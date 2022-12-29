Read full article on original website
Dawn Grosz, 63, Mitchell
Dawn Grosz, 63, of Mitchell, SD, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell under hospice care. Visitation will be Saturday, December 31, from 10-11:30 AM at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery in Letcher. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Elmer Sorensen, 97, Plankinton
Elmer Sorensen, 97, of Plankinton, SD, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at Platte Health Center. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Plankinton. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Monday, January 2, from 5-7:00 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Plankinton. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Kathryn (Kay) Lebert, 81
Kathryn (Kay) Lebert, 81, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Edgewood Assisted Living and Memory Care in Pierre, SD after fighting Alzheimer’s disease for several years. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 AM Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell, SD. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a 6:30 Rosary, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Will Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in American Legion Cemetery.
