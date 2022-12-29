For the ninth year in a row, properties located in the City of Roanoke have experienced strong growth in value. Total values of real estate in the City of Roanoke are approaching $10 billion. Based on the preliminary real estate assessment performed by the City, market values of properties in the City have increased by nearly 10% over last year’s values. This increase is led by the performance of multi family residences, which increased in market value by 15% year over year. The strength of this market can be seen in projects under construction such as the multi million-dollar re-development of the former Sheraton Hotel site in Northwest Roanoke and projects currently working their way through the development approval process, including the recently announced project on Orange Avenue – at 768 units, the largest such project in the City’s history. It is projected that $112 million in tax revenue will be raised in FY24 from taxes on real estate – slightly under $10 million more than in the current fiscal year.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO