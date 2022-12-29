Read full article on original website
Related
mitchellnow.com
Violet “Janice” Phillips, 88, Mitchell
Violet “Janice” Phillips, 88, of Mitchell, SD, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at American Legion Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 3, from 5-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel.
mitchellnow.com
Sara Klich, 37, Blunt
Sara Klich, 37, of Blunt, SD, died Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Blunt. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Friday, December 30, at Harvest Community Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at Silver Creek Cemetery in rural Woonsocket. Visitation will be Thursday, from 5-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel.
mitchellnow.com
Elmer Sorensen, 97, Plankinton
Elmer Sorensen, 97, of Plankinton, SD, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at Platte Health Center. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Plankinton. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Monday, January 2, from 5-7:00 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Plankinton. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Comments / 0