Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
police1.com
Photo of the Week: The end of night watch
This week's photo is particularly timely as the sun sets on 2022 and we say hello to 2023. The photo was taken by Officer Sophia Wright of the Elizabeth City (North Carolina) Police Department. This picture was during a night shift as sunrise signals the end of shift was coming.
outerbanksvoice.com
Rose G. Sorey of Elizabeth City, December 27
Rose Marie Sorey, age 70, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Waterbrooke Assisted Living. Born in Norfolk, VA on July 4, 1952 to the late Forest Bingham Gilmore and Rose Marie Waterman Johnson, she was the wife of James Sorey, Jr. In addition to her...
Police search for suspects in connection to shots fired in Edenton
According to police, officers responded to a call for shots fired around 11:38 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Carteret St.
obxtoday.com
Man charged with multiple drug counts after arrest in Nags Head
On December 28, 2022, at approximately 10:58pm, Deputies working the A-District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC Hwy 158 in Nags Head, NC. While conducting the stop a Nags Head K-9 unit arrived to assist. The K-9 was deployed around the vehicle and alerted to the presence of a controlled substance. The vehicle and occupant were searched and amounts of Heroin, Methamphetamine, Ecstasy and Drug Paraphernalia were located and seized. During the search the occupant tried to destroy evidence prior to being arrested.
thecoastlandtimes.com
College of The Albemarle nursing program students celebrated for 100% pass rate
College of The Albemarle (COA) has announced that two nursing programs recently celebrated a 100% first-attempt pass rate for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). All COA associate degree nursing (A.D.N.) and practical nursing (P.N.) graduates for the Class of 2022 passed on their first exam attempt. Students must pass...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
White Steven C from 40266 Moore Way/014808012—Lot 12 Kinnakeet Shores/$592,850/Improved Residential. Smith Powell Andrew from Decker James C/013602000—Lot 59 Sec 2 Hatt Colony/$565,000/Improved Residential. Rawson Dominic H rom Gray Richard Scott/013826000—Lt 198 Part 199 Sec 4 Hatteras Colony/$655,000/Improved Residential. Buxton. Bise Michael M from Williams Jarvis L/017274000—Lot...
Comments / 0