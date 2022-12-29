Here’s what Chiefs coach Andy Reid thinks about Skyy Moore’s rookie-year progression

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid says there were times earlier in the year when receiver Skyy Moore needed a little more real estate.

KC would hand him the ball on a jet-sweep, and the second-round rookie would continue stretching it to the outside ... until he ran out of room.

“It would have been good in Canada, but not here,” Reid said Wednesday with a smile, referencing the Canadian Football League’s more expansive fields.

It’s important context when evaluating where Moore is now. Reid says this is one area where Moore has improved with additional experience.

“Now he’s hitting that son-of-a-gun up in there,” Reid said, pushing his right hand forward. “That’s a good thing.”

Reid’s overall impression of Moore — at this point — figures to be a fascinating subplot given the Chiefs’ roster situation.

Receiver Mecole Hardman is expected to return from the injured list this week. That means the Chiefs, for just the second time all season, could have their six top wideouts eligible in the same game: Moore, Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and Kadarius Toney.

The the only time that’s happened so far: Week 9 against Tennessee.

Moore’s role, even with other receivers out recently, has remained a bit murky. He played 21% of the Chiefs’ offensive snaps against Seattle on Saturday — his lowest mark since Week 3 against Indianapolis.

He also, though, had some highlights in those 11 plays. On his one catch — a five-yard completion to the flat — he had two missed tackles forced, according to Pro Football Focus’ logs . That tied the best total-game mark for any Chiefs receiver Saturday.

Reid further complimented Moore on Wednesday, saying he’d liked what he’d seen from the rookie “here the last few weeks.”

“He’s gotten better every week, better understanding of the offense,” Reid said. “We’ve seen some zone teams and how to fit in the different holes as an inside receiver ... he’s getting better at that. And I like that.”

The fact remains that something will likely have to give with KC’s perimeter skill players if all six are listed as game-day actives for Sunday’s home game against Denver.

Hardman might be eased back after his abdomen injury, but when healthy in the first eight weeks, he played at least 40% of the team’s offensive snaps. Toney, following a hamstring ailment, increased his offensive snap share from 6% against Houston to 30% last game, while Valdes-Scantling (43%) posted his lowest snap total of the season in Saturday’s win against Seattle .

Watson (74%) has been a recent mainstay as primarily an outside receiver, though he had a rough week against Seattle with two drops. Smith-Schuster, meanwhile, has hit 80% or more of the Chiefs’ offensive snaps in each of his last three games.

The Chiefs potentially getting healthy on the perimeter is a nice luxury, but it also appears likely to result in roles continuing to shift as the playoffs near.

What that means for Moore remains to be seen — even as he continues to receive praise for his progression in recent weeks.