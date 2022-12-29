ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Dee amell
3d ago

So 3 cars WERE involved and a 4th was almost a part of it. These writers are hideous.

5
KSAT 12

Second driver arrested in street racing crash that seriously injured 3 people

Deputies have arrested the second driver believed to be street racing before causing a major crash on Highway 90 on the Southwest Side Wednesday night, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Dawson Jerald McCulley, 19, was arrested Friday in Medina County. He faces eight felony counts: four are for...
news4sanantonio.com

More Enforcement Wanted for Street Racing

SAN ANTONIO -- Some feel not enough is being done to curb illegal street racing. In fact, one local car enthusiast believes social media is the number one reason people feel the need to show off how fast they can go. " It's all about the likes, how they monetize...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

SAPD: Man arrested after fatal road rage shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a man accused in a fatal road rage shooting on the south side. Investigators say Joe Longoria, 20, shot and killed Ines Quiroga, 49, during an argument over cars blocking the road on December 15. Longoria is accused of shooting Quiroga in front of his daughter before he took off as a passenger in another vehicle at the scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Highway 90 Major Crash Follow-Up

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has arrested one man and remain on the lookout for another, after a street racing crash that sent a mother and her young daughter to the hospital. Booked into the Bexar County Jail by proxy due to his extensive hospital injuries, John Hammer Felan. He faces at least 5 felony charges, most of them street racing related, another charge related to injury to a child. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said, "It's a pandemic in our area, an epidemic in our society these people continue to do this." Remnants from last night's crash litter parts of Highway 90 from two street car racers that sent a woman in her 40's and her 10 year old daughter to University Health Hospital. BCSO says Felan lost control and flipped his car into the east bound lane of the highway where the mom and daughter were travelling. "They're out there showing a lot of disregard for human life to include their own and their passengers clearly, " said Sheriff Salazar during a church event on the city's west side this morning. He added Felan did have a passenger in his vehicle. She remains hospitalized , and her name has yet to be released. On the run, the driver of a white Volkswagen GTI hatchback with a black racing stripe on the side. Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran has been working with San Antonio Police, the Department of Public Safety, and the Bexar County Sheriff' Office on illegal street racing for years. She released this statement : “Public Safety has always been a top priority for me and for my district whether it tackling Domestic Violence, or illegal street racing. My office has been working diligently with Chief McManus though the street racing task force where we were able to track racing takeovers, and monitored possible illegal street racing activities on social media. In my district, we have a lot of rural areas as well at TX Dot HWY’s in which we need to work closely with both our Sherriff’s Dept. and Texas Highway Patrol to address this type of Illegal activity. Here in the city we are addressing our man power issues in order have the right department size for the geographical size of our city and the population living within it. We also have State laws that went into effect in 2021 addressing this issue, but need the judicial system to hold these racers accountable for their actions. " Sheriff Salazar said, "Although we will have a lot more deputies out on the roadways during this holiday season patrolling, we would prefer that the people get the point on their own and just decide to do the responsible thing and not drink and drive and not street race." The Bexar County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with any dash cam video of that night or information about the driver of the white Volkswagen GTI hatchback with a black racing stripe on the side to please email their office at BCSOTIPS@bexar.org or you can call in any tips at 210-335-6070. All information will remain confidential.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested for shooting vehicle that his wife and another man were in

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting multiple times into a vehicle that his wife and another man were in on Christmas Eve, police say. According to court documents, the victim was inside her vehicle with another man, and they were driving in the parking lot. Francesco Formica, 20 then showed up at the location and approached his wife who was sitting in the passenger seat. Formica then shot into the vehicle three times. The driver of the vehicle and the victim crashed their vehicle into several parked vehicles.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Mother charged in DWI death of 8-year-old daughter, records show

SAN ANTONIO – The driver who was arrested for intoxication manslaughter in a Dec. 22 crash that killed an 8-year-old girl was the child’s mother, according to records obtained by KSAT. Nicole Rae Ovalle, 34, is charged with intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony. Nicole Marae Vidales was identified...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Teen shot while sleeping on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old girl was shot in the arm while sleeping on the city’s East Side early Saturday morning, said San Antonio police. Police responded to the shooting at 5:18 a.m. in the 2300 block of Houston Street. Upon arrival, officers found the teen girl with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

2 injured, 1 dead following shootings in west San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — One woman is dead and another man and woman were left injured following two separate shootings in west San Antonio. The first shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday morning. San Antonio police say a man and woman were driving around when a car pulled up next to them and began shooting. The man who was in the car with the woman shot back, then rushed the woman to a nearby hospital where she died.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
