the AS Roma attacker for a long-time now and it seemed he would become the replacement for Paulo Dybala at the end of last season. However, the...
The Guardian

Premier League fans’ half-term reports, part two: Leicester to Wolves

It’s hard to feel happy with how it’s gone so far. There was a sense that our calamitous start to the season was a thing of the past after that impressive run of form before the World Cup break. But the dread has returned to Filbert Way after the pathetic performance against Newcastle on Boxing Day. At least we’re in the last eight of the League Cup, although we’re up against the Geordies again …
The Independent

Mikel Arteta optimistic Arsenal will secure William Saliba contract extension

Mikel Arteta is optimistic Arsenal will be able to secure a contract extension to ensure that defender William Saliba remains a Gunner long term.The 21-year-old signed a long-term deal in 2019 and was sent out on loan spells to French sides St Etienne, Nice and Marseille before featuring more regularly at the Emirates this season, scoring two goals across 15 appearances so far this campaign.His performances have been enough to impress his boss, who hopes to tie down the centre-back before his current deal runs out, with reports suggesting it expires next summer but with an option to extend through...
Yardbarker

Manchester United Fans Pick The Best Erik Ten Hag Signing So Far

Erik Ten Hag brought a number of players to Old Trafford in his first transfer window as Manchester United manager. Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Antony, Martin Dubravka, Tyrell Malacia and Tyrell Malacia all signed as part of a new look United side. Most of the players brought in during the summer...
Yardbarker

Graeme Souness says Tottenham will finish above Manchester United

Manchester United look to be on the right track under Erik ten Hag, with the Dutchman’s side improving with each passing week. The recent 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest was the most convincing victory of the season. Ten Hag has recovered well from a disastrous start to the campaign...
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Have Held Internal Talks Regarding Joao Felix

Joao Felix scored for Atletico Madrid last night in their league match against Elche, but the player is still very much up for sale by the Spanish club, or at the very least a loan. The agent of Felix Jorge Mendes has been offering his client around Europe, and Chelsea...
90min

90min

