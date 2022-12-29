Read full article on original website
Dee amell
3d ago
So 3 cars WERE involved and a 4th was almost a part of it. These writers are hideous.
Reply(2)
5
KSAT 12
Second driver arrested in street racing crash that seriously injured 3 people
Deputies have arrested the second driver believed to be street racing before causing a major crash on Highway 90 on the Southwest Side Wednesday night, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Dawson Jerald McCulley, 19, was arrested Friday in Medina County. He faces eight felony counts: four are for...
Police say suspects in vehicle fired multiple shots at two people on Loop 410, hitting one victim multiple times
SAN ANTONIO — Video in story is unrelated incident from early Sunday morning. Police say some suspects in a Dodge Charger fired off multiple shots at two people on the east-side Saturday morning. It happened around 8:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of SE Loop 410. The victim and...
2-vehicle crash heavily damages bus stop in Medical Center area
SAN ANTONIO — A 2-vehicle crash has sent one person to the hospital and heavily damaged the VIA bus stop at the corner of Fredericksburg & Callaghan. It happened around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday in the Medical Center area. Police said one person was taken to a nearby hospital...
KSAT 12
Couple shot at in vehicle on Loop 410, suspect on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were shot at on Loop 410 after someone threatened them with a gun at a Walmart on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Walmart on Rigsby Avenue and Loop 410. A man and...
Man arrested after shooting at police officer
SAN ANTONIO — A man has been arrested after police say he fired off several shots at an officer Saturday night. It happened around 11 p.m. in the 6100 block Rose Valley Drive. Police initially responded to the location for reports of a family disturbance with a gun. When...
news4sanantonio.com
More Enforcement Wanted for Street Racing
SAN ANTONIO -- Some feel not enough is being done to curb illegal street racing. In fact, one local car enthusiast believes social media is the number one reason people feel the need to show off how fast they can go. " It's all about the likes, how they monetize...
KTSA
SAPD: Man arrested after fatal road rage shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a man accused in a fatal road rage shooting on the south side. Investigators say Joe Longoria, 20, shot and killed Ines Quiroga, 49, during an argument over cars blocking the road on December 15. Longoria is accused of shooting Quiroga in front of his daughter before he took off as a passenger in another vehicle at the scene.
news4sanantonio.com
Highway 90 Major Crash Follow-Up
The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has arrested one man and remain on the lookout for another, after a street racing crash that sent a mother and her young daughter to the hospital. Booked into the Bexar County Jail by proxy due to his extensive hospital injuries, John Hammer Felan. He faces at least 5 felony charges, most of them street racing related, another charge related to injury to a child. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said, "It's a pandemic in our area, an epidemic in our society these people continue to do this." Remnants from last night's crash litter parts of Highway 90 from two street car racers that sent a woman in her 40's and her 10 year old daughter to University Health Hospital. BCSO says Felan lost control and flipped his car into the east bound lane of the highway where the mom and daughter were travelling. "They're out there showing a lot of disregard for human life to include their own and their passengers clearly, " said Sheriff Salazar during a church event on the city's west side this morning. He added Felan did have a passenger in his vehicle. She remains hospitalized , and her name has yet to be released. On the run, the driver of a white Volkswagen GTI hatchback with a black racing stripe on the side. Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran has been working with San Antonio Police, the Department of Public Safety, and the Bexar County Sheriff' Office on illegal street racing for years. She released this statement : “Public Safety has always been a top priority for me and for my district whether it tackling Domestic Violence, or illegal street racing. My office has been working diligently with Chief McManus though the street racing task force where we were able to track racing takeovers, and monitored possible illegal street racing activities on social media. In my district, we have a lot of rural areas as well at TX Dot HWY’s in which we need to work closely with both our Sherriff’s Dept. and Texas Highway Patrol to address this type of Illegal activity. Here in the city we are addressing our man power issues in order have the right department size for the geographical size of our city and the population living within it. We also have State laws that went into effect in 2021 addressing this issue, but need the judicial system to hold these racers accountable for their actions. " Sheriff Salazar said, "Although we will have a lot more deputies out on the roadways during this holiday season patrolling, we would prefer that the people get the point on their own and just decide to do the responsible thing and not drink and drive and not street race." The Bexar County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with any dash cam video of that night or information about the driver of the white Volkswagen GTI hatchback with a black racing stripe on the side to please email their office at BCSOTIPS@bexar.org or you can call in any tips at 210-335-6070. All information will remain confidential.
