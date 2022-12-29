ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

WAFB

Water heater causes house fire, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A malfunctioning water heater caused a house fire Friday morning, Dec. 30, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The fire reportedly happened around 2:45 a.m. on N. 30th Street near Iroquois Street. According to the fire department, firefighters responded to the scene where they...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Fireworks stands in Baton Rouge area ready for customers ahead of New Year’s Eve

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The New Year is fast approaching, which means fireworks stands in the Baton Rouge area are ready for customers throughout the weekend. Kyle Lewis with Pyro City Fireworks in Denham Springs said people are waiting until the last minute to buy fireworks due to the weather. He said inflation hasn’t changed prices. You can find all your firework favorites for about the same price as normal.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Mississippi bridge collapses; no injuries reported

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A bridge collapsed in Woodville, Mississippi, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency says a rig driving across the Jackson Point Bridge fell through. The emergency management agency is working with Delta Workover to remove its rig from the bridge. Fortunately, no injuries occurred.
WOODVILLE, MS
theadvocate.com

Arrested teenager escapes from East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy; search underway

East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies are searching for a 15-year-old who escaped from custody Thursday after he was arrested on suspicion of simple burglary. After the teen had been arrested and processed, a deputy escorted the teen back to his patrol unit. But then "the suspect jerked away from the deputy and fled on foot," sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Hicks said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge Mexican restaurant announces closure

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The list of Baton Rouge area restaurants to close their doors in 2022 grew longer this week. Velvet Cactus abruptly closed its only location in Baton Rouge, which is on Jefferson Highway, just before the New Year. The restaurant’s Facebook post announcing the closure blamed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police investigating after man shot on Gore Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was shot in the 2100 block of Gore Road on Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the shooting which took place around 9:45 p.m. Emergency responders confirmed that the shooting victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigating shooting on Gore Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on the night of Thursday, Dec. 29. The shooting reportedly happened off Gore Road, which is near Scotland Avenue around 9 p.m. According to officials, the victim has non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Hazardous materials, think before you toss

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Republic Services and Baton Rouge Fire Department ask folks to be mindful about their holiday trash. Holiday trash can build up, but before tossing an item think twice. Some items are not safe to throw away in the trash can. “You may think of them...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies investigating double shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A man was taken into custody shortly after deputies were called in to investigate a reported shooting in a neighborhood off Mickens Road Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. along Maplewood Drive. Two people were hurt and later showed up at a hospital. They are both expected to survive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

WANTED: Baton Rouge man suspected of raping minor at Shreveport hotel

BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe a man suspected of raping a child at a hotel in north Louisiana earlier this year may be hiding in the Baton Rouge area. Police said Christopher McKnight, 41, is accused of taking the minor to a hotel in Shreveport, where he allegedly committed the assault. The crime was first reported to Shreveport Police in May, but he has not been found as of Dec. 30. He faces a charge of second-degree rape.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

New Year’s Eve partiers urged not to drink and drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Around this time of year, you’re likely seeing this message everywhere: ‘Drive sober or get pulled over.’. Drunk driving is always a concern on New Year’s Eve. Last year, the holiday saw a grim outcome. “We measured the 100 hours around the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Grinch-like Entergy arrived unwelcome through a holiday text

The text from the Grinch, aka Entergy, on Christmas Eve was fascinating to read. Adjust your thermostats (we don't care how old or young you are), turn off nonessential lights (that Christmas tree has got to go), don't bake those Christmas cookies and you really don't need to watch that movie right now. We may exceed the power supply!
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS 42

Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14. […]
CLINTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway

Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway. A man in Satsuma, Louisiana was cited for hunting deer without basic hunting and deer hunting licenses, hunting deer without deer tags, and hunting across a public road. He could face fines and possible imprisonment, as well as civil compensation for the illegally stolen deer’s replacement value.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

WAFB

