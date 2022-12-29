Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder’s scathing legacy attack on Mike Tyson resurfaces
Deontay Wilder believes Mike Tyson has never beaten a Hall of Fame fighter throughout his entire career in the ring. Wilder’s famous rant over Tyson’s Hall of Fame record resurfaced this week as bad blood between the pair bubbles over legacies. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ said Tyson has only...
PWMania
Sting Reveals Plans To End His AEW Career
“The Icon” has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. “Well, I know Darby [Allin]...
Boxing Scene
Shields: Stop Trying To Down Me or Down Katie or Serrano; Everybody Knows GWOAT is No. 1
Claressa Shields just cannot wrap her mind around the logic that went into one outlet’s year-end awards. The multi-division world champion let off some steam recently in response to an ESPN article that deemed Ireland’s Katie Taylor, the undisputed women’s lightweight champion, as the top female boxer in the world. The article was not a pound-for-pound tabulation per se, as it sought to account for the fighters’ “global reach” and “breadth” of career. (Shields is still the No.1 on ESPN’s women’s pound-for-pound list proper). Shields' gripe seemed to center on the rationale that put Taylor above her on that particular list: “Her global reach -- and her influence that has helped push the sport to bigger levels in Europe than in the U.S. -- gave her the very small nod over Shields for No. 1.”
BoxingNews24.com
Is Boots Ennis kidding himself? Spence, Crawford & Thurman won’t fight him
By Adam Baskin: The more I listen to Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis talk of wanting Errol Spence Jr, Terence Crawford & Keith Thurman next, the more I believe he’s deceiving himself and will wind up greatly disappointed when he must settle for a lesser opponent. The 25-year-old Ennis...
Boxing Scene
Broner on Fighting ‘Young Guns’ At 140: ‘If You Really Want To F--- Up Something, Fight Me’
Adrien Broner dares any of his underclassmen to come meet him in the ring—that is, if they want to suffer a career beatdown. In an interview with Cigar Talk, the multiple-weight division champion from Cincinnati sounded off on a few notable names at 140 that he could face that would make for an intriguing showdown. Broner, who has campaigned mostly at welterweight for the past several years, also stated that he intends to carry on fighting strictly at 140 for the foreseeable future.
Autoweek.com
How a Hated, 1950s Rich Yankee NASCAR Team Owner Got the Last Laugh
After helping to persuade Walter P. Chrysler to build a powerful car featuring a hemi engine, Carl Kiekhaefer first arrived on the sands of Daytona with a C-300. After hiring Tim Flock to drive, the new car owner won on the Beach & Road Course race in his first attempt—despite the car’s automatic transmission.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022
In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.
Memorial service for Demetrious Johnson on Monday
The family of Demetrious Johnson is set to celebrate the legacy and life of the former NFL player and St. Louis community leader.
wrestlinginc.com
Further Update On Injury AJ Styles Suffered At WWE Live Event
Reports came out last night that AJ Styles suffered an injury during a live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania, as part of WWE's holiday tour and PWInsider has confirmed that it is 100 percent legitimate, and isn't part of any storyline. The situation is "likely" an ankle injury and the former WWE Champion is expected to be getting the situation checked out ASAP, but until that has taken place there is no way of knowing how serious it is, or how long he will be out of action.
Forrest Griffin Releases A Statement On The Passing Of Stephan Bonnar
TUF alum Forrest Griffin paid his respects to his former opponent and friend Stephan Bonnar. The MMA community is mourning the loss of a legend in the sport. On December 24 it was announced that former The Ultimate Fighter member and longtime UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar had passed away. Right away many fighters and fans of the UFC took to social media to express their sorrow and pay respects to the well-known UFC alum.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Suffers Potential Injury At Live Event
UPDATE: a new report has shot down rumors that the injury was a work. more at this link. A top WWE star was unable to finish a match at a house show due to an apparent injury according to fans in attendance. While WWE had a house show in Hershey,...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Stars Stripped Of Their Titles
On Wednesday night Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara were originally scheduled to appear on AAA’s Noche De Campeones, but they did not appear on the show. Plans called for them to defend their AAA Mixed Tag Titles against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr and Komander & Sexy Star II. However, Melo & Guevara were replaced by Abismo Negro Jr & Flammer.
Boxing Scene
Arum: I've Never Seen Anyone With Concussive Power Like Naoya Inoue
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes undisputed bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue, says the punching power of the Japanese is enough to take down just about anyone he faces. Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs) had a banner year in 2022, with knockout wins over Nonito Donaire and Paul Butler to become...
Boxing Scene
Broner Aiming for Undisputed at 140: I Want Regis; Get Him Out the Way, Then Knock Them All Out
Adrien Broner apparently has not lost his mojo. The brash, multi-division champion from Cincinnati is set to return to the ring after nearly two years on Feb. 25 against Ivan Redkach in a welterweight bout in Atlanta. After that, according to Broner, he will move down to 140 to not only compete in that division but collect every single belt. Broner has not fought at the 140-pound mark since 2017, when he lost to Mikey Garcia by unanimous decision.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Believes Spence Should Keep Frank Martin Far Away From Him
Amongst a long list of interested observers that tuned in to watch Frank Martin face off against Michel Rivera, Gervonta Davis admits that he took in the sights as well. Officially, the two placed their unsullied records on the line two weeks ago at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada. With both fighters considered big-time prospects at 135 pounds, it was Martin who took one gigantic step forward.
BoxingNews24.com
Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says he’ll take Jermell Charlo’s 4 belts from him at 154
By Adam Baskin: Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says he might move up to 154 to rip the four titles away from undisputed champion Jermell Charlo if he’s forced to wait too long to get his chance against the 147-lb champions Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr and Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford.
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia's Trainer: Gervonta Davis Has Never Fought Anybody As Good As Him
LAS VEGAS – Hector Luis Garcia’s trainer is confident that his fighter will give Gervonta Davis the most difficult fight of the undefeated knockout artist’s career. Bob Santos, who guided Garcia to two career-changing wins in 2022, doesn’t see anyone on Davis’ record who was as prepared, particularly in the prime of his career, to test Davis the way Garcia will push him in their Showtime Pay-Per-View main event January 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Rugged Mexican contender Isaac Cruz is commonly considered the toughest opponent of Davis’ nine-year professional career to date.
Watch: Paige VanZant Breaks Foot Performing Instagram Stunt
Fans waiting for Paige VanZant to return to the squared circle will have to wait a bit longer after the social media sensation suffered an injury performing an Instagram stunt. VanZant has been absent from the world of combat sports since dropping her second-straight bout under the BKFC banner to...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Clarifies Recent Comments About Jade Cargill And WWE
Since her in-ring debut just over 2 years ago, AEW star Jade Cargill has built up a significant winning streak, running through opponent after opponent, and has spent much of her time in the company as the inaugural TBS Champion. Recently, "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T declared that Cargill "has WWE written all over her," with some fans believing he meant that she'd be bound for the company in the future despite Cargill choosing AEW over WWE when given the choice of either in the past. On the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker took some time to clarify what he truly meant.
BoxingNews24.com
Spence’s trainer says Crawford’s low PPV numbers limits his negotiating ability
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr’s trainer Derrick James says Terence Crawford’s low pay-per-view numbers for his fight with David Avanesyan now define him, limiting his ability to get the deal he wants for a fight between them. Derrick states that while Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) might view...
