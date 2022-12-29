ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Dorchester Paws ‘desperate’ for emergency dog fosters

By Dianté Gibbs
 1 day ago

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws is urgently seeking temporary dog fosters as the shelter is expecting an influx of pets on Thursday.

Dorchester Paws says the shelter is anticipating more dogs to come in from local animal control.

“With the anticipated influx coming in, there is no kennel available as Dorchester Paws is already operating in pop up crates which are lining the hallway,” the shelter said in a release. “We are desperate for help…”

Dorchester Paws is offering name-your-own-price adoptions until December 31.

Fosters only have to pay a minimum of $5 for a fully vetted, microchipped, vaccinated, and spayed/neutered dog.

Anyone interested in fostering can visit the shelter or email foster@dorchesterpaws.org.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

