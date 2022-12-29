ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allenton, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Wayne F. Nettesheim

Nov. 8, 1939 - Dec. 20, 2022. Wayne F. Nettesheim of Waukesha died on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the age of 83. He was born in Pewaukee on November 8, 1939, the son of Bernard and Fern (nee Curler) Nettesheim. Wayne was a lifelong resident of Waukesha, graduated in 1957 from Waukesha High School, and earned his bachelor’s degree in 1963 from Carroll College. He was an avid golfer and Wisconsin sports fan.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fred A. Thompson

July 15, 1926 - Dec. 20, 2022. Fred A. Thompson of Waukesha passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Lake Country Health and Rehab at the age of 96. He was born in Waukesha on July 15, 1926 the son of Fred and Susan (nee Noll) Thompson. Fred loved music and spending the holidays with his family. He always had a positive outlook on life despite life’s challenges.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

John E. Kincaid

Jan. 12, 1943 - Dec. 26, 2022. John E. Kincaid, 79, formerly of Dousman, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Fairhaven in Whitewater. John was born on January 12, 1943, in Michigan, to Dean and Elizabeth (Sheller) Kincaid. He graduated from Whitewater High School in 1961. John...
WHITEWATER, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Charles Robert Haeuser, 53

Charles Haeuser, 53, of Caledonia was welcomed in the hands of the Lord and taken home for eternal rest on Dec. 2, 2022. Chuck is survived by his sons Aleksander and Samuel Haeuser and his wife of 22 years, Lisa Haeuser. He is also survived by his parents, LeRoy (Lori) and Joyce Haeuser; his brother, Lee Haeuser; his sisters Shelly Gambino and Paula Parkman; and his stepsisters Victoria Haggenmiller and Monica Reimer.
CALEDONIA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Joan L. MacGregor

Joan L. MacGregor of Waukesha was born to eternal life on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 88. She was born in Chicago on April 30, 1934, the only child of William and Anita (nee Kerrigan) Lamberty. Joan was a...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ann Elizabeth Smart (nee Fauerbach)

Dec. 6, 1954 - Dec. 26, 2022. Ann Elizabeth Smart (nee Fauerbach), 68, was born to eternal life with her family at her side on Monday, December 26, 2022. Ann was born in Madison on December 6, 1954, the daughter of Richard and Mary (Gorman) Fauerbach. She was a graduate...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Michael J. Cherveny, 74

Michael J. Cherveny of Cedarburg passed away peacefully on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon at the age of 74 years. Mike was born on May 6, 1948, in Sheboygan Falls, the son of the late Gilbert Cherveny and the late Dorothy (nee Nagel) Cherveny. He was later united in marriage to the late Judy Picard on February 15, 1969, in Sheboygan Falls. Together their marriage was blessed with three sons, Patrick, Eric, and Nathan.
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Alice Carolyn Elmquist-Michelic

July 31, 1929 - Dec. 20, 2022. On December 20th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, Alice Elmquist-Michelic, age 93, died peacefully in her New Berlin home from complications of influenza. Born in Chicago on July 31, 1929, her parents were Axel Emanuelson Elmquist and Bessie Alice Elmquist (nee Wenthe).
NEW BERLIN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Velma L. Olsen

Dec. 26, 1930 - Dec. 24, 2022. Velma LaVerne Olsen (nee Rose) of Hartford died on December 24, 2022, at the Hartford Aurora Hospital. She was born in Fond du Lac on December 26, 1930, to Henry Rose and Vernal (nee Johnson) Rose. In 1949, Velma graduated from Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac. She married Wallace Weller Jr. in 1950, and later married Curtis Melius of Hartford in 1960, who died in 1963.
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Alvina M. Kesy

Jan. 26, 1929 - Dec. 22, 2022. Alvina M. Kesy of Waukesha died on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Matthews of Pewaukee at the age of 93. She was born in Town of Vernon on January 26, 1929, the daughter of Ernst and Marie Lartz. Alvina loved music and singing...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Heidi Leigh Mitchell

Heidi Leigh Mitchell (nee Holle), 65, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice Center, with her husband by her side. Heidi was born on November 3, 1957, and was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister and grandmother. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
DELAFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Nilus Lawrence Willkom, 96

Nilus Willkom passed away at his home on December 22, 2022. He was born on June 30, 1926, in Boyd to Lawrence and Catherine Willkom. He graduated from Boyd High School in 1944. Following high school, he was proud to serve in World War II in the United States Army from October 1944 until August 1946. Working his way to the rank of Staff Sergeant, he was awarded the following medals and honors: Combat Infantry Badge, European Theater Ribbon w/Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, and Army of Occupation Medal (Germany). At the age of 15 he met Bernadette Dzienkowski. They were married on October 27, 1949, and were blessed with three children.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Beverly Stoll

