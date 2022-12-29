ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSA

Pair of bonded senior dogs find their furever home

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Cheers to new beginnings! A pair of bonded senior dogs have a new place to call home just in time for the New Year thanks to a little holiday magic. Twelve-year-old canine sisters Joey and Sophie with the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria (AWLA) were adopted into their new family Wednesday. The pair were surrendered by their longtime owner just before the holiday season began when the owner found herself unable to care for them.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
CBS Baltimore

Local veterinarians warn of rise in canine flu across Maryland-DC area

BALTIMORE — Veterinarians are seeing a rise in dog flu cases this winter.  Dr. Marianne Bailey of Queenstown Vet Hospital says the tricky thing about dog flu, is that it presents itself like kennel cough and is highly contagious."It can spread very easily, so sometimes it can live on surfaces, and it loves to spread throughout kennels or doggie daycares" Bailey said.Fortunately, there is a vaccine for your pup, and just like humans - it's recommended once a year. "He's already been vaccinated for dog flu" said dog owner Lindsey Fox.The rise in cases has some pet owners on the lookout.  "That's not comforting at all" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr".Like Nate Bell Jr. who says he's going to keep a close eye out for any symptoms in his pet."I'll be very vigilant from now on to make sure everyday he's okay he's got a good temp" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr.Veterinarians say it's treatable - doctors would treat it just like you would for kennel cough, they say antibiotics will usually get your pet feeling better within a couple of days 
MARYLAND STATE
cityoflaurel.org

Winners of the 2022 Holiday Decorating Contest Announced

If you are planning a holiday lights caravan to view the decorations in Laurel, we have some homes you'll definitely want to put. Below please find the winners of the annual City of Laurel Decorating Contest for 2022. The Department of Parks and Recreation. spearheads the event each year. City...
LAUREL, MD
thecatoctinbanner.com

Check Presented to Mother Seton School from Little Family

The Little family presented a check to Mother Seton School Principal Dr. Kilty for $30,000 from this year’s ‘Angels Above’ Alumni Golf Tournament during the school’s Christmas program on December 12. Over the years, over $240,000 has been donated for the Jack and Shirley Little Scholarship...
EMMITSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Chef Tony’s at Amalfi Hopes to Open in the First Week of January

Last month we let you know that longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville was bought by the owners of Chef Tony’s Restaurant in Bethesda. The restaurant had a hearing for a liquor license on Thursday, December 15 at 10:30am and hopes to reopen in the first week of January, according to a social media post. Full statement from Chef Tony’s can be seen below:
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Apartment Fire in Bethesda Friday Morning

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call at 7170 Woodmont Ave, the Flats at Bethesda Ave apartment complex, for a fire on the fourth floor of the residential apartment building at approximately 7am on Friday morning. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, a small fire...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Healthier food options coming to underserved Hagerstown neighborhoods

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Hagerstown is working to provide healthy options to the Walnut Towers senior center high-rise downtown. This comes amid a national initiative to expand access to healthy, affordable food in underserved communities — and avoid so-called “food deserts.” “We’re super excited to partner with the Housing Authority to try to […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Thieves Steal Dog Poop Packages In Baltimore Neighborhood Revenge Prank: VIDEO

With package theft on the rise throughout Baltimore, a clever neighbor decided to give thieves a present they surely would not forget and captured one lucky thief on camera. The anonymous neighbor noticed that packages had been going missing throughout the Baltimore area, and decided to start leaving packages with dog poop out in the Stadium Area neighborhood, catching one thief in the act on their Ring doorbell camera.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Weekly

A Hidden Animal

Several years ago, just before sunrise, I drove past a drainage pond in Edgewater and caught a glimpse of a shadowy dog-like animal sneaking along the inside of the fence. I pulled over and watched as a gray fox hunted for frogs along the water’s edge, but I was not able to get a photo. In my usual determined fashion, I returned to the spot four times but never saw the animal again.
EDGEWATER, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland icebreaking fleet readies for winter

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources stands ready to clear paths on Maryland’s waterways this winter with icebreaking boats stationed around the Chesapeake Bay. DNR’s Hydrographic Operations team, based on the Eastern Shore, has four large boats that perform various duties throughout the Chesapeake Bay, including driving...
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

Coat And Sock Drive To Help Families In Maryland & West Virginia

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive will accept donations from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9, 2023. The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive was organized by Liz Wilson and Christina Bonner to help keep homeless people and those without heat warm during the winter season. Wilson...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Approximately 50 Firefighters Respond to House Fire in Aspen Hill

Around 50 Montgomery County firefighters responded to a single-family house fire in the 13300blk of Georgia Ave, near Regina Dr, in Aspen Hill on Thursday. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire originated in the basement of the home, which appeared to be abandoned (however power was still connected). The fire was reported by a passerby who reported smoke coming from home. There were no injuries reported.
ASPEN HILL, MD
Wbaltv.com

Outdoor activities canceled, but fireworks will go on at Inner Harbor for new year

Some Marylanders' plans to celebrate the new year are likely well underway, while some are being altered because of the weekend weather forecast. Outdoor activities for Baltimore's New Year's celebration are canceled, 11 News learned on Thursday. But it's so far, so good for the fireworks show at midnight on Saturday. Organizers said the fireworks show will likely go on rain or shine.
BALTIMORE, MD
Source of the Spring

Source of the Spring

Silver Spring, MD
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MD

 https://www.sourceofthespring.com

