As many parts of the country begin to deal with the wreckage of the winter storm, the death toll has risen to more than 50 — and more than half are from western New York. At least 34 people have died in Erie County — which includes Buffalo — because of the storm, authorities reported Wednesday. Most deaths occurred in the city of Buffalo while seven were found in suburbs, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference. Three of the dead have not been identified yet.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO