ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

1 dead, 3 shot after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Whitehaven where four people were shot. One man lost his life and three others were shot on East Brooks Road at 2 a.m. on Friday. According to MPD, the man was found dead on the scene. The other...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman drives to fire station in Raleigh after being shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman drove to a fire station with a gunshot wound Friday morning in Raleigh. Memphis Police Department responded to a call at 4:49 a.m. at the fire station on Millington Road. It is unclear where the woman was shot. She was taken to Regional One...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man dead after shooting in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating the death of a young man that took place Wednesday night. WMPD responded to a shooting on Ingram Boulevard and East Barton Avenue on Dec. 28 at 10:54 p.m. Officers arrived after the shooting and found a man, Samuel...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

17-year-old shot during struggle with Memphis police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 17-year-old was shot during a struggle with police officers, according to Memphis Police Department. MPD says they were called to a home on Edward Cove around 6:30 a.m. Friday where there was a Dodge Challenger that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting earlier in the morning.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Community seeks answers after teen is shot by MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A community is calling for transparency after a 17-year-old boy was shot by a Memphis Police officer while sleeping inside a vehicle that had been reported stolen on Friday. “He appeared to have a weapon on his lap, and officers attempted to make contact with him, and that’s when the scuffle ensued,” said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Child shot in Raleigh, 4 detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was shot Thursday morning, according to Memphis Police Department. The shooting happened on James Road in Raleigh around 6 a.m. Police arrived to find a child who had been shot. That victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. Officers...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 1 injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one victim on Thursday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the shooting at 1:31 p.m. at EZ Express Food Market at 1441 Dellwood Avenue. One male was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigates car crash in Oakhaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a car crash in Oakhaven on Thursday. The crash happened at Arnold Road and Elmridge Street. Memphis Fire Department dispatch says multiple people were injured and taken to the hospital. There is crime scene tape around the area with a large...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen shot during struggle over gun with MPD officers

UPDATE: The officers involved have been routinely relieved of duty pending the ongoing investigation. The officers will be identified once the debriefing process is complete.   *** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is in critical condition after he was shot during a struggle over a gun with Memphis police officers on Friday in North Memphis. It began around 6:30 a.m. when […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after wreck on Stateline Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident on Stateline Road. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a wreck on Stateline Road near Ross Road in southeast Shelby County. Stateline Road is temporarily closed in both directions between Ross Road and Ross Manor Drive while deputies investigate. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

West Memphis man killed in shooting

UPDATE: According to West Memphis Police, three people have been apprehended in this investigation. Police said Jotavion Ross, 18, was found at a local motel with a firearm and charged with capital murder. A juvenile turned himself in and was charged with capital murder. A woman was also taken into for hindering apprehension or prosecution, […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

Attempted kidnapping in Germantown, Saddle Creek parking lot

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping at Saddle Creek on Friday night. Officers responded to the scene at 8:00 p.m. on 7615 West Farmington Boulevard, according to police. Police say two male suspects physically detained a woman as she attempted to enter a vehicle...
GERMANTOWN, TN
actionnews5.com

Nearly 50 seniors displaced after fire, how you can help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Water streamed down the building of Feels Like Home, an independent senior community in Hickory Hill. It wasn’t from Friday’s rain but from a massive Memphis Fire Department presence, after a fire Thursday night left the building at a total loss. The fire claimed...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

LYE Academy honors slain employee

Memphis, Tenn. — On Thursday, L.Y.E Academy hosted a “Stop the Violence” expo to honor Juanita Washington, the dance school’s administrator who was killed a year ago. Memphis Police say Washington was shot in broad daylight outside of a Walgreens in Parkway Village on December 29, 2021. At least one arrest has been made in […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy