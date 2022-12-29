Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
independentri.com
2022 Year in Review: New, familiar faces helped shape year of changes in SK
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A snapshot of South Kingstown on Jan. 1 2022 would show a very different place from the community that’s closing out a year of sweeping change. The town has seen a wholesale turnover in its leadership positions in 2022. A new town council, town manager, chief of police and schools superintendent all took over this year. Businesses opened, shuttered, renovated and expanded. A beloved community thrift shop shut its doors. Two schools were slated for closure, while others including the high school are being positioned for major overhauls that could start next year. The town also navigated returning to a new “normal” after two tumultuous years of COVID.
whatsupnewp.com
Big winner in RI in 2022 – School building projects
After all the votes were counted in 2022, from the governor’s race to dog catcher (actually I don’t think anyone elects a dog catcher), the most impactful outcomes were likely the billion dollars in school construction projects that voters authorized across Rhode Island. The result is an infusion...
nrinow.news
RISE clarifies expansion plans, service for N.S. students; Zwolenski says request for support was unclear
WOONSOCKET – Officials with RISE Prep Mayoral Academy clarified the role North Smithfield students will play in the charter school’s planned expansion this week following a recommendation from the Rhode Island Department of Education that referenced plans to, “phase out,” students from the town. Founder and...
nrinow.news
Bee school taught by Burrillville woman resumes at RIC Jan. 27
PROVIDENCE – Burrillville’s Betty Mencucci, bee school director for the Rhode Island Beekeepers Association, has announced that beginners beekeeping courses will be held at two local colleges starting in January and February. The association is offering four courses in beekeeping for beginners at Rhode Island College and the...
independentri.com
Year in Review: Memorable Moments
A look at some of the moments - big and small - that defined the year. Four years after a two-win campaign, the North Kingstown hockey team completed its rise to the top of Division II with a championship in 2022. The Skippers went 14-2-2 in the regular season and were head and shoulders above the rest of the league. They delivered in the playoffs, as well, with a perfect run to the championship. It was the school’s third hockey championship and the first since 2010.
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Dec. 31 – Jan. 7)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority. January 1, 2023 – January 7, 2023. Newport Claiborne...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island police departments to conduct RIPTIDE patrols in honor of Tori Lynn Andreozzi
TIVERTON/WEST WARWICK — Chief Patrick Jones reports that the Tiverton Police Department will be conducting RIPTIDE patrols this holiday weekend in honor of Tori Lynn Andreozzi. During this coming weekend, which coincides with the New Year’s holiday, members of the Tiverton Police Department will be on the lookout for...
rimonthly.com
Rhode Island Restaurants to Keep You Warm and Full Throughout the Winter
With a crackling fire, string lights and sunset over Newport Harbor, the Lounge and Fire Pit dining area at Newport Harbor Island Resort is the place to spend a relaxing evening. Choose an outdoor igloo or warm up by the outdoor firepits with cozy decor and blankets in a romantic setting. Special menu includes bruschetta grilled cheese, house-made chili and specialty cocktails such as Caribbean hot chocolate. Goat Island, Newport, 401-851-3325, newportharborisland.com.
independentri.com
2022 Year in Review: Controversies caused a stir in NK in 2022
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — With the start of the new year upon us, as we do every year we take a look back on monthly stories in North Kingstown from the last year. January – Investigations were ongoing into allegations against high school basketball coach Aaron Thomas, who in 2021 was accused of inappropriate sexual contact with students while giving so-called body fat tests. The school district’s superintendent, assistant superintendent and athletic director all left their positions at various points during the year after reports from investigators revealed the extent to which district officials were aware of misconduct allegations prior to them becoming public. Criminal charges were filed against Thomas in July. He pleaded not guilty and has denied allegations of misconduct.
independentri.com
Year in Review: Top 10 stories
It was a fun year in South County sports. Here’s a look back at the top stories, as chosen by the Independent. There was no shortage of candidates for the top stories of 2022 in South County sports, but North Kingstown’s second consecutive baseball championship – and the route to it – had the edge.
rimonthly.com
Cozy and Relaxing Wintertime Stays in Rhode Island
Formerly the Providence Biltmore, this landmark locale is close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Redesigned rooms bursting with old-school charm pay homage to Providence’s history and are stocked with Malin + Goetz amenities. Get pampered in one of the Norwich Spa’s ten treatment rooms, hair salon, manicure and pedicure stations, sauna or relaxation rooms. Just reading the range of massages is relaxing: hot stones, deep tissue, exfoliation, anti-aging, the Mommy to Be and more. 11 Dorrance St., Providence, 401-421-0700, graduatehotels.com/providence.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Rhode Island (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Rhode Island. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Rhode Island. GOLF’s other course...
Turnto10.com
Pedestrian injured in East Providence crash
(WJAR) — East Providence police said a pedestrian was hit by a car on Friday afternoon taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police said the accident occurred near the intersection of Newport and Vermont Avenues around 1:40 p.m. The pedestrian suffered minor facial injuries and was transported to...
rinewstoday.com
Outdoors in RI: Lost my co-pilot – Jeff Gross
Sunday night December 11 Rhode Island received 3″ of Christmas snow. One week prior I lost my hunting companion, best friend, and the best damn co-pilot ever. Taking advantage of the new fallen snow, I decided to go afield and clear my head of the sadness that has a grip on me. Maybe even see some pheasant prints in said snow. As usual, just like when I normally would be out Pheasant hunting with Jada, I had Arcadia Management to myself. 2 hours of trudging showed no Pheasant tracks and only worsened the pain of Jada’s absence.
ABC6.com
‘Wave goodbye to iconic ‘Wave’: New year, new Rhode Island license plates
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — New year, new license plates, so wave goodbye to the Ocean State’s iconic blue “wave” plates. The Division of Motor Vehicles said that after 25 years, Rhode Island will no longer produce or issue stock blue “wave” as of Jan. 1. This is part of the plate reissuance initiative.
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- December 29, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has continued to run blackfish trips whenever they have been able to, and results have continued to be solid, with multiple limit catches. They have also been targeting black sea bass and cod with mixed results. Looking ahead, they will be running trips for black sea bass and cod through the end of the year and likely sailing for cod early in 2023 when the weather cooperates. In the winter months, it’s best to call the office to inquire on when they plan on fishing as plans can change quickly based on the weather.
ABC6.com
R.I. mayor-elect Brett Smiley announces department directors
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Mayor-elect Brett Smiley announced additional department director appointments to serve in the new year. Patricia Coyne-Fague as Director of Public Works. Stephen Grace as Director of Recreation. Jonathan Martin as Director of Public Property. Coyne-Fauge previously announced her departure from the R.I. Department of Corrections...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Top Codcast: Three scrappy women from Somerset
COMMONWEALTH‘S MOST POPULAR Codcast of 2022 was an interview with three women from Somerset who fought back against a scrap metal export operation at Brayton Point that was launched after federal permitting delays stalled offshore wind development at the property. The women — Nicole McDonald, Kathy Souza, and Nancy...
