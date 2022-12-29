ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAE

A nearly week-long driving ban is lifted in Buffalo as temperatures rise

The winter storm death toll has risen to 37 in the Buffalo, N.Y., area as officials deploy resources to clear snowed-in streets and lift a driving ban. Seven of the deaths in the Buffalo area occurred in the suburbs. Western New York's rising death toll brings the nation's number of fatalities from the past week's massive winter storm to more than 50.
BUFFALO, NY
WFAE

Dozens have died in the Buffalo area as National Guard begins door-to-door checks

As many parts of the country begin to deal with the wreckage of the winter storm, the death toll has risen to more than 50 — and more than half are from western New York. At least 34 people have died in Erie County — which includes Buffalo — because of the storm, authorities reported Wednesday. Most deaths occurred in the city of Buffalo while seven were found in suburbs, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference. Three of the dead have not been identified yet.
BUFFALO, NY
WFAE

WFAE

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy