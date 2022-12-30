ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 charged in CTA Red Line train attack in the Loop

By Jeramie Bizzle
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cl8tO_0jxWewDR00

3 in custody after attack on CTA Red Line train in the Loop 02:20

CHICAGO (CBS) – We learned disturbing details about a beating on a CTA platform. A 26-year-old was jumped by a group of people at the Monroe Red Line Stop.

That's where CBS 2's Andrew Ramos went to get those details of the violent fight and how some of the suspects were arrested.

Five people are charged for their alleged roles in that attack. Police said the victim was simply standing on the platform when he was ambushed. The CTA is crediting new security measures with the arrest.

The victim was waiting for a Red Line train on Wednesday and was lucky to be alive after police said he was brutally attacked by the group of suspects.

They beat, kicked, and stomped on the victim while he was on the platform of the Madison Station, just before 11 p.m.

Before fleeing the scene, the suspects smashed a bottle on the victim's face.

The man was transported to Northwestern Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

The CTA confirmed to CBS 2 that it was due to new investments in their crime-fighting strategy which includes more patrols on the ground and new security camera monitors that led to at least three arrests in the case.

Multiple other suspects are still being sought.

As the CTA continues to combat violence, it's proving to be an uphill battle.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown acknowledged the problem back in October.

"We got a lot more work to do," Brown said. "I will just tell you this is not going to be an easy task."

This year is on track to becoming the most violent year in two decades on CTA trains and stations.

Data compiled by CBS 2 show homicides, assaults, batteries, and sexual assaults are at all-time highs. Robberies, however, have dropped this year.

Riders said being vigilant is the best way they could combat those trends.

"I try to be smart about it, and I'm usually not on the train late at night," said rider Carl Sannito. "But sometimes, it's necessary."

Bravette Fleet, another CTA rider, said, "I saw a guy urinating off the platform one time, so yeah it is really terrible right now."

The Five suspects in Wednesday night's Red Line attack are facing multiple charges.

Dmari Parris, 27, Kejuan Sample, 19, Dayvon Carter 20, Ramone Billingsley, 28, and Jonathan Radney, 32, are all charged with mob action and aggravated battery. All except Sample received an additional charge of attempted first-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

itstime
4d ago

Thanks to lightFOOL and prickster, the police aren’t allowed to do their jobs.

