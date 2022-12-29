ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

Active shooter training happening in Collinsville, Ill. today

By Reggie Lee
 2 days ago

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Preparing for school shootings will be the focus of important training taking place again Thursday, December 29, in Collinsville.

It comes after the deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on October 24. First responders will hold the training Thursday at Summit Elementary School while it’s closed for the holidays.

Paramedics and hospital workers joined in a similar training exercise earlier this month.