Two dead after crashing vehicle into highway pillar, bursting into flames
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are dead after crashing their vehicle into a concrete pillar on the northeast side of town early Sunday morning. It happened around 4:33 a.m. on I-35 South at Walem Rd. Police say the BMW crossed over multiple lanes, then drove off the highway and...
KSAT 12
Police: Suspect follows man in car, shoots him in head after argument at club
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot in the head after he got into an argument with a suspect who chased him and shot at his car multiple times, said San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 2:25 a.m. in the 5100 block of UTSA Boulevard on the city’s North Side.
San Antonio woman hit by two different drunk drivers on same night, mourning husband believes
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man believes his wife died after two potentially drunk drivers hit her within seconds of each other on Loop 1604 near Culebra Road. The crash happened before 2 a.m. on Dec. 16. Police are still looking for the person who drove a black...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for shooting vehicle that his wife and another man were in
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting multiple times into a vehicle that his wife and another man were in on Christmas Eve, police say. According to court documents, the victim was inside her vehicle with another man, and they were driving in the parking lot. Francesco Formica, 20 then showed up at the location and approached his wife who was sitting in the passenger seat. Formica then shot into the vehicle three times. The driver of the vehicle and the victim crashed their vehicle into several parked vehicles.
KSAT 12
Mother charged in DWI death of 8-year-old daughter, records show
SAN ANTONIO – The driver who was arrested for intoxication manslaughter in a Dec. 22 crash that killed an 8-year-old girl was the child’s mother, according to records obtained by KSAT. Nicole Rae Ovalle, 34, is charged with intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony. Nicole Marae Vidales was identified...
KSAT 12
Teen shot while sleeping on East Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old girl was shot in the arm while sleeping on the city’s East Side early Saturday morning, said San Antonio police. Police responded to the shooting at 5:18 a.m. in the 2300 block of Houston Street. Upon arrival, officers found the teen girl with...
KSAT 12
Argument leads to parking lot shooting at West Side restaurant, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An argument led to a parking lot shooting at a restaurant on the city’s West Side, hospitalizing a bystander who was struck multiple times, said San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 2:13 a.m. at the 8200 block of Marbach Road, said SAPD. Police said...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for 33-year-old man last seen on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a 33-year-old man who was last seen on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. Anthony Joseph Hodges was last seen at 5:35 p.m. Saturday in the 10100 block of Cedarmont Drive. He’s described as being 6 feet,...
Police searching for suspects who robbed armored truck in Converse
CONVERSE, Texas — Officials are looking for the suspects responsible for robbing an armored truck in Converse Thursday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., Converse Police received reports about a Garda armored truck robbery at an Auto Zone in the 8500 block of FM 78. Officials said one of the...
KSAT 12
Family of Poteet officer killed in suspected DWI crash files lawsuit against driver and bar
AUSTIN – The family of a Poteet police officer who was killed by a suspected drunk driver while working a contract job in Austin has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver that hit him and the bar that served the driver — and they’re seeking more than $1 million in damages.
2 injured, 1 dead following shootings in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — One woman is dead and another man and woman were left injured following two separate shootings in west San Antonio. The first shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday morning. San Antonio police say a man and woman were driving around when a car pulled up next to them and began shooting. The man who was in the car with the woman shot back, then rushed the woman to a nearby hospital where she died.
KSAT 12
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash arrested ahead of victim’s funeral
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the lives of two teenagers. The arrest comes days before the funeral of one of the teens. “It’s going to be the hardest day of my entire life to go sit there and see...
