WUSA
Pair of bonded senior dogs find their furever home
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Cheers to new beginnings! A pair of bonded senior dogs have a new place to call home just in time for the New Year thanks to a little holiday magic. Twelve-year-old canine sisters Joey and Sophie with the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria (AWLA) were adopted into their new family Wednesday. The pair were surrendered by their longtime owner just before the holiday season began when the owner found herself unable to care for them.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. animal adoption center waives fees through the end of the month
Looking for a furry friend? Help out a pet in need and add to your family. Montgomery County Animal Services will continue to waive adoption fees at its Adoption Center through Dec. 31. Friends of Montgomery County Animals sponsored the “Home for the Holidays” special adoption fee-waiving, making it easier...
WJLA
Owner takes polar plunge to save dog after he falls through icy pond in Anne Arundel Co.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Moose, Moose, Moose the adventures you’ve had and the story you could tell of your time on the run and your brush with mortality. Your people can only imagine. We know the beginning of the story and the happy ending, but what...
Local veterinarians warn of rise in canine flu across Maryland-DC area
BALTIMORE — Veterinarians are seeing a rise in dog flu cases this winter. Dr. Marianne Bailey of Queenstown Vet Hospital says the tricky thing about dog flu, is that it presents itself like kennel cough and is highly contagious."It can spread very easily, so sometimes it can live on surfaces, and it loves to spread throughout kennels or doggie daycares" Bailey said.Fortunately, there is a vaccine for your pup, and just like humans - it's recommended once a year. "He's already been vaccinated for dog flu" said dog owner Lindsey Fox.The rise in cases has some pet owners on the lookout. "That's not comforting at all" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr".Like Nate Bell Jr. who says he's going to keep a close eye out for any symptoms in his pet."I'll be very vigilant from now on to make sure everyday he's okay he's got a good temp" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr.Veterinarians say it's treatable - doctors would treat it just like you would for kennel cough, they say antibiotics will usually get your pet feeling better within a couple of days
cityoflaurel.org
Winners of the 2022 Holiday Decorating Contest Announced
If you are planning a holiday lights caravan to view the decorations in Laurel, we have some homes you'll definitely want to put. Below please find the winners of the annual City of Laurel Decorating Contest for 2022. The Department of Parks and Recreation. spearheads the event each year. City...
thecatoctinbanner.com
Check Presented to Mother Seton School from Little Family
The Little family presented a check to Mother Seton School Principal Dr. Kilty for $30,000 from this year’s ‘Angels Above’ Alumni Golf Tournament during the school’s Christmas program on December 12. Over the years, over $240,000 has been donated for the Jack and Shirley Little Scholarship...
mocoshow.com
Chef Tony’s at Amalfi Hopes to Open in the First Week of January
Last month we let you know that longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville was bought by the owners of Chef Tony’s Restaurant in Bethesda. The restaurant had a hearing for a liquor license on Thursday, December 15 at 10:30am and hopes to reopen in the first week of January, according to a social media post. Full statement from Chef Tony’s can be seen below:
Silver Spring Cares, CHEER Partner With County to Bring Coats to the Long Branch Community
Silver Spring Cares and CHEER are partnering with several Montgomery County agencies to host a coat drive and distribution to support the Long Branch community, County Executive Marc Elrich announced. Coat collection will take place through Jan. 5 at locations across the county. Individuals can also make a monetary contribution...
Cat rescued from fire, second cat found safe hiding from smoke
WASHINGTON — Two cats are back safely with their families after a house fire in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson from the DC Fire Department, the flames sparked on the first floor of an apartment building in the 700 block of 31st Street. Crews arrived and...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Apartment Fire in Bethesda Friday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call at 7170 Woodmont Ave, the Flats at Bethesda Ave apartment complex, for a fire on the fourth floor of the residential apartment building at approximately 7am on Friday morning. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, a small fire...
Healthier food options coming to underserved Hagerstown neighborhoods
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Hagerstown is working to provide healthy options to the Walnut Towers senior center high-rise downtown. This comes amid a national initiative to expand access to healthy, affordable food in underserved communities — and avoid so-called “food deserts.” “We’re super excited to partner with the Housing Authority to try to […]
"Brave effort": Teen boy tries to rescue friend from Severna Park frozen river
A young teen jumped into a frozen creek in the Severna Park area yesterday to try to rescue his friend, who had fallen in the water.
Catalyst Hot Dogs, Denizens Team Up For Brewery’s Riverdale Park Menu
Denizens Brewing Co. announced this week that they will be partnering with local food truck Catalyst Hot Dogs to bring an accessible New Jersey-style food menu to match their beer at the brewery’s Riverdale Park location. Catalyst Hot Dogs, which hit the streets of Silver Spring in late 2020,...
Thieves Steal Dog Poop Packages In Baltimore Neighborhood Revenge Prank: VIDEO
With package theft on the rise throughout Baltimore, a clever neighbor decided to give thieves a present they surely would not forget and captured one lucky thief on camera. The anonymous neighbor noticed that packages had been going missing throughout the Baltimore area, and decided to start leaving packages with dog poop out in the Stadium Area neighborhood, catching one thief in the act on their Ring doorbell camera.
Bay Weekly
A Hidden Animal
Several years ago, just before sunrise, I drove past a drainage pond in Edgewater and caught a glimpse of a shadowy dog-like animal sneaking along the inside of the fence. I pulled over and watched as a gray fox hunted for frogs along the water’s edge, but I was not able to get a photo. In my usual determined fashion, I returned to the spot four times but never saw the animal again.
Nottingham MD
Maryland icebreaking fleet readies for winter
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources stands ready to clear paths on Maryland’s waterways this winter with icebreaking boats stationed around the Chesapeake Bay. DNR’s Hydrographic Operations team, based on the Eastern Shore, has four large boats that perform various duties throughout the Chesapeake Bay, including driving...
wfmd.com
Coat And Sock Drive To Help Families In Maryland & West Virginia
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive will accept donations from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9, 2023. The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive was organized by Liz Wilson and Christina Bonner to help keep homeless people and those without heat warm during the winter season. Wilson...
mocoshow.com
Approximately 50 Firefighters Respond to House Fire in Aspen Hill
Around 50 Montgomery County firefighters responded to a single-family house fire in the 13300blk of Georgia Ave, near Regina Dr, in Aspen Hill on Thursday. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire originated in the basement of the home, which appeared to be abandoned (however power was still connected). The fire was reported by a passerby who reported smoke coming from home. There were no injuries reported.
mocoshow.com
Exclusive Look At Construction of Twinbrook Quarter, Including the Future Rockville Wegmans (Video)
Work continues on Phase One of Twinbrook Quarter, the upcoming development located on the southwest corner of the property at Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. It includes residential, office and commercial space, and will include Montgomery County’s second Wegmans (video of construction from this week available below). Mid November...
Wbaltv.com
Outdoor activities canceled, but fireworks will go on at Inner Harbor for new year
Some Marylanders' plans to celebrate the new year are likely well underway, while some are being altered because of the weekend weather forecast. Outdoor activities for Baltimore's New Year's celebration are canceled, 11 News learned on Thursday. But it's so far, so good for the fireworks show at midnight on Saturday. Organizers said the fireworks show will likely go on rain or shine.
