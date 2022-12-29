Read full article on original website
Transfer rumours: Man City's Grealish exit plan; Man Utd ready Morata bid
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jack Grealish, Rafael Leao, Alvaro Morata, Jude Bellingham, Jorginho & more.
Man Utd set to open talks with Marcus Rashford over long-term deal with Ten Hag ‘obsessed’ with rejuvenated star
MANCHESTER UNITED are set to hold talks with Marcus Rashford over a new long-term deal, reports suggest. Rashford has drastically improved under United manager Erik ten Hag as he has already amassed five goals and three assists in 15 Premier League appearances. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red...
Chelsea propose club-record transfer fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to midfielder
Chelsea have proposed a club-record fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. We look set to endure one of the most hectic January transfer windows in recent years. With players performing exceptionally at the World Cup and some high-profile Premier League clubs struggling so far this season, we could see a busier window than usual.
Liverpool assistant coach heaps praise on 'transformative' Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Jurgen Klopp's right-hand man Pep Lijnders put rivalries aside to tell FFT just how much respect he has for the job Arteta has done
Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid plans for January transfer window
Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Real Madrid's transfer plans for the January window.
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr returns to Real Madrid following Man Utd exit
Cristiano Ronaldo's son has re-signed for Real Madrid's youth ranks after following his father out of Manchester United.
Al Nassr ‘look to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with Sergio Ramos as they make offer to secure PSG star on free transfer’
SAUDI ARABIAN side Al Nassr want to reunite imminent signing Cristiano Ronaldo with old Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos, according to reports. Ronaldo has reportedly signed a two-year deal - worth £173million-a-season - with Saudi side and it is said he will be unveiled on Saturday. The Portuguese star,...
Neymar & Ronaldo post emotional tributes to Pele
Brazil legends Neymar and Ronaldo posted on social media to pay tributes to Pele to mark his passing.
Kylian Mbappe responds to Emiliano Martinez's public mocking
Kylian Mbappe says he will not waste time responding to Emiliano Martinez's public mocking of him following the World Cup.
Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool ANNOUNCE Cody Gakpo, Chelsea CONFIRM Fofana signing & close in on Enzo Fernandez – latest
LIVERPOOL have ANNOUNCED the shock signing of Cody Gakpo. PSV star Gakpo has completed his medical and now joins under the noses of rivals Manchester United. Elsewhere Chelsea have confirmed the signing of David Datro Fofana - with the striker joining the club on January 1. Fofana will join from...
Newcastle joins Juventus in chasing coveted Serie A forward
Juventus is facing more competition in their bid to land Nicolo Zaniolo and the Azzurri star could even move abroad. They have eyed the AS Roma attacker for a long-time now and it seemed he would become the replacement for Paulo Dybala at the end of last season. However, the...
PSG confirm Marco Verratti contract extension
PSG have confirmed that Marco Verratti has signed a new deal with the club.
Premier League fans’ half-term reports, part two: Leicester to Wolves
It’s hard to feel happy with how it’s gone so far. There was a sense that our calamitous start to the season was a thing of the past after that impressive run of form before the World Cup break. But the dread has returned to Filbert Way after the pathetic performance against Newcastle on Boxing Day. At least we’re in the last eight of the League Cup, although we’re up against the Geordies again …
Man Utd are 'coming together' after Cristiano Ronaldo departure
Manchester United are already moving on from Cristiano Ronaldo departure, Christian Eriksen has explained.
Manchester City: Pep Guardiola vows to quit if he needs to despite contract extension
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he will quit if he feels something about the club is "broken". Guardiola signed a two-year contract extension with City last month that will take him to 2025. If he fulfils the deal, it would take his overall tenure to nine years. However, Guardiola...
Mikel Arteta optimistic Arsenal will secure William Saliba contract extension
Mikel Arteta is optimistic Arsenal will be able to secure a contract extension to ensure that defender William Saliba remains a Gunner long term.The 21-year-old signed a long-term deal in 2019 and was sent out on loan spells to French sides St Etienne, Nice and Marseille before featuring more regularly at the Emirates this season, scoring two goals across 15 appearances so far this campaign.His performances have been enough to impress his boss, who hopes to tie down the centre-back before his current deal runs out, with reports suggesting it expires next summer but with an option to extend through...
Manchester United Fans Pick The Best Erik Ten Hag Signing So Far
Erik Ten Hag brought a number of players to Old Trafford in his first transfer window as Manchester United manager. Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Antony, Martin Dubravka, Tyrell Malacia and Tyrell Malacia all signed as part of a new look United side. Most of the players brought in during the summer...
Man Utd star complained it was ‘too hot’ during 4-0 hammering at Brentford as Ten Hag told ace to ‘stop whining’
ERIK TEN HAG told a Manchester United star to "stop whining" after they complained it was "too hot" during this season's 4-0 hammering by Brentford. The Dutchman had a poor start to life in the Premier League. United lost their opening game of the season 2-1 to Brighton. A 4-0...
Graeme Souness says Tottenham will finish above Manchester United
Manchester United look to be on the right track under Erik ten Hag, with the Dutchman’s side improving with each passing week. The recent 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest was the most convincing victory of the season. Ten Hag has recovered well from a disastrous start to the campaign...
Report: Chelsea Have Held Internal Talks Regarding Joao Felix
Joao Felix scored for Atletico Madrid last night in their league match against Elche, but the player is still very much up for sale by the Spanish club, or at the very least a loan. The agent of Felix Jorge Mendes has been offering his client around Europe, and Chelsea...