Beverly Stoll, 97, of Sturgeon Bay and formerly of New Berlin, passed away on Dec. 8, 2022, in Sturgeon Bay. She was born in 1925 in Chicago to Ervin and Esther (Magritz) Joost. On March 9, 1946, she married Richard Stoll; he preceded her in death. Beverly and her husband...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marian E. Martin

May 20, 1935 - Dec. 22, 2022. Marian E. Martin (nee Beine), age 87, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Cedar Community in West Bend. Marian was born on May 20, 1935, in Hartford to Andrew and Eleanore (nee Kraemer) Beine. She was united in marriage to Douglas Martin on October 31, 1956, at St. Kilian Catholic Church.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Thomas Herman Frentzel

Thomas Herman Frentzel, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Christmas evening at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Married for 59 wonderful years to Nancy (Weaver) Frentzel. Beloved father to Bob (Jenny Dunn) Frentzel and Tom (Anne Cibula) Frentzel. Cherished “Buppa” to Katie, Kelly, Megan, Lilly, Hayden, Chloe and Phoebe. Brother to Herman Frentzel and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dog whisperer to Oliver and Eddie.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Carl Koepke

Carl Koepke, 86, was carried home to heaven, surrounded by family, on Thursday, December 22, 2022, after a spontaneous brain hemorrhage. He is celebrating his eternal victory with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Carl was born in the Town of Kewaskum to the late Carnel and Angeline (nee Peters)...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Arleen D. Wetzel, 95

Arleen D. Wetzel of Mequon passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Luther Manor at River Oaks in Mequon at the age of 95 years. Arleen was born in Cedarburg on August 21, 1927, to the late Loretta (nee Pantzlaff) and Paul Dietrich and married Wilmer Wetzel in 1950 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg.
MEQUON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Larry Eugene Leskovsek

Aug. 7, 1946 - Dec. 16, 2022. Larry Eugene Leskovsek, age 76, sadly passed away on December 16, 2022. Larry was born in Milwaukee on August 7, 1946, to William and Edith (nee Keilhofer) Leskovsek. Larry is survived by his beloved daughter, Jennifer (Brigham) Green; his grandchildren, who were the...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Eric Matthew Schroeder

April 4, 1985 - Dec. 10, 2022. Eric Matthew Schroeder died unexpectedly on December 10, 2022. He is survived by his children Weston, 10, Tucker, 8, and Renette, 3 months; mother, Jennifer (Bloor) Schroeder, and stepfather, Brian Nold; brother and sister-in-law, Jeremy and Erin Schroeder; nieces and nephews, Trevor of Anchorage, AL, Carson, Jackson and Layla. He is further survived by grandfather Lloyd Bloor, aunt and uncles Jill Kral, J’lee and Russell Lang, Diane and Brent of McAfee, IA, Polly and Doug Bratz; cousins Justin, Carly, Abby, Sydney, Mackenzie, Ben, Dan, Kerry, Annie and Alex.
PALMYRA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Dexter A. Badinger Jr.

Feb. 19, 1933 - Dec. 26, 2022. Dexter A. Badinger Jr., 89, of Mukwonago and previously of Eagle, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Dexter was born on February 19, 1933, in Waukesha, the son of Dexter and Erla (Rhoads) Badinger. He moved to Eagle at a young age and would remain there for the majority of his life. On June 28, 1958, Dexter was united in marriage to Marlys Knowlton at the Eagle United Methodist Church where he was a lifelong member and choir member. The Lord blessed Dexter and Marlys with a loving daughter, Cindy. Dexter owned and operated Dexter’s Mat Service for the majority of his working career. He was a hard worker and took pride in providing for his family. Dexter was social and loved to gather with friends and family to enjoy their company. He was a member of the Eagle Lions Club and served as the Lions District Governor in 1996 through 1997. He also loved sports such as Bowling, Golf and both Baseball and Softball. Dexter was also a member of the Flying Crown Riders motorcycle club and he enjoyed his riding very much. Dexter had a big laugh that he was locally famous for and greeted everyone he met with kindness. He was passionate about being outdoors and enjoying God’s creation. Whether it was going for a walk, working in the yard or other household chores, he was happiest outside. He was a loving husband, father and friend and will be dearly missed.
MUKWONAGO, WI

