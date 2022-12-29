Read full article on original website
UN official meets Taliban deputy premier over women NGO ban
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A senior U.N. official in Afghanistan met on Sunday the deputy prime minister of the Taliban-led government to discuss a ban on women working for non-governmental groups that Afghan authorities have announced in a series of measures rolling back women's rights. The decision by the...
Taliban: Kabul checkpoint bomb blast kills, wounds several
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A bomb exploded near a checkpoint at Kabul's military airport Sunday morning killing and wounding “several” people, a Taliban official said, the first deadly blast of 2023 in Afghanistan. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the regional affiliate of the...
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Putin rages against West in New Year message to his people: Fatigued dictator appears on state TV
Putin, 70, looked strained and worn as he addressed Russians on television in each of the country's 11 time zones just before midnight.
Colombia, Venezuela open key binational bridge as ties warm
BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia and Venezuela on Sunday opened a key bridge linking the countries that had been closed for almost seven years amid political tensions, launching an era of improved relations under Colombia’s new leftist president. Delegations led by Colombian trade minister Germán Umaña and the...
Russian strikes intensify as Ukrainians return for holiday
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Multiple blasts rocked Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine on Saturday, killing at least one person and wounding 14 others, in a sign that the pace of Russia attacks had picked up before New Year's. Some Ukrainians defied the danger, however, to return to the...
Pakistan, India exchange lists of nuclear assets, inmates
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan and neighboring India exchanged lists of their nuclear facilities on Sunday as part of a 1988 pact that bars them from attacking each other’s nuclear installations, according to official statements from both sides. Pakistan and India have had strained relations since their independence from...
