ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, LA

Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck

By Michael Scheidt
CBS 42
CBS 42
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M6sBf_0jxWfklK00

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month.

Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14.

Three people scored Split, who came in at 154. The score was compiled by looking at the total inches of antler on its head. The 5-year-old weighed 210 pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U4U7e_0jxWfklK00
Ryan Lamonte

It all started around 6:25 a.m. when Lamonte saw Split on his Wise Eye Smart Cam Mini Cellular Game Camera . The camera was made by a Denham Springs-based company.

The projects and maintenance foreman for Performance contractors at the ExxonMobil refinery left work and headed out to a deer stand just north of the Zachary city limits, off Plank Road. He was on the stand by 8:05 a.m. While waiting, Lamonte endured high wind gusts and rain from the weather front that passed through that day.

Just over three hours after seeing the buck on camera, Lamonte took out Split with one shot.

Starbucks is making these changes to the rewards program

It wouldn’t have happened if everything had gone to plan in 2021. Lamonte saw Split on camera last year — mostly during daylight with two weeks to go in the season. He was primed for the kill, but a friend let rabbit dogs run on the property, scaring away most of the deer.

That misfortune turned around in 2022. Lamonte said he was lucky to get out of work and to the stand before the really bad weather rolled in.

Split was a personal best for the Clinton man, who has been hunting since he was 4 years old, but it was not Lamonte’s first trophy-class kill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QceCK_0jxWfklK00
Image courtesy of Ryan Lamonte

After 31 years of hunting, Lamonte was able to take a 12-point buck called Nightmare. He shot the 200-pound deer around one mile from the East Baton Rouge Parish line using a Mathews Heli-m Archery Compound Bow. Nightmare was the same age as Split and scored 150.25.

The Louisiana man is hoping the third time will be the charm. He said he wants to bag another trophy-class buck and a new personal best.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
magnoliareporter.com

Patriot Rail buys NE Louisiana short line

Patriot Rail Company LLC, which owns the Louisiana & North West Railroad, has acquired Delta Southern Railroad, Inc. (DSRR), a short line railroad company operating two-line segments in Louisiana. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. DSRR operates over 40 miles of track and serves two port facilities...
LOUISIANA STATE
klax-tv.com

Louisiana Receives $150M for new bridge in Lake Charles

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced Louisiana is receiving $150 million from Cassidy’s infrastructure law to go towards the replacing the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles. The I-10 bridge is one of nine projects announced to receive money this year from the FY 22 MEGA Grant Awards. Louisiana received the third highest award in the nation. Louisiana is also eligible for INFRA and RAISE grants from the infrastructure bill and MEGA grants will continue to be announced for the next four years.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Convicted Murdered Mistakenly Released Has Been Recaptured

Louisiana Convicted Murdered Mistakenly Released Has Been Recaptured. Louisiana – On December 28, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, reported that the U.S. Marshall’s Office had located and arrested Michael Leblanc at a location in New Orleans, Louisiana. Leblanc was previously convicted of second-degree murder in relation to a 2014 homicide in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, and wrongly released on December 6, 2022, after serving time for a separate crime.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana

Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
LOUISIANA STATE
calcasieu.info

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26. Shreveport, Louisiana – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are searching for a teen who walked away from her residence and has not been seen since. According to authorities, on December 26, 2022, 16-year-old Maliyani Trejo-Hernandez left her residence...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WAFB

Following helicopter crash, Louisiana family speaks out

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The search for the four missing passengers involved in an offshore helicopter crash in the gulf leaves a Louisiana family with questions tonight. The Matt family decided to speak out about aviation safety. The family fought hard to get “Jacobs Law” in place, requiring helicopter...
LOUISIANA STATE
WFLA

Louisiana sheriff deputy, 26 dies while on vacation in Colorado

LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it was mourning the loss of one of their own who died while on vacation in Colorado. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Deputy Adam Nelson, 26 passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. According to Mitchell, Nelson suffered a medical event while on vacation with his family. “We […]
COLORADO STATE
woodworkingnetwork.com

Great Southern Wood announces $5.9 million expansion of Louisiana facility

MANSURA, La. – Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity and allow for the manufacturing of components used in the oil field and for storm relief and mitigation.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite food and drink

“It’s Official” is a series aimed at letting Louisiana residents know more about the elected officials that run their state. Food is such a huge part of Louisiana’s culture and its legacy in the United States. The state’s elected officials have to be serious about it, whether it comes to promoting Louisiana cuisine across the […] The post It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite food and drink appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Gulf helicopter crash was third this year for Broussard-based aircraft company

The helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday was the third serious accident this year for Broussard-based aircraft operator Rotorcraft Leasing Co., according to federal records and the Coast Guard. Four people were still missing Friday after the Rotorcraft-operated helicopter went down about 10 miles off Southwest Pass,...
BROUSSARD, LA
CBS 42

CBS 42

74K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy