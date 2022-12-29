Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
1 dead, 3 shot after shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Whitehaven where four people were shot. One man lost his life and three others were shot on East Brooks Road at 2 a.m. on Friday. According to MPD, the man was found dead on the scene. The other...
Homicide investigators on the scene after shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after shots were fired in Whitehaven. Officers responded to the 900 block of E. Brooks Road just before 2 a.m. on Friday for a shooting. According to MPD, there were multiple victims and Memphis Fire told FOX13 crews did...
actionnews5.com
Woman drives to fire station in Raleigh after being shot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman drove to a fire station with a gunshot wound Friday morning in Raleigh. Memphis Police Department responded to a call at 4:49 a.m. at the fire station on Millington Road. It is unclear where the woman was shot. She was taken to Regional One...
actionnews5.com
Man dead after shooting in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating the death of a young man that took place Wednesday night. WMPD responded to a shooting on Ingram Boulevard and East Barton Avenue on Dec. 28 at 10:54 p.m. Officers arrived after the shooting and found a man, Samuel...
actionnews5.com
17-year-old shot during struggle with Memphis police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 17-year-old was shot during a struggle with police officers, according to Memphis Police Department. MPD says they were called to a home on Edward Cove around 6:30 a.m. Friday where there was a Dodge Challenger that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting earlier in the morning.
Two people, including child, shot early morning in Raleigh, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people, including a child, were taken to hospitals Thursday morning after gunfire in the Raleigh neighborhood, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened around 6 a.m. on James Road. One person, an adult, was taken to Regional One Hospital in...
One dead, 2 injured in massive fire at East Memphis senior community home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One was killed and two others were injured after a massive fire at an independent senior community home in East Memphis late Thursday night, Dec. 29. The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) responded to the 2-alarm fire at the Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences at the 3300 block of Kirby Road in East Memphis.
Community seeks answers after teen is shot by MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A community is calling for transparency after a 17-year-old boy was shot by a Memphis Police officer while sleeping inside a vehicle that had been reported stolen on Friday. “He appeared to have a weapon on his lap, and officers attempted to make contact with him, and that’s when the scuffle ensued,” said […]
actionnews5.com
Child shot in Raleigh, 4 detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was shot Thursday morning, according to Memphis Police Department. The shooting happened on James Road in Raleigh around 6 a.m. Police arrived to find a child who had been shot. That victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. Officers...
actionnews5.com
MPD: 1 injured in Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one victim on Thursday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the shooting at 1:31 p.m. at EZ Express Food Market at 1441 Dellwood Avenue. One male was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition,...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates car crash in Oakhaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a car crash in Oakhaven on Thursday. The crash happened at Arnold Road and Elmridge Street. Memphis Fire Department dispatch says multiple people were injured and taken to the hospital. There is crime scene tape around the area with a large...
Teen shot during struggle over gun with MPD officers
UPDATE: The officers involved have been routinely relieved of duty pending the ongoing investigation. The officers will be identified once the debriefing process is complete. *** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is in critical condition after he was shot during a struggle over a gun with Memphis police officers on Friday in North Memphis. It began around 6:30 a.m. when […]
One critical after wreck on Stateline Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident on Stateline Road. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a wreck on Stateline Road near Ross Road in southeast Shelby County. Stateline Road is temporarily closed in both directions between Ross Road and Ross Manor Drive while deputies investigate. […]
West Memphis man killed in shooting
UPDATE: According to West Memphis Police, three people have been apprehended in this investigation. Police said Jotavion Ross, 18, was found at a local motel with a firearm and charged with capital murder. A juvenile turned himself in and was charged with capital murder. A woman was also taken into for hindering apprehension or prosecution, […]
actionnews5.com
Attempted kidnapping in Germantown, Saddle Creek parking lot
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping at Saddle Creek on Friday night. Officers responded to the scene at 8:00 p.m. on 7615 West Farmington Boulevard, according to police. Police say two male suspects physically detained a woman as she attempted to enter a vehicle...
Missing man requiring feeding tube found, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a missing, endangered 65-year-old man was found Friday, cancelling the City Watch Alert for him. MPD said the man was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the 3100 block of Redbud Road in Memphis. MPD cancelled the City Watch Alert shortly after 3...
MPD officer injured, 2 police cars smashed in Memphis Airport-area car chase
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was taken to the hospital with injuries and is expected to be OK after a car chase near the Memphis International Airport Thursday morning. Memphis Police said around 11 a.m. Thursday, officers were checking a suspicious car reported stolen near the 1600...
Two 13-year-old’s among group that stole over $3K in merchandise from Memphis shoe store, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two 13-year-olds, two 14-year-olds, and a 15-year-old were arrested in a shoe business robbery. On Dec. 29 at approximately 4:50 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a burglary at Valid Kixx, on Winchester Road. When officers arrived, they found a group of five people standing in front...
actionnews5.com
Nearly 50 seniors displaced after fire, how you can help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Water streamed down the building of Feels Like Home, an independent senior community in Hickory Hill. It wasn’t from Friday’s rain but from a massive Memphis Fire Department presence, after a fire Thursday night left the building at a total loss. The fire claimed...
LYE Academy honors slain employee
Memphis, Tenn. — On Thursday, L.Y.E Academy hosted a “Stop the Violence” expo to honor Juanita Washington, the dance school’s administrator who was killed a year ago. Memphis Police say Washington was shot in broad daylight outside of a Walgreens in Parkway Village on December 29, 2021. At least one arrest has been made in […]
