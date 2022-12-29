Read full article on original website
Related
News 12
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
The Weather Channel
Another Severe Weather Outbreak Is Possible In The Tornado-Weary South
Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of the South Monday and Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flash flooding are all threats. This would be the fourth outbreak to hit the South in the past two months. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from...
Today's Forecast: Cloudy and seasonal with slim chance of rain/snow mix
Clouds will increase throughout this morning, allowing for temps to remain seasonal in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees to kick off the week.
Next winter storm brings threat of tornadoes, blizzard conditions and flooding early next week
Back-to-back-to-back systems will make their way across the United States over the next few days, with the last -- and largest -- storm bringing heavy rain, blizzard conditions and the potential for tornadoes.
New storm to bring heavy rain and snow to the West
A new storm system will bring heavy rain and snow to the West in the coming days. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
The Weather Channel
Severe Thunderstorms In The South Could Pack Tornadoes, Damaging Winds, Large Hail, Flash Flooding
Severe weather is returning to the South this week. Tornadoes, destructive winds and large hail are all potential threats. Heavy rainfall could also trigger flash flooding. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.. Severe thunderstorms in the South...
Storm to ring in the new year with severe weather, snow in central US
Mother Nature will not be wasting any time brewing up another potent storm as 2022 comes to a close and the calendars turn to 2023. After heavy snow caused a travel nightmare around Denver on Wednesday and the eastern United States continues to thaw after a massive outbreak of Arctic air, a multifaceted storm system is expected in the southern and central U.S. early next week.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather with Tornadoes, Destructive Winds will Track Through South US Next Week, Large Hail and Flash Floods Also Possible
Along with damaging winds, large hail, and flash floods, the South US could experience severe weather the following week. By Tuesday, an active storm system will move across the middle of the country, where it will draw more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. The storm's powerful upper-level winds and...
First Alert Weather: Beautiful Friday; Rain for New Year's Eve
Another beautiful day is on tap for today. Bright skies will not hamper any plans, and temps will soar into the 50s regionwide. The city will see a high of 56, which is around 15 degrees higher than average, and a far cry from where temps were last Friday afternoon. A few clouds will develop late in the day, which will lead to mostly cloudy skies overnight. It will be mild with a low of 47. Patchy fog is also possible. New Year's Eve will begin mostly cloudy, with rain developing in the afternoon. The rain will be heavy at times, with rainfall totals ranging from .25-.50". An isolated thunderstorm is possible, especially south of the city. Our high will be 52. The heaviest of rain should be over at the stroke of midnight, but some showers will linger into the overnight hours. New Year's Day will see skies clearing and temps climbing back into the mid 50s. The first week of 2023 looks to be very mild, with temperatures feeling more like April than January.
WJLA
DC Weather: Sunshine continues Wednesday with temps nearing the 50s
WASHINGTON (7News) — We're in for another sunny day, so grab the sunglasses out the door on Wednesday. First Alert Weather continues to track a gradual warming trend through the end of the year. Temperatures will remain below freezing through mid-morning on Wednesday but will warm to around 50...
natureworldnews.com
Storms to Bring Tornadoes, Blizzard Conditions and Widespread Thunderstorms to Portions of US Next Week
The latest weather forecast said severe weather conditions could emerge next week that could unload blizzard conditions, heavy snow, widespread thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Central United States. The forecast explained that the storm could cause a life-threatening situation to property and lives. For many Americans, the early weeks of...
KVIA
ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warm and breezy today, rain later in week
Good morning everyone! Do you have the post-Christmas blues...? Yes, no, maybe so? I guess it may be a little too soon, plus we have another holiday coming up! But first, for today we are expecting nice and warm conditions (compared to the last few days), and some breezy winds too. Highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s today, and we could see wind gust up to 25 mph.
Today's Forecast: Cloudy and warm with possible fog and drizzle
Cloud cover developed overnight, bringing mostly cloudy skies for today. Fog and drizzle are likely to develop throughout the morning with snow quickly melting.
'Monstrous Storm' May Send Tornadoes To Louisiana Again In Weeks' Time
Meteorologists are already warning that the massive storm could cause a "significant threat to lives and property."
First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend
Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
Spectacular Friday with highs in the 50s; soggy day for New Year's Eve
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says the mild conditions will continue into the new year with temperatures hovering in the 50s.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way
RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
wtaj.com
Light snow showers Monday, temps slowly rise through the week
Clouds and flurries will continue to linger for the western highlands this evening and overnight. A bit more clearing to our east with low temperatures falling into the single digits. Winds will be light out of the west. A weak system will move in for Monday afternoon and will bring...
UK weather: Snow warning issued by Met Office as ‘Arctic blast’ to bring freezing temperatures
Forecasters have warned heavy snow showers could batter northern Scotland this week as temperatures are set to fall across the UK when an “Arctic blast” strikes.The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning on Sunday covering the north of Scotland on Wednesday. The forecaster said that road and rail services could be impacted by the snow.It comes as temperatures are set to tumble in other parts of the country this week, in what has been branded the “first notable cold spell of winter”. “Showers will fall as snow to low levels on Wednesday,” a Met Office spokesperson said. “Accumulations...
natureworldnews.com
Wintry Weather to Expect in Upper Midwest Bringing Rain and Snow to First Week of December
As December begins bringing colder air for the coming winter season, the latest weather forecast showed that residents in the Upper Midwest could expect wintry weather. It could bring rain and snow. People living in the said areas should prepare for colder weather and always keep an umbrella and raincoat...
Comments / 0